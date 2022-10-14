A manufacturer warranty covers your vehicle for a set period of time, but these vary in coverage by make, as does vehicle reliability. Now, Fiat does not have the best reputation for reliability. In fact, Fiat ranks near or at the bottom of the industry in major surveys. That makes its standard 4-year/50,000-mile warranty a welcome feature. That quality issue is also a strong reason to consider buying an extended warranty for extra peace of mind.
We’ll explore the warranty options offered by Fiat as well as the aftermarket. Don’t be surprised when you see Fiat extended warranties listed as Mopar® Protection Plans, which includes the US parts and service division for Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep brands. You’ll be able to compare the Mopar Protection Plan products offered by Fiat dealers to the best extended car warranty providers we reviewed and ranked.
Fiat Warranty Coverage
For its current models, Fiat provides a bumper-to-bumper warranty that lasts for 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first. This is an all-inclusive plan, including the powertrain. Many brands cover the powertrain separately and for longer intervals.
Some new car warranties do not even cover those parts at all. Other warranties that come with every new Fiat include the following:
|Corrosion Perforation
|Covers the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair or replace any body sheet metal panels that have been perforated by rust from the inside out. Coverage for metal panels lasts for 3 years/unlimited miles. Coverage for outer panels lasts 5 years/unlimited miles.
|Federal Emissions
|Covers most parts for 4 years/50,000 miles. For components specified in the contract, coverage can last up to 8 years/80,000 miles.
|Roadside Assistance
|Covers the cost of towing to the nearest authorized Fiat dealer if the vehicle can’t be driven due to failure of a covered part for 4 years/unlimited miles.
|Parts and Accessories
|Covers various parts including brakes, wiper blades, clutch discs, windshields, rear windows, and more.
As with other carmakers’ corrosion warranties, Fiat does not cover surface corrosion that was caused by, for example, stone chips or scratches in the paint or other damage.
The warranty booklet states that there is no list of covered parts since the only exception is tires and that the tires on Fiats are covered by their own manufacturer’s warranty.
Fiat Warranty Coverage List
Like most new car warranties, Fiat’s warranty excludes certain maintenance items. Yet, there’s a nice surprise here: Fiat’s warranty covers the following items for 12 months/12,000 miles, whichever comes first:
- Brakes (rotors, pads, linings, and drums)
- Wiper blades
- Bulbs
- Clutch discs or modular clutch assembly (manual transmission)
- Windshield and rear window
- Wheel alignment and wheel balancing
What’s Not Included In Fiat’s Warranty?
All automakers’ warranties have some exceptions to coverage, usually relating to maintenance items, misuse, or abuse. Here are exclusions in the 2020 Fiat warranty:
- Racing: The performance-enhanced Fiat 500 Abarth and 124 Spider Abarth might tempt some owners to try a club racing or track event, but keep in mind any damage caused by such activities is not covered. (Abarth is the performance division of Fiat.)
- Alterations: Feel like customizing your Fiat? Just remember that only FCA US LLC/Mopar accessories installed by an authorized Fiat dealer will be covered by the warranty. Aftermarket parts are not covered.
- Rustproofing: Dealers once routinely offered rustproofing as an extra-cost add-on. Modern cars do not need it, and any damage caused by applying such “protection” products will not be covered by the Fiat warranty.
- Incorrect refrigerant: Using the wrong refrigerant in your Fiat’s air conditioning system could cause damage that would not be covered by the warranty.
The Fiat factory warranty is transferable, so if you sell your Fiat before the warranty expires, the new owner gets whatever time and miles remain.
Certified Pre-Owned Fiat Warranty
Like most auto brands, Fiat offers certified pre-owned (CPO) used vehicles. These are Fiat models less than five years old and with under 75,000 miles that have gone through a 125-point inspection by Fiat-trained dealer technicians.
Fiat CPO models come with two warranties, each with very different coverage intervals. The Powertrain Limited Warranty applies to the engine, transmission, and other driveline parts and lasts for 7 years/100,000 miles from the original in-service date when the car was new.
The Maximum CareSM Limited Warranty is a comprehensive warranty covering most major vehicle systems, including more than 5,000 parts. However, it lasts just 3 months/3,000 miles following whatever portion of the original factory warranty remains.
You have several options for extending the CPO warranty coverage from Mopar. You can extend the Maximum Care coverage, with choices ranging from one to five years and with mileage intervals of 12,000, 15,000, or unlimited miles per additional year. Or, you can choose one of three other plans that offer lesser coverage but with the same time and mileage options: Powertrain Care PlusSM, Added CareSM, or Added Care PlusSM.
Is An Extended Warranty Worth It For A Fiat?
