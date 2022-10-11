Genesis is the relatively new luxury vehicle division of the Hyundai Motor Company. But is the Genesis warranty as good as the Hyundai factory warranty?
This review will explain everything you need to know about the Genesis warranty. We describe what is covered, for how long, and whether you may want to increase your Genesis protection with one of the best extended car warranties on the market.
Genesis Warranty Overview
Hyundai is known to offer one of the longest manufacturer warranties in the industry, and it extends that high level of coverage to its luxury vehicle division with the Genesis warranty. Coverage from Genesis includes a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty.
There’s more to the warranty than bumper-to-bumper protection, though. The following are all included with factory coverage:
|Genesis Warranty
|Terms
|Comprehensive Limited (Bumper-to-Bumper)
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Powertrain
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Emissions
|5 years/60,000 miles - 8 years/80,000 miles
|Roadside Assistance
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Anti-Perforation
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Replacement Accessories
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Replacement Parts
|1 year/12,000 miles
All warranties are transferable except for the powertrain warranty, which is rolled into the remainder of the 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty for non-original owners.
Benefits And Exclusions
One unique and convenient feature of Genesis warranty protection is the Genesis Service Valet. When your vehicle needs an inspection, repair, or replacement, you can schedule an appointment for your Genesis to be picked up from your house by a trained service technician. This service is complimentary for Genesis warranty holders.
Other Genesis warranty benefits include:
- Roadside assistance for 5 years/unlimited miles
- Complimentary Genesis maintenance for 3 years/36,000 miles and complimentary oil changes for every normally scheduled maintenance visit
In order to keep your Genesis warranty valid, you must maintain your vehicle and retain all service records. The Genesis new vehicle warranty covers nearly all Genesis parts with some exceptions for normal deterioration and wear-and-tear items such as:
- Spark plugs
- Brake pads
- Clutch linings
- Filters
- Wiper blades
- Bulbs and fuses (halogen bulbs are covered for 3 years/36,000 miles)
The Genesis warranty is one of the best new car warranties on the market. Not only does it include the longest warranty coverage of any manufacturer, but also additional perks like complimentary maintenance and the Genesis Service Valet make it stand out among other automakers.
Certified Pre-Owned Genesis Warranty
All certified pre-owned (CPO) Genesis vehicles must have fewer than 60,000 miles and pass a 191-point inspection. These vehicles are guaranteed to last, and part of that guarantee includes the remainder of the Genesis new vehicle warranty plus an additional 1 year and 15,000 miles of coverage.
CPO Genesis warranties also include the remainder of the new vehicle powertrain warranty as well as 10 years of roadside assistance. This warranty is transferable.
Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?
While the Genesis warranty is long-lasting, nothing lasts forever. If you’re wondering if your Genesis warranty is still in place, check your odometer and your warranty booklet. If your Genesis is newer than five years old, it is likely still covered by the Genesis warranty.
The best way to be certain as to what Genesis warranty coverage remains is to call any Hyundai or Genesis dealership. If you provide your vehicle identification number (VIN), the dealership can check your car in their system and let you know if it is still under warranty.
Genesis Reliability
If you’re thinking of extending your Genesis warranty coverage, you should consider vehicle reliability. Less-reliable vehicles are in greater need of warranty coverage, while highly reliable vehicles may not benefit as much from coverage.
Typically, our review team turns to RepairPal to help assess vehicle reliability. But because Genesis is such a new brand, RepairPal does not have data for this vehicle.
However, we can look at other factors to see that Genesis cars are very reliable. Parent company Hyundai has a RepairPal reliability score of 4.0 out of 5.0. Genesis itself ranked first in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM. According to the study, Genesis vehicles were reported to have an average of 89 problems per 100 vehicles. The industry average was 134 problems per 100 vehicles. If you drive a Genesis, this should give you peace of mind.
What Does A Genesis Extended Warranty Cover?
If you want to cover your car past the expiration of your original Genesis warranty, the manufacturer offers what’s called the Genesis Protection Plan. This is a vehicle service contract that can cover you up to 10 years/120,000 miles. It includes over 1,500 covered components and is available from the dealer when you purchase your vehicle.
The Genesis Protection Plan comes with perks including rental car reimbursement while your car is in the shop, trip interruption coverage, and 24-hour roadside assistance. The manufacturer also sells a prepaid maintenance plan, loss prevention services, and a cosmetic repair plan.
Alternatively, you have the option of purchasing coverage from an independent extended warranty company. Third-party extended warranties typically cost less, are available at any time, and offer longer coverage terms.
Other Choices For Genesis Coverage
While the Genesis warranty is comprehensive and Genesis cars are reliable, some customers may choose to purchase an extended warranty if they plan to own their Genesis for a long time. After the manufacturer’s warranty expires, if you are looking for extended Genesis warranty coverage, we have a few recommendations.
Our review team has taken a look at the best extended car warranty companies in the industry. We compare factors such as coverage, costs, customer service, and more. Our three top-rated providers based on these metrics are Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car. You can read more about them and get free quotes from each company below.
