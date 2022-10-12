If your vehicle breaks down, park it and turn off the engine. If you continue to drive when you know it isn’t functioning correctly, you’ll violate your service contract, and your claim will likely be denied.

Call a towing company. In some cases, you may be required to take your car to the dealership where you bought it for repairs. If that’s impossible or if there is an emergency outside normal business hours, you may be able to have your vehicle fixed at the licensed repair shop of your choice, as long as it accepts First Automotive’s extended warranties.

First Automotive recommends that you keep a copy of your vehicle service contract in your glove box, so you’ll have important information readily available if your car breaks down. Before you file a claim, review your service contract to see if the needed repair is covered or excluded so you can save time and avoid frustration. Your contract will also tell you whether you have to pay a deductible and, if so, how much. If you have a deductible, you’ll need to pay it to the repair facility directly.

Show an employee at the repair shop your vehicle service contract and your maintenance records, if requested. Ask an employee to call First Automotive’s Claims Department at the toll-free number at the bottom of each page of your service contract. The Claims Department will need to provide authorization before the repair shop may diagnose the cause of the breakdown and commence any repairs.

First Automotive breaks repairs down into two categories: simple and complex.

Simple repairs involve the replacement of parts that commonly fail. Those can usually be approved over the phone and don’t require an inspection by a First Automotive employee.

Complex repairs involve failure of components such as the engine or transmission. In those cases, due to high costs, the repair facility will have to remove damaged or worn-out parts, so a First Automotive employee can conduct an inspection and decide whether to approve the repair or replacement. Processing a complex claim typically takes three to seven days, but it may take longer if parts must be shipped.

Many claims representatives are also ASE-certified technicians who have a thorough understanding of vehicles. That helps them communicate effectively with repair shop employees and process claims efficiently.

Contract Cancellations And Transfers

You can purchase or cancel a vehicle service contract by filling out an online form. If you sell your car, you can transfer the vehicle service contract to the new owner online.