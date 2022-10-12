When you drive your new Ford off the dealership lot, you’ll be covered by Ford’s factory warranty of 3 years/36,000 miles. Though this length of protection is fairly common among car manufacturers, it’s on the shorter side of warranties.

Our guide to Ford’s warranty will give you an understanding of what’s covered and what isn’t, so you know what to expect from your coverage.

Before we get into that, it’s worth mentioning that if you’re planning on driving your car for longer than 3 years or 36,000 miles, it’s a good idea to think about how you’re going to protect your car after the factory warranty expires. What’s your plan if your car breaks down and the repairs aren’t covered by the warranty?