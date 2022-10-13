Whether you plan to drive your vehicle for many more years or increase resale value, having an extended warranty can help you achieve your goals as a car owner. An extended warranty allows you not to worry about negotiating with the mechanic, searching for a towing company, or paying out of pocket for parts and labor.
We researched the best extended car warranty companies – and then some – to find the best coverage, prices, and customer experiences across the extended warranty industry. Below we outline the type of protection you’ll get with a protection plan from Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. and how that compares with other leading extended warranty companies.
Fidelity Car Warranty Reviews
After researching Fidelity Warranty Services, we like the company’s options for high-mileage vehicles, as well as its added coverage options. Customers really feel like they’re getting a tailored plan. However, available repair facilities are quite limited compared to other warranty companies, and deductibles can be high.
Is Fidelity Car Warranty Worth It?
While Fidelity offers five extended warranty plans, which allow drivers to customize coverage for their specific needs, one significant downside is the inconvenience drivers experience when shopping for a Fidelity extended auto warranty. Fidelity vehicle service contracts are only sold at authorized dealerships. Another drawback is that they have a high deductible compared to other third-party extended warranty companies. If you need to file a claim, Fidelity’s customer service is not open 24/7, so you may have to extend the time it takes to repair your car.
Is Fidelity Legit?
Fidelity was founded in 1946 as an investment firm. In 1978 the company expanded into the vehicle service contract industry when it founded Fidelity Warranty Services. Fidelity Warranty Services is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited company with an A+ rating and over 40 years of industry experience.
Fidelity Warranty Services Reviews
Some customers felt that they were denied coverage for more basic items that other companies would otherwise cover. A few customers have also reported conflicting or confusing information about coverage. Customers who reviewed their Fidelity car warranty on the BBB website were pleased with the easy claims process and the company’s efficiency:
“Fast payment. Hassle-free. Very happy that my Jeep was covered with the bumper-to-bumper warranty.” – Deborah S. via BBB
“I’ve never dealt with an easier process. My wife recently had a flat while driving out of state and needed an immediate repair. Because this was out of area and we didn’t have time to call into the Fidelity to pre-approve this repair, I was expecting to have to argue with the claims processor when I called this in the day later. When I did call, it took less than five minutes for them to gather my info and process the claim. We received the reimbursement check a few days later. Thanks for exceeding expectations and making it very easy to work through this claim.” – Thomas R. via BBB
While shopping around for an extended car warranty, read the fine print in your contract and request to view the contract or a sample contract.
Compare Extended Car Warranty Companies
We recommend you consider this review with information from other top warranty companies. Getting quotes from multiple providers can help you find the best plans at the lowest costs for your vehicle.
Check out the chart below for a quick summary of how a Fidelity car warranty compares to the top extended warranty providers.
|Fidelity Car Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|Up to 120,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|5
|6
|5 (16 contracts)
|6
|Transferable
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deductible
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Roadside Assistance
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Repair Network
|>6,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified® repair facilities
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified® repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Cancellation upon request
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|Call dealership for a quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Fidelity Car Warranty Cost
Pricing will vary by plan, mileage, vehicle model, and model year, but customer reviews have reported prices close to $2,500. These prices will vary depending on the individual and the deductible you choose. A Fidelity car warranty deductible can range from $0 to $250, which may seem rather high compared to some competitors. Fidelity Warranty Services does not provide direct quotes online, as contracts are sold by dealerships rather than the company’s office. If you’re ready to ask about protection plan prices, then you must contact your participating dealership to get a direct quote.
Fidelity Car Warranty Prices
Financing is available for all plans. You may include the cost of your vehicle service contract in your vehicle’s price. However, remember that if you make that decision, you’ll pay interest on your extended warranty.
