Whether you own a new, used, or certified pre-owned Ford vehicle, it’s important to look into your extended warranty options. Here, we will explore Ford Protect Extended Service Plans (ESP) and examine the Ford extended warranty cost to see if it is worth what you pay.

Overall, we think it makes sense for most Ford owners to have an extended car warranty. Once the Ford factory warranty expires, owners are left to deal with the cost of repairs on their own, and these bills can be hefty. The difficulty is deciding whether to go with the dealer or a third-party provider for your vehicle protection plan.

When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service. Compare free quotes from some of the industry’s best extended warranty companies.