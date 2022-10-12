Whether you own a new, used, or certified pre-owned Ford vehicle, it’s important to look into your extended warranty options. Here, we will explore Ford Protect Extended Service Plans (ESP) and examine the Ford extended warranty cost to see if it is worth what you pay.
Overall, we think it makes sense for most Ford owners to have an extended car warranty. Once the Ford factory warranty expires, owners are left to deal with the cost of repairs on their own, and these bills can be hefty. The difficulty is deciding whether to go with the dealer or a third-party provider for your vehicle protection plan.
When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service. Compare free quotes from some of the industry’s best extended warranty companies.
What Does a Ford Extended Warranty Cost?
There is no clear-cut answer to this question, but we do see an average in the industry. Based on our research, an extended warranty from a manufacturer or third-party provider can cost anywhere between $1,600 and $4,500 for three to six years of coverage. The average is about $2,862.
While there isn’t a universal pricing table that the manufacturer or third-party companies follow, it’s easy to know what the prices are based on. The following factors affect the cost of an extended warranty:
- Condition of your vehicle: The older your vehicle and the higher the mileage, the more you can expect to pay.
- Coverage type: If you choose comprehensive coverage, you will pay more than you would with just a powertrain warranty.
- Deductible: The higher your deductible, the lower your premium will be. Just remember that you will need to pay that deductible any time you have warranty work performed.
- Vehicle type: If you drive a luxury model or sports car, you will pay more for your warranty because the parts for your vehicle cost more.
Ford Repair Costs vs. Ford Extended Warranty Cost
Given the information above, let’s compare the Ford extended warranty cost to the amount you could pay for repairs. RepairPal gives Ford 3.5 out of 5 stars for reliability, which makes it 21st out of 32 ranked car brands. The company reports an average annual repair cost of $775 per year for Fords, which is higher than the industry average of $652 per year.
Here are a few common vehicle repair costs you might run into with a Ford:
Common Ford Repair Costs
|Model
|Repair
|Average Cost
|Ford Aspire
|Drive belt idler pulley replacement
|$359–$371
|Ford Transit Connect
|Engine oil pan replacement
|$563–$921
|Ford Explorer Sport Trac
|Fuel pump replacement
|$651–$994
|Ford Fiesta
|Engine front cover gasket replacement
|$870–$1,087
Keep in mind that these numbers are each for a single repair. Imagine what you could spend if you have multiple parts break over the years.
Is Ford Extended Warranty Worth It?
The choice to have an extended warranty is entirely up to you. Some consumers prefer to avoid auto warranties, while others want the peace of mind they provide. To figure out what’s important to you, there are a few questions you can ask yourself:
Is your vehicle getting older? The older a car gets, the more likely it is to require service. Extended warranties make sense for older vehicles, especially once the manufacturer’s warranty expires.
Do you still have a Ford factory warranty? If the car is new and covered by its original bumper-to-bumper warranty, you might not need an extended warranty yet. Just keep in mind that it’s often cheaper to start the extended warranty while you still have factory coverage.
Are you looking for extra perks? Many extended warranty companies provide more than just repairs. You can find plans with roadside assistance, rental car coverage, trip interruption services, and gas delivery services. These features help when an emergency arises.
As with any purchase, you must evaluate the pros and cons of an extended car warranty for your Ford to decide if it’s right for you.
Ford Protect Extended Service Plans
As you evaluate the Ford extended warranty cost, you will want to look at the various plans offered by the automaker. Ford Protect Extended Service Plans can be purchased directly from the dealership and are backed by Ford Motor Company.
You have four plans to choose from, each offering various covered repairs. All four of these options protect Ford vehicles for up to 8 years or 150,000 miles of service, whichever comes first.
|Ford Extended Warranty
|What It Covers
|PremiumCARE
|This plan is the most comprehensive option for a Ford extended warranty from the automaker. It provides full coverage for more than 1,000 components, including the powertrain control module, high-tech components, audio, and safety components.
|ExtraCARE
|This plan protects 113 components, including the electrical components, engine, and transmission. It does not supply coverage for the rear suspension, safety equipment, or emission systems.
|BaseCARE
|With coverage for 84 components, this plan is like a more advanced powertrain warranty. In addition to major parts, it covers brakes, suspension, air conditioning, and steering. The BaseCARE plan doesn’t cover the fuel system, radiator, or flywheel ring gear.
|PowertrainCARE
|This plan is a basic powertrain warranty, including coverage for 29 components. It protects the engine, transmission, and drive system.
In addition to the levels of coverage listed above, each plan comes with added benefits, including:
- Interest-free financing for up to 30 months
- 10 days of rental car benefits
- 24-hour roadside assistance
- Policy transferability
What’s Excluded In The Ford Extended Warranty Plans?
With extended vehicle protection from Ford, complete protection comes with some exclusions. Like most extended warranties, the plans do not include wear and tear items or common maintenance items. These must be paid for separately, or you can opt for the Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan on top of your extended warranty. You can also purchase separate protection for windshields, dents, and tires.
Best Extended Car Warranty Companies
Purchasing an extended warranty from Ford isn’t your only option. You can get extended protection through third-party providers, too, and we’ve done the research to find the best extended car warranty companies in the industry.
A few benefits of third-party companies include:
- Flexibility: You can usually take your vehicle to any licensed mechanic, which is especially convenient when traveling. With a Ford extended warranty, services are provided at Ford and Lincoln dealerships only.
- Potential lower costs: When you purchase from a third-party provider, the warranty isn’t rolled into your auto loan, so you aren’t going to pay any interest.
