The average extended car warranty for used vehicles ranges from $350-$700 per year. Every car and policy is different as age and mileage are huge factors in determining extended car warranty cost. Generally, cars with higher age and miles have higher prices. That said, there are many providers who offer very affordable powertrain plans that are very affordable for cars with over 100k miles.

Are Extended Warranties Worth It For Cars Over 100K Miles?

Our team polled 1,000 warranty customers on their experiences. About 40 percent said an extended warranty is worth it, while 45 percent said a warranty may be worth it depending on the situation. Of those who had warranties, 65 percent were satisfied overall.

If you own a vehicle that has over 100k miles and cannot afford costly repairs and you would like to keep your vehicle for at least a couple more years or if you have the ability to purchase a new car in the near future, then an extended warranty might be worth the cost.

Unfortunately, cars that have over 100,000 miles are vulnerable to a variety of costly issues. Here are three common issues car owners experience with high-mileage vehicles and their respective costs:

Transmission failure: As a car’s transmission gets older, it is more likely to fail. When this happens, an expensive repair is needed. For example, the average cost of a transmission replacement can range anywhere from $1,800 to $3,400. Suspension failure: A suspension is what keeps your vehicle riding smoothly. A suspension is made up of several different parts, and if one of these parts fails, it can be very expensive to replace. A new suspension can cost between $1,000 and $5,000 or more, depending on the type of suspension system. Camshaft failure: A camshaft controls how an engine takes in air. Over time, a camshaft can break if it gets overly filled with dirt and debris. When this happens, the replacement cost can be between $1,500 and $3,000.

Best High-Mileage Used Cars

For owners that would like to keep their vehicle, another consideration is whether you own a vehicle that is very likely to run for more than 100,000 miles. Fortunately, many vehicles are lasting longer as auto manufacturing technology has improved. The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependable StudySM begins by mentioning vehicle dependability is at an all-time high.

If you have one of the vehicles that Forbes named as most likely to go at least 200,000 miles, you may consider looking for an extended car warranty for cars over 100K miles:

#1 Toyota Land Cruiser

#2 Toyota Sequoia

#3 Ford Expedition

#4 Chevrolet Suburban

#5 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

#6 Chevrolet Tahoe

#7 GMC Yukon XL

#8 Toyota 4Runner

#