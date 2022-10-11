After examining the fine print, many drivers find that Ford extended warranty coverage isn’t for them. A third-party extended warranty for your Ford can provide comparable coverage and offer several advantages over Ford’s options.

To its credit, Ford’s maximum coverage of 8 years/150,000 miles is some of the longest we’ve seen from manufacturer extended warranties. However, protection from a third-party company can go even longer. You can easily find a warranty provider that protects your car past 200,000 miles.

Ford Extended Warranty Companies

While Ford offers four coverage levels, many extended warranty companies, including CarShield and Endurance, offer more options. For example, CarShield has four “traditional” extended warranty plans, as well as a high-tech plan and a specialty vehicle plan. Endurance also offers six warranties, including one that covers maintenance services as well.

Flexibility is also built into third-party extended warranties, as most allow you to visit more than 30,000 certified repair facilities, not just Ford or Lincoln service centers.

Lastly, you won’t miss out on roadside assistance and other benefits with a third-party extended warranty. These are included in almost every contract.