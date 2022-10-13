Is Fidelity Car Warranty Worth It?

While Fidelity offers five extended warranty plans, which allow drivers to customize coverage for their specific needs, one significant downside is the inconvenience drivers experience when shopping for a Fidelity extended auto warranty. Fidelity vehicle service contracts are only sold at authorized dealerships. Another drawback is that they have a high deductible compared to other third-party extended warranty companies. If you need to file a claim, Fidelity’s customer service is not open 24/7, so you may have to extend the time it takes to repair your car.

Is Fidelity Legit?

Fidelity was founded in 1946 as an investment firm. In 1978 the company expanded into the vehicle service contract industry when it founded Fidelity Warranty Services. Fidelity Warranty Services is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited company with an A+ rating and over 40 years of industry experience.

Fidelity Warranty Services Reviews

Some customers felt that they were denied coverage for more basic items that other companies would otherwise cover. A few customers have also reported conflicting or confusing information about coverage. Customers who reviewed their Fidelity car warranty on the BBB website were pleased with the easy claims process and the company’s efficiency:

“Fast payment. Hassle-free. Very happy that my Jeep was covered with the bumper-to-bumper warranty.” – Deborah S. via BBB “I’ve never dealt with an easier process. My wife recently had a flat while driving out of state and needed an immediate repair. Because this was out of area and we didn’t have time to call into the Fidelity to pre-approve this repair, I was expecting to have to argue with the claims processor when I called this in the day later. When I did call, it took less than five minutes for them to gather my info and process the claim. We received the reimbursement check a few days later. Thanks for exceeding expectations and making it very easy to work through this claim.” – Thomas R. via BBB

While shopping around for an extended car warranty, read the fine print in your contract and request to view the contract or a sample contract.