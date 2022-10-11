While the Genesis warranty is long-lasting, nothing lasts forever. If you’re wondering if your Genesis warranty is still in place, check your odometer and your warranty booklet. If your Genesis is newer than five years old, it is likely still covered by the Genesis warranty.

The best way to be certain as to what Genesis warranty coverage remains is to call any Hyundai or Genesis dealership. If you provide your vehicle identification number (VIN), the dealership can check your car in their system and let you know if it is still under warranty.

Genesis Reliability

If you’re thinking of extending your Genesis warranty coverage, you should consider vehicle reliability. Less-reliable vehicles are in greater need of warranty coverage, while highly reliable vehicles may not benefit as much from coverage.

Typically, our review team turns to RepairPal to help assess vehicle reliability. But because Genesis is such a new brand, RepairPal does not have data for this vehicle.

However, we can look at other factors to see that Genesis cars are very reliable. Parent company Hyundai has a RepairPal reliability score of 4.0 out of 5.0. Genesis itself ranked first in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM. According to the study, Genesis vehicles were reported to have an average of 89 problems per 100 vehicles. The industry average was 134 problems per 100 vehicles. If you drive a Genesis, this should give you peace of mind.