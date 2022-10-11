Based in Chicago, ForeverCar.com began in 2014 as a warranty comparison website. Over the years, it has grown into a reputable extended car warranty company.

One way that ForeverCar has grown so quickly is through partnerships with companies like CUNA Mutual Group, Consumers Credit Union, SafeAuto, and Liberty Mutual. ForeverCar also holds partnerships with many auto dealers, meaning that it’s possible to obtain a ForeverCar extended auto warranty while purchasing your new or used car.

ForeverCar offers vehicle protection plans that center on convenience, transparency, and trust. The provider matches car owners to warranty administrators by evaluating desired coverage, term duration, and cost criteria.

ForeverCar holds a great reputation. Not only does it actively maintain an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with 8 total complaints over the last three years, but it also has a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot from over 4,000 reviews.