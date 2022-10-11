Whether you plan to hang onto your Ford through thick and thin or you’re someone who’d rather invest more now for peace of mind later, a Ford extended warranty can be appealing. Below, we’ll explain Ford Protect Extended Service Plans (ESPs) and compare them to the best extended auto warranty companies. You can also use the buttons below to request quotes and start shopping for coverage.
Ford Extended Warranty Reviews
Like most automakers, Ford offers extended warranty coverage to protect owners from unexpected vehicle repair costs after the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Ford’s factory warranty, have expired. Once your Ford factory warranty has expired, extended coverage is available through Ford dealerships and third-party providers.
Ford Extended Warranty Plans
Ford has four extended warranty plans that vary in term length and coverage. These warranties, called Ford Protect ESPs, can be purchased through a licensed Ford dealership. Here’s an overview of what to expect from each extended warranty.
|Ford Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|PremiumCARE
|8 years/150,000 miles
|ExtraCARE
|3 years/60,000 miles to 8 years/150,000 miles
|BaseCARE
|3 years/60,000 miles to 8 years/150,000 miles
|PowertrainCARE
|8 years/150,000 miles
Ford Premium Care
As the most extensive Ford extended warranty, Ford PremiumCARE is comprehensive coverage with more than 1,000 components covered. A car’s powertrain, air conditioning and heating, electrical, audio, and safety systems are covered, among many more. The Ford PremiumCARE warranty is the only Ford ESP to include the powertrain control module (PCM). The term length is 8 years/150,000 miles, whichever occurs first.
Ford Extra Care Warranty
This Ford extended service plan includes coverage for 113 components that impact drivability and vehicle performance. It includes complete coverage for steering and braking, plus partial coverage for the engine, transmission, and electrical components. Coverage for the rear suspension, safety, emissions, audio, and PCM is not included.
Ford Base Care
This plan partially covers the powertrain, brakes, front suspension, air conditioning and heating, and electrical systems. It only completely covers the steering system. A total of 84 components are covered, but BaseCARE doesn’t include the radiator or its fan, the fuel tank and lines, the flywheel ring gear, or gas fuel injectors and lines.
Ford Powertrain Care Warranty
This plan is basic, partially covering the engine and transmission for the most critical issues, plus rear-wheel drive and front-wheel drive. A total of 29 components are covered, and several plan-term options are available.
Ford Protect Extended Service Plan
For owners who don’t want to pay for routine maintenance and wear-and-tear items on their own, Ford also offers the Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan. This plan differs from Ford’s extended warranties in that it covers routine inspections, preventative care, and the replacement of items that require periodic attention. For example, tire rotations, clutch discs, engine belts, spark plugs, brake pads and linings, oil changes, and multi-point inspections are covered.
The Premium Maintenance plan is transferable to a new owner. Similar to Ford’s Extended Warranty, repairs and services must be performed at a Ford or Lincoln dealership or authorized service shop.
Is A Ford Extended Warranty Worth It?
After examining the fine print, many drivers find that Ford extended warranty coverage isn’t for them. A third-party extended warranty for your Ford can provide comparable coverage and offer several advantages over Ford’s options.
To its credit, Ford’s maximum coverage of 8 years/150,000 miles is some of the longest we’ve seen from manufacturer extended warranties. However, protection from a third-party company can go even longer. You can easily find a warranty provider that protects your car past 200,000 miles.
Ford Extended Warranty Companies
While Ford offers four coverage levels, many extended warranty companies, including CarShield and Endurance, offer more options. For example, CarShield has four “traditional” extended warranty plans, as well as a high-tech plan and a specialty vehicle plan. Endurance also offers six warranties, including one that covers maintenance services as well.
Flexibility is also built into third-party extended warranties, as most allow you to visit more than 30,000 certified repair facilities, not just Ford or Lincoln service centers.
Lastly, you won’t miss out on roadside assistance and other benefits with a third-party extended warranty. These are included in almost every contract.
CARCHEX Warranty VS Ford Extended Warranty
For a closer look, here’s a side-by-side comparison of Ford’s extended warranties and plans from CARCHEX, one of our top three highest-rated providers.
|Ford Extended Warranty
|CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plans
|Deductible
|$100 standard for new and used vehicle plans
|As low as $0
|Mechanic/repair facility options
|Must be serviced by a Ford or Lincoln dealership
|Choice from a network of 30,000 repair shops
|Coverage plan levels
|4 tiers
|5 tiers and 21 contracts
|Payment options
|0% interest payment plans available
|0% interest payment plans available
|Transferability
|100% transferable
|100% transferable
|Additional Benefits
|24/7 roadside assistance Towing assistance Destination assistance Emergency travel benefits Rental car benefits
|24/7 roadside assistance Towing assistance Trip interruption benefits Rental car benefits
To find the best extended car warranty company for you, we suggest contacting several providers. Get a free quote and take note of down payment costs, what coverage level is offered, and how many months you can pay. That way, you can find a good fit for your vehicle and budget.
Ford Warranty: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed Ford Extended Warranties coverage as well as the Ford Protect Extended Service Plan. While Ford offers multiple extended warranties, we found that third-party providers such as CarShield, Endurance, and CARCHEX offer better vehicle service contracts. We recommend CARCHEX for Ford owners who want to purchase an extended warranty.
Ford Extended Warranty FAQ
Below are common questions people ask about Ford Extended Warranties.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.