- Added perks: The majority of third-party warranty providers offer other coverage as well. Look for plans that include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental cars, trip interruption, gas delivery, and towing.
If you want to find the lowest Ford extended warranty cost, there are several things you can do:
- Buy early: If you purchase the plan before your Ford factory warranty expires, you will usually pay less.
- Evaluate plans: Decide what level of coverage you need and what you can go without. If you opt for a plan without all the bells and whistles, you will save more, but might have to pay for more repairs. Figure out what works for your budget.
- Shop around: It’s okay to get quotes from multiple companies. In fact, that’s what we recommend. To ensure you get the best coverage at the lowest prices, you want to compare several providers.
With that said, there are a few providers we have found to offer the lowest Ford extended warranty cost and best coverage.
Endurance Extended Warranty
Our choice for Best Coverage is Endurance. The company offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, unlike many third-party brokers in the extended warranty industry. This means warranty services all come directly from Endurance, and the provider handles all claims directly. There’s no middleman, and excellent customer service during the quotes and claims processes is a focus of many of the positive Endurance warranty reviews.
Endurance offers six different coverage plans:
|Endurance Plan
|What It Covers
|Select Premier
|The Select Premier plan is Endurance’s plan for high-mileage vehicles. The warranty has a fairly extensive inclusion list that focuses on the powertrain. The brakes and suspension are not included in this plan.
|Secure
|This is Endurance’s most basic auto warranty that only covers parts of the powertrain, meaning the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. Your vehicle’s most vital, expensive parts to repair will be covered.
|Secure Plus
|This mid-level warranty provides the shortest wait time out of all the plans. The waiting period for coverage is only 30 days or 1,000 miles.
|Superior
|This high-tier comprehensive plan provides great coverage for hundreds of listed parts throughout the vehicle.
|Supreme
|This top-tier plan is Endurance's exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty. It includes coverage for most parts with only some exclusions. Excluded parts include the safety restraint system, glass, light bulbs/LED lights, battery, high-tech items (unless you add this coverage), and cosmetic portions of vehicle.
|EnduranceAdvantage™
|This plan covers mechanical breakdowns as well as maintenance, like oil changes, engine diagnostics, and brake pad replacements.
Additionally, drivers who purchase an Endurance auto warranty receive one free year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which includes roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, towing, tire repairs and replacements, and more. To see how much your Ford extended warranty would cost, get a free quote from Endurance.
CARCHEX Extended Warranty
We rated CARCHEX as the provider that is Best for Used Cars in our extended warranty company comparison. When you look at its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), you’ll see that this is a company that takes care of its clients. CARCHEX is endorsed by big names like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com.
As for the extended warranty coverage options, you can choose from the following customizable plans:
|CARCHEX Plan
|What It Covers
|Titanium
|This plan is similar to a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty. It provides coverage for everything except for a small list of exclusions.
|Platinum
|This plan covers hundreds of items, including the suspension, electrical system, and heating.
|Gold
|Choose this coverage for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles. It protects the steering system, braking system, and powertrain.
|Silver
|While this is closely related to a powertrain warranty, it also includes coverage for the air conditioning, electrical system, and fuel delivery system.
|Bronze
|This basic plan covers major components while keeping the cost to a minimum. It’s the ideal option for cars with more than 150,000 miles.
Other benefits to using CARCHEX include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and towing services. Learn more in our complete CARCHEX review, and get a personalized quote for your vehicle below.
CarShield Extended Warranty
CarShield is our choice for Best Value because the company has some of the lowest-priced vehicle service contracts in the industry, so you can get a great Ford extended warranty cost. It has served more than one million consumers since starting in 2005 and is endorsed by many celebrities and television personalities.
A few CarShield highlights include:
- 4.1-star Google rating based on over 7,000 reviews
- Listed on Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Companies
- Featured on CNN, HGTV, ESPN, TBS, and more
CarShield provides six protection levels. One is a specialty tier that won’t accommodate your Ford model but is geared toward motorcycles and other recreational vehicles. Here’s a closer look at the other five plans:
|CarShield Plan
|What It Covers
|Diamond
|This plan protects your Ford like a bumper-to-bumper warranty. It’s the most comprehensive plan offered by CarShield.
|Platinum
|Choose this plan for high-mileage vehicles that might require additional repairs. Coverage includes the powertrain, plus the suspension, steering, radiator, electrical components, and braking system.
|Gold
|This plan is also known as powertrain plus coverage. It includes the fuel delivery system, starter, alternator, and air conditioning.
|Silver
|Effectively a powertrain warranty, this tier covers the engine, transmission, water pump, transfer case, and drive axle.
|High-Tech
|The High-Tech plan provides coverage for all of your vehicle’s technology, including the stereo system, power windows, and navigation system.
Additional benefits to using CarShield include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and towing services. Read more about coverage in our full CarShield review, and get a quote to see how much you would pay toward Ford extended warranty costs.
Comparing Ford Extended Warranty Vs. Third Party
Here’s a breakdown of the Ford extended warranty compared to Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield. We recommend getting in touch with a few companies so you can compare coverage and pricing side by side and get the best Ford extended warranty cost.
|Ford Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Date of car purchase (new), Date of contract purchase (used)
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|8 years/150,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|4
|6
|5 (16 contracts)
|6
|Transferable
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deductible
|$100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Roadside Assistance
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Repair Network
|Ford and Lincoln dealers only
|ASE-Certified® repair facilities
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified® repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Contact your Ford Dealer for Pricing
FAQ: Ford Extended Warranty Cost
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.