Any new vehicle warranty will provide a list of things that it specifically excludes.

Some of these things may not be obvious to everyone. In addition to not covering maintenance items already mentioned, the Ford factory warranty does not cover damage from collisions, vandalism, or theft.

Be careful about what kind of paint care products you use, because the Ford warranty will not cover damage caused by customer-applied chemicals or accidental spills. Also, using contaminated or incorrect fluids or fuel can cause damage that will not be covered. People have been known to accidentally put gasoline in a diesel-powered vehicle, and vice versa. That could ruin an engine.

Driving through water deep enough to enter the vehicle’s engine is not only unsafe, but it can cause major damage to the engine and many other parts, which will not be covered.

It’s popular to modify and customize the Mustang and Ford pickups, but keep in mind that anything you do to your car’s body, chassis, or electronics that damages the car becomes your responsibility, not Ford’s. Tampering with anything that affects the emissions system may not only be illegal, but any resulting damage won’t be covered by the warranty, and neither will damage caused by any kind of racing.

If you do wish to modify your Ford for performance or appearance reasons, chat with a Ford dealer about warranty coverage before you start fiddling around.

Of special note, if you use a new car for ride sharing services such as Uber or Lyft, that’s considered “commercial use” and is not covered by the warranty. This is also usually the case with other carmakers’ warranties as well as third-party warranties.

Ford Hybrids Get Special Warranty Coverage

Buying a Ford hybrid not only can reduce fuel usage, but you get added warranty protection, too. For 2020, the lineup includes the Ford Fusion Hybrid, Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid, Escape SE Sport Hybrid, and the Explorer Limited Hybrid. On all these models, Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Unique Component coverage lasts 8 years/100,000 miles.

Some covered items would be very expensive to repair or replace on your own, including the hybrid battery pack, the continuously variable transmission, various sensors and switches, and much more.

Certified Pre-Owned: A Good Deal, A Shorter Warranty

Buying a vehicle from Ford’s Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program can be a good deal, but the warranty coverage is much shorter than with a new Ford. The bumper-to-bumper portion of the CPO coverage is 12 months/12,000 miles.

While the powertrain warranty for CPO seems very generous at 7 years/100,000 miles, that is counted from when the vehicle was first placed in service by the previous owner. Let’s say you buy a Ford CPO vehicle that’s three years old and has 30,000 miles on it. The actual powertrain coverage that you get will last another 4 years or 40,000 miles, whichever comes first.