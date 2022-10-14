Ford’s maintenance cost is more expensive than many other brands. It’s even more expensive than other American brands like Dodge and Chevy. When you add repair and maintenance costs together, drivers spend about $775 per year on their Fords, according to RepairPal.

We’ll get into the details of Ford maintenance costs, using the True Cost to Own calculator from Edmunds.com for data on five-year ownership costs and RepairPal for its Ford service cost calculator.

Fortunately, you don’t have to foot all the repair bills by yourself. Third-party extended car warranties offer coverage after your manufacturer’s warranty has expired. Having coverage can keep you from paying for a $1,000 or $2,000 repair out of the blue. We researched many of the best extended car warranty providers around and ranked the best ones. All you need is some basic information about your car, and you can compare quotes from our recommended providers below.