There are several things worth considering to decide whether an extended warranty is worth it for your Fiat. First, the brand has fewer than 380 dealers across the U.S. that are mostly grouped with Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealers. This means the nearest dealer to you might be too far away for repairs. A third-party warranty enables you to have covered repairs performed at more than 30,000 facilities nationwide.
Something else to remember about third-party warranties is that you can buy one after you purchase your car, sometimes even after the original factory warranty expires. For example, you could live with a new Fiat for the original warranty period and then decide if you will keep it and will need the added coverage.
Fiat Reliability
RepairPal gives Fiat a 3.5 out of 5.0 reliability rating, ranking it 18th out of 32 for all car brands. The rating was aggregated from data from across 345 models. In addition to this reliability rating, RepairPal also reports that most drivers pay an average of $538 in annual repair costs.
Here are some common repair costs for late-model Fiats from RepairPal.
|Model
|Repair
|Estimates Cost
|2017 Fiat 500
|Replace cylinder head gasket
|$1,247–$1,797
|2017 Fiat 124 Spider
|Replace turbocharger assembly
|$2,476–$2,649
|2018 Fiat 500X
|Replace alternator
|$710–$1,054
|2018 Fiat 500X
|Replace power window regulator
|$720–$767
Extended Fiat Warranty Overview
All of FCA’s brands in the U.S. (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram) offer extended vehicle service contracts from Mopar, the company’s service and parts division. Under the umbrella of Mopar Vehicle Protection plans, there are two choices, each with time and mileage options.
Mopar Added Care Plus Protection Plan
Added Care Plus plan covers more than 850 major components and systems, including:
- Audio and multimedia systems
- Air conditioning
- Brakes
- Driveline
- Engine
- Engine cooling and fuel systems
- Front and rear suspension
- Steering
- Transmission
Mopar Maximum Care Protection Plan
Your other choice, the Maximum Care plan, provides comprehensive, “bumper-to-bumper” coverage for more than 5,000 components. Everything is covered, except:
- Maintenance services and items used in such services
- Glass and plastic lenses
- Body and paint items, including soft trim
- Wear items such as manual transmission clutch assembly, brake components, and engine belts
- Snowplows, winches, and trailer hitches
How To Get A Mopar Extended Warranty Plan
Once you choose your Mopar Protection Plan, you can select coverage for up to eight years. That would mean up to four years of additional coverage beyond the Fiat 4-year/50,000-mile factory warranty. You also select the mileage limit, from 60,000 to 150,000 (meaning 10,000 to 100,000 miles beyond the original Fiat warranty).
You can buy one of these plans at any time while your Fiat vehicle is still covered by its original warranty, but there may be a surcharge if you buy it after the first year or 12,000 miles of ownership. You can also set the deductible (the amount you pay toward each covered repair), choosing from $0, $100, or $200. A lower deductible increases the warranty purchase price, while a higher deductible reduces the upfront warranty price.
Other benefits to these plans include:
Key fob replacement: Includes up to three incidents and $600 total benefit. (The key fobs of late models cars usually integrate the remote-entry control, and so replacing one can cost hundreds of dollars.)
Roadside Assistance and Towing: Similar to what the original Fiat warranty provides, this benefit reimburses you up to $100 per incident. It also provides a rental car allowance of $35 per day, plus up to $1,000 for trip interruption protection. (If a covered repair leaves you stranded 100 or more miles from your home, you’d be eligible to have up to $1,000 in lodging and meal reimbursed.)
Having an extended warranty on any vehicle can make it more appealing to buyers if you choose to sell it. Just remember, you’ll need to pay a one-time $50 transfer fee to put the Mopar Protection plan in the new buyer’s name.
Benefits Of A Fiat Aftermarket Warranty
The Mopar Protection Plans offer “covers a lot” and “covers everything” choices, but aftermarket plans can offer more flexibility and are worth consideration. The top four picks in our survey of 12 aftermarket warranties allow you to buy extended coverage for a new or CPO Fiat at any time, including after original warranty coverage has expired.
If you really like your Fiat and plan to keep it for a long time, aftermarket warranties offer longer coverage options. For example, plans from Endurance can extend coverage up to 200,000+ miles.
Also, to repeat a benefit of aftermarket plans, you’d be able to get covered repairs performed at any of approximately 30,000 repair facilities across the country, not just the 380 or so Fiat dealers. You’ll also find such plans include roadside assistance, rental car allowance, and trip interruption coverage that’s similar to the Mopar Protection plan benefits.
Fiat Warranty: Conclusion
In this guide, we provide an overview of Fiat’s warranty coverage and plan options. We also compared Fiat’s extended warranty plans with top aftermarket competitors. You can get free quotes from any of our top picks below.
Fiat Car Warranty: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about the Fiat car warranty.
