Ford Extended Service Plan Pros and Cons Pros Four different coverage options $0 to $200 deductibles Genuine Ford parts Cons Can only go to Ford or Lincoln dealer for repairs No $0 deductible for used Fords Not the cheapest option

Ford Extended Service Plans cover repairs due to mechanical failure or defects on specific parts and systems outlined in the contract. They don’t cover routine maintenance, cosmetic, or wear and tear items. You can get Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plans to help in those areas.

Furthermore, Ford Protect warranties require you to follow your car’s maintenance schedule. You may be asked to provide proof of maintenance to validate a repair. That makes sense because Ford shouldn’t have to pay for a repair that routine care could have prevented.

Ford has four main plans that differ by the components they cover. Each plan can cover the same length of time or mileage as the others, and they all come with the same perks. Here are the standard requirements:

Ford ESPs apply to new and used vehicles within Ford’s factory warranty period of 3 years/36,000 miles. Limited coverage may be available for used Ford vehicles outside the factory warranty. Coverage terms : Plans can extend coverage to 8 years/150,000 miles from the in-service date.

Deductibles : Ford ESP warranties for new cars can come with $0, $50, $100, or $200 deductibles. Ford ESPs for used vehicles will require a deductible of $50, $100, or $200. Plans can also come with a disappearing deductible, which is a deductible that is waived if the driver visits the local Ford dealership that sold them the plan.

PowertrainCARE: 29 Covered Components

PowertrainCARE is the most straightforward Ford Extended Service Plan. It covers 29 components in the powertrain – the core that makes your car run. Here’s what this plan includes:

Engine

Drivetrain

Transmission

Each system comprises many parts, and the PowertrainCARE plan doesn’t cover all of them. This plan can be a good idea for cars with high mileage to defend against the most expensive repairs.

BaseCARE: 84 Covered Components

BaseCARE adds coverage for the engine’s harmonic balancer and bolt but keeps the same coverage for the drivetrain and transmission as PowertrainCARE.

Beyond that, this plan adds new coverage for the systems below:

Steering

Brakes

Front Suspension

Air conditioning and heating

Electrical

Like PowertrainCARE, BaseCARE doesn’t cover every part of each of these systems (except for steering). As far as the electrical system goes, this plan covers the basics like switches, wiper motors, and the starter motor. But it doesn’t cover things like the intelligent 4WD system or power mirrors.

ExtraCARE: 113 Covered Components

Moving on up, ExtraCARE adds coverage for the following high-tech parts:

Instrument cluster (excludes dash pad)

Keyless entry system (excludes door handles)

Power antenna

Power door locks and retainer clips (excludes door handles)

Power seat motors

Power window motors/regulators

Speed control

Now, some of those parts seem more “regular-tech” than “high-tech,” especially power door locks. Things like navigation and anti-theft systems are not covered under ExtraCARE.

ExtraCARE also adds coverage for new parts under these systems:

Engine

Transmission

Brakes

Air conditioning/heating

PremiumCARE: 1,000+ Covered Components

Ford extended warranty PremiumCARE is the highest level of coverage. At first glance, it might be surprising that this plan jumps up to cover over 1,000 parts while the previous plan only covered 113.

What’s different is that this plan is an exclusionary contract. That means it lists the items not covered to define the limits. So, it’s covered if something isn’t listed in a PremiumCARE contract. New car warranties are exclusionary contracts and typically cover over 1,000 parts.

Ford’s PremiumCARE plan covers most mechanical parts of the car. It provides extra coverage in the transmission, drivetrain, steering, electrical and high-tech systems. Here are some protected items unique to this plan: