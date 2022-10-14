A certified pre-owned vehicle can be a welcome alternative to the uncertainty of buying a used car from a private owner. But is it always a safe or cost-effective choice?

The Pros

According to J.D. Power, buying a CPO vehicle has several key benefits, including:

Unlike a new car, a CPO car will not depreciate significantly in value the moment you drive away from the dealership.

Buying a used car from a private owner can be unpredictable and require negotiation. A Ford CPO vehicle can be purchased easily from a dealership.

You can purchase a luxury CPO vehicle that runs almost as well as a new luxury vehicle for a lower price.

The Cons

Just because a CPO vehicle has been inspected and given a tune-up doesn’t mean it really is as good as new. As Michelle Primm, general manager at Cascade Auto Group in Ohio, tells Edmunds.com, “You can never take a used car and make it new again.”

If you buy a Ford CPO vehicle from an independent dealership, it may not meet the same CPO qualifications as one from a Ford dealership. Even some vehicles labeled as “CPO” can have hidden defects, and a Ford CPO warranty requires a used vehicles to meet very high standards.

In addition, a CPO vehicle comes at a premium price in exchange for the added reassurance that it has been inspected and repairs have been made. Think about the trade-off. Can you purchase a used car and an extended auto warranty for less than the price of a CPO vehicle and its included warranty? If you can, then it might be time to think about your wallet.

So, what are your options for protecting a non-CPO, used car?