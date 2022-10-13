Having an extended warranty could help you avoid unexpected bills and provide peace of mind. A vehicle service contract covers many common repairs. It can be used to supplement a manufacturer’s warranty, or it can provide coverage after the original warranty has expired.

We looked at several extended warranty companies and compared coverage options, pricing, claims handling, and customer service. We have compiled a list of what we think are some of the best extended car warranty companies.

In this article, we’ll give you the details on Fenix Protect. It focuses on extended warranties, unlike other companies that offer a wide range of services, and its plans cover both new and used vehicles. We recommend getting free quotes from several providers and comparing costs and coverage.