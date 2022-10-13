Having an extended warranty could help you avoid unexpected bills and provide peace of mind. A vehicle service contract covers many common repairs. It can be used to supplement a manufacturer’s warranty, or it can provide coverage after the original warranty has expired.
We looked at several extended warranty companies and compared coverage options, pricing, claims handling, and customer service. We have compiled a list of what we think are some of the best extended car warranty companies.
In this article, we’ll give you the details on Fenix Protect. It focuses on extended warranties, unlike other companies that offer a wide range of services, and its plans cover both new and used vehicles. We recommend getting free quotes from several providers and comparing costs and coverage.
Summary: What We Think About Fenix Protect
For around 10 years, Fenix Protect has focused on auto service contracts, unlike many other businesses that offer a wide range of services. The company says that focus enables it to offer some of the top plans at competitive prices. Fenix Protect provides extended warranties from Black Diamond Administrative Company, which cover a variety of repairs for both new and used vehicles with any number of miles.
Fenix Protect claims to have a no-pressure sales policy and customer service. It says representatives explain plan options and pricing, answer questions, and help customers make decisions that suit their needs and budget. After choosing a plan online at fenixprotect.com, a customer can sign a contract and choose from multiple payment options.
Fenix Protect Quote And Plan Selection Process
Customers can use the online quote form or call to request information on vehicle service contracts. After Fenix Protect receives information on the vehicle’s year, make, and model, a customer service representative can reach out and provide information coverage options. There is no obligation to purchase an extended warranty.
What Fenix Protect Plans Cover
Fenix Protect offers seven plans with a variety of coverage options. Two plans cover new vehicles, while five are designed for used vehicles. The chart below provides more details about each plan’s coverage and exclusions.
|Plans for New Vehicles
|Plans for Used Vehicles
|Triple Diamond: Exclusionary coverage for vehicles with fewer than 70,000 miles; highest coverage for mechanical and electrical repairs
|Double Diamond: Stated coverage for vehicles with fewer than 100,000 miles
|Double Diamond: Stated coverage for vehicles with fewer than 80,000 miles
|Diamond: Enhanced powertrain coverage for vehicles with fewer than 125,000 miles
|Emerald: Best powertrain coverage for vehicles with fewer than 150,000 miles
|Ruby: Standard powertrain coverage for vehicles with fewer than 175,000 miles
|Sapphire: Basic powertrain coverage for vehicles with fewer than 500,000 miles
All extended warranties offered by Fenix Protect cover roadside assistance. That includes:
- Towing
- Jump starts
- Emergency lockout assistance
- Delivery of vehicle fluids
- Flat tire changes
- Concierge services
How To Select A Plan
When choosing an extended warranty, it may be helpful to research which mechanical components tend to wear out the most in your vehicle and how much those repairs typically cost. Then you can consider which types of repairs each plan covers and decide whether it would make sense to pay for that coverage or whether you would be comfortable paying for a repair out of pocket, if necessary.
It might be tempting to choose an inexpensive plan to save money, but you could regret it if you got stuck with a large bill for a repair that wasn’t covered. Since it’s often impossible to predict which vehicle components might break down and when, you might be better off with a higher monthly payment for greater peace of mind.
In the graphic below, there is a breakdown of the reasons why customers choose extended warranties.
Fenix Protect Claim Process
If you need to file a claim, you will be assigned a personal claims adjuster. Once an administrator and an authorized repair facility have verified that the part needs to be repaired or replaced and the administrator has determined that your plan covers it, the claim will be authorized.
In most cases, a repair must be pre-approved before a mechanic does the work. If you don’t get the necessary authorization, you may have to pay the bill out of pocket.
If you purchase a vehicle protection plan from Fenix Protect, you will need to have regular vehicle maintenance performed at an authorized repair facility to keep the plan valid. You may be asked to provide proof that you have kept up to date on maintenance.
Installing aftermarket parts may void a service contract. If you have questions, check with the plan administrator.
Fenix Protect Reviews And Customer Service
Fenix Protect has a four-star rating on Trustpilot. Here are some positive reviews the company has received:
“Very helpful and very clear on describing coverage. We are very pleased with the service.”
– Dennis/Linda Michelle Johnson
“Very helpful and a great deal. Everyone explained the program in great detail so that I felt comfortable making the purchase.”
– Joe
Other online sources paint a different picture. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Fenix Protect, Ltd is an alternate business name for American Automotive Service Solutions, Inc. The BBB has posted an alert regarding American Automotive Service Solutions, telling consumers to use caution when considering this company.
Fenix Protect Rating: 3.6 Stars
Fenix Protect offers extended warranties for both new and used vehicles that can help you avoid expensive repair bills. Although the company touts its impressive track record when it comes to customer service, enough consumers have complained about Fenix Protect’s poor customer service to prompt a warning from the BBB. We would advise consumers to use caution, make sure a representative has answered all questions to their satisfaction, request a detailed written explanation of a plan, and review the document carefully before agreeing to purchase an extended warranty.
Fenix Protect Pros And Cons
Other Providers To Consider
When it comes to extended warranties, companies vary in terms of what they cover, how much their plans cost, and how well they treat their customers. We reviewed numerous extended warranty companies and found Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield to be great choices.
Before you select a plan, you should compare options and get quotes from several providers to choose an extended warranty that matches your needs and budget.
Endurance: 4.6 Stars
Endurance is our #1 pick for coverage out of all of the car warranty companies in the industry. There are hundreds of positive Endurance warranty reviews online, and the company has earned a place on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies numerous times.
Endurance offers six levels of coverage. The first five are extended warranties with varying levels of coverage to protect against mechanical breakdowns. The last Endurance plan is a combination between an extended auto warranty and a maintenance contract. As a new customer, you will also gain access to additional perks through the Endurance Elite Benefits, including roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.
Read more in our Endurance Warranty Reviews.
CARCHEX: 4.4 Stars
CARCHEX is our pick for the “Best for Used Cars” award. The company has been selling extended warranties for over 20 years and has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, as well as accolades from Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, Edmunds.com, and the Vehicle Protection Association.
Customers are often confused and frustrated when they don’t understand what a plan covers or how much it will cost and appreciate companies that provide straight answers. CARCHEX makes its coverage options and pricing clear, which is a big reason why it’s one of our top picks.
CARCHEX offers over 20 warranty plans in five tiers of coverage. It also provides sample contracts online, so customers can understand a plan before making a decision.
Read more in our CARCHEX Warranty Reviews.
CarShield: 4.5 Stars
We named CarShield the Best Value extended warranty provider. It acts as an intermediary between consumers and insurance companies and offers plans from multiple providers for both new and used cars, as well as plans for specialty vehicles and cars with advanced electronics. CarShield offers flexible coverage options, including month-to-month contracts for customers who would prefer not to make a long-term commitment.
Payments for approved claims are made directly to repair shops, and customers can choose plans with low or no deductible. CarShield’s service contracts offer other benefits, such as 24/7 roadside assistance and rental cars, in some cases.
Read more in our CarShield Warranty Reviews.
FAQ: Extended Warranties
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.