Fidelity Extended Warranty Coverage
Fidelity Warranty Services offers five coverage plans at dealerships across the country. You can choose a vehicle protection plan, which consists of three coverage levels and provides protection for up to 120,000 miles, or high-mileage vehicle protection, which consists of two coverage levels and provides protection for up to 48,000 miles. Fidelity also offers a vehicle service plan, similar to an extended warranty but not quite. In the following sections, we describe the specific parts coved by Fidelity’s multiple extended warranty plans, additional benefits, claims process, and vehicle service plan.
Fidelity Warranty Services Vehicle Protection Plan
The Vehicle Protection Plan program offers three plans: Powertrain, Gold, and Platinum, each offering different levels of coverage. Coverage begins when you purchase the vehicle service contract and ends when the term ends, or you exceed the mileage limit.
The right extended warranty for your vehicle depends on the component parts of your car you want to protect. To choose the right plan for you, we have researched each Fidelity extended warranty plan, the coverage options, and the parts protected. The following sections have detailed lists of each part covered for every Fidelity vehicle service contract.
Fidelity Warranty Services Platinum Coverage
This Fidelity car warranty is a bumper-to-bumper, exclusionary plan, which gives the most protection and lists only excluded items. Examples of excluded items may include:
- Brake linings, drums, and rotors
- Standard Manual Transmission Clutch Friction Disc
- Tires Wheels
- Upholstery
- Paint
- Sealed Beams
- Pressure Plate
- Pilot Bearing
- Heater and Radiator Hoses
- Exhaust System
- Shock Absorbers
- Safety Restraint Systems
- Non-Factory Installed Items
- Solar Powered Devices
- Body Parts
- Air bags
- Glass
- Batteries
- Catalytic converter
Fidelity Warranty Services Gold Plan
Fidelity’s Gold plan covers the basic powertrain as well as additional systems such as:
- Cooling
- Steering
- Brakes
- Air conditioning
- Front/rear suspension
- Electrical
- Hybrid/plug-in electric/compression natural gas/hydrogen components
Fidelity Powertrain Warranty
A Fidelity powertrain warranty covers common parts of the vehicle’s engine, transmission, and drive axle when a mechanical failure occurs. This basic plan covers the following parts:
- Engine
- Drive Axle
- Transmission
- Transaxle
- Transfer Case
Fidelity Roadside Services And Additional Benefits
All plans are transferable and can be canceled by request. You’ll also get 24/7 roadside assistance and other peace-of-mind benefits, including towing, rental, and trip interruption reimbursement, up to a certain amount per day. Vehicle fluids are covered in addition to parts and labor.
If you want specialized coverage, you can do so with Fidelity. Other available coverage options include:
- Road Hazard Tire & Wheel
- Total Loss (GAP) Waiver
- Lease Excess Wear & Tear
- Theft Deterrent System
- Car Care Service Plan
Fidelity High Mileage Car Warranty
Under the high-mileage plans, you can extend the life of an older or used car just that bit more. Americans drive an average of nearly 13,500 miles per year. Those miles add up quickly, and companies that offer high-mileage plans are a good option for today’s long-distance drivers. There are two plans under this program: Drivetrain Plus and Owner Select. Below is a description of each high-mileage car warranty plan and the parts covered under each warranty.
Drivetrain Plus: Similar to the Powertrain Vehicle Protection Plan, this drivetrain warranty covers the vital parts of a car’s engine. Fidelity’s Drivetrain Plus plan covers the following parts:
- Engine
- Transmission
- Transaxle
- Transfer Case
- Drive Axel
- Hybrid / Plug-In Electric internal engine and transmission components
Owner Select: Not quite as comprehensive as Fidelity’s Platinum or Gold plans, the Owner Select plan still offers protection for major vehicle systems on high-mileage vehicles, including:
- Steering
- Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Additional hybrid/plug-in electric components
Fidelity Car Care Service Plan
Fidelity’s Car Care Service Plan is a service maintenance plan that provides basic maintenance required to maintain factory warranty protection and is one of Fidelity Warranty Services’ strong points. Below is a list of services offered by this plan:
- Clean and Adjust Breaks
- Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection
- Lube, Oil, and Filter
- Tire Rotation (Plus Plans Only)
- Cross Country Motor Club Driver’s OneCard Membership
Fidelity Warranty Claims
When it’s time to file a claim, either bring your vehicle to your purchase dealer or call your given toll-free number for assistance from a claims analyst. Be aware that the Fidelity Warranty Services claims analysts are not available 24/7. They have set business hours, and you won’t be able to reach a claims analyst on a Sunday.
