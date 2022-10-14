All of FCA’s brands in the U.S. (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram) offer extended vehicle service contracts from Mopar, the company’s service and parts division. Under the umbrella of Mopar Vehicle Protection plans, there are two choices, each with time and mileage options.

Mopar Added Care Plus Protection Plan

Added Care Plus plan covers more than 850 major components and systems, including:

Audio and multimedia systems

Air conditioning

Brakes

Driveline

Engine

Engine cooling and fuel systems

Front and rear suspension

Steering

Transmission

Mopar Maximum Care Protection Plan

Your other choice, the Maximum Care plan, provides comprehensive, “bumper-to-bumper” coverage for more than 5,000 components. Everything is covered, except:

Maintenance services and items used in such services

Glass and plastic lenses

Body and paint items, including soft trim

Wear items such as manual transmission clutch assembly, brake components, and engine belts

Snowplows, winches, and trailer hitches

How To Get A Mopar Extended Warranty Plan

Once you choose your Mopar Protection Plan, you can select coverage for up to eight years. That would mean up to four years of additional coverage beyond the Fiat 4-year/50,000-mile factory warranty. You also select the mileage limit, from 60,000 to 150,000 (meaning 10,000 to 100,000 miles beyond the original Fiat warranty).

You can buy one of these plans at any time while your Fiat vehicle is still covered by its original warranty, but there may be a surcharge if you buy it after the first year or 12,000 miles of ownership. You can also set the deductible (the amount you pay toward each covered repair), choosing from $0, $100, or $200. A lower deductible increases the warranty purchase price, while a higher deductible reduces the upfront warranty price.

Other benefits to these plans include:

Key fob replacement: Includes up to three incidents and $600 total benefit. (The key fobs of late models cars usually integrate the remote-entry control, and so replacing one can cost hundreds of dollars.)

Roadside Assistance and Towing: Similar to what the original Fiat warranty provides, this benefit reimburses you up to $100 per incident. It also provides a rental car allowance of $35 per day, plus up to $1,000 for trip interruption protection. (If a covered repair leaves you stranded 100 or more miles from your home, you’d be eligible to have up to $1,000 in lodging and meal reimbursed.)

Having an extended warranty on any vehicle can make it more appealing to buyers if you choose to sell it. Just remember, you’ll need to pay a one-time $50 transfer fee to put the Mopar Protection plan in the new buyer’s name.