Fidelity Warranty Services Authorized Service Centers
Fidelity does not have the largest selection of repair facilities to choose from, but you can bring your vehicle to one of 6,000 participating service centers. Your claim payment will be made directly to the repair facility. All contracts are backed by insurance, and you’ll still be covered even if your dealership goes out of business.
Fidelity Extended Car Warranty: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed Fidelity’s extended car warranties. We explained Fidelity’s warranty plans, including cost, coverage, claims process, and vehicle service center locations. While Fidelity has affordable warranty plans, other third-party vehicle service contract companies like Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield offer more coverage options at similar prices.
Best Place To Buy Extended Auto Warranty: Recommended Providers
Our team has thoroughly researched the extended warranty market. After doing so, we recommend getting quotes from Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield due to their affordability, comprehensive coverage, and industry standing, customer service, and exceptional customer reviews. Below are reviews of best extended warranty providers on the market. We will review their plans, coverage terms, and additional benefits, so you can make an informed decision when purchasing a vehicle service contract.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance offers six distinct levels of coverage, which are easy to research on the company’s website. Coverage can be selected for cars up to 8 years/200,000+ miles. Endurance has a 4.4-star rating from Trustpilot at the time of publication, with over 3,000 reviews. Complaints mainly come from people who are unhappy with the claims process and specific exclusions, though this can be avoided by reviewing your contract fully before purchasing an extended warranty.
Endurance Extended Warranty Plans
- Select Premier: Coverage for high-mileage vehicles with a reasonably extensive inclusion list that focuses on the powertrain
- Secure: Endurance’s most basic auto warranty that only covers parts of the powertrain
- Secure Plus: Mid-level warranty with a short waiting period of only 30 days or 1,000 miles
- Superior Coverage: High-tier comprehensive plan provides coverage for hundreds of listed parts
- Supreme Coverage: Endurance’s exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty
- EnduranceAdvantageTM: Combines component coverage with coverage for maintenance items such as oil changes, brake pad replacements, and tire rotations
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
A wonderful customer experience made CARCHEX our pick for the award “Best for Used Cars”. The popular provider is accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating and holds a number of awards and industry endorsements.
CARCHEX PLANS
Among its five plans, the Titanium plan provides the most protection with comprehensive coverage, while the Bronze plan provides basic powertrain protection to cover your vehicle in the event that an essential system fails. All five plans are customizable, and coverage is available for as long as ten years with higher-level plans.
Along with warranty coverage, a CARCHEX plan comes with 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and other perks. A 30-Day Money Back Guarantee allows for peace of mind with your warranty purchase.
CarShield: Best Value
CarShield is another popular extended warranty provider for Lexus cars and SUVs. CarShield has over 8,000 Google reviews totaling 4.1 out of 5.0 stars. The company has also received numerous featured spots on popular networks such as TBS, ESPN, and HGTV.
While the company’s rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) isn’t impressive, we found that many complaints came from a misunderstanding about the coverage. No matter what company you choose, it pays to read the terms carefully, so you understand exactly what’s covered and not covered.
CarShield Extended Warranty Plans
CarShield currently provides six coverage options. One plan is dedicated to motorcycle parts, so you won’t need that as a Lexus owner. The other five plans include:
- Diamond: The highest level of protection
- Platinum: Ideal for covering high-mileage vehicles
- Gold: Complete powertrain warranty plus some extra parts
- Silver: Conventional powertrain coverage
- High Tech: Protects all of the technology on the car
FAQ: Fidelity Auto Warranty
Below are common questions related to Fidelity’s extended car warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
*Data accurate at time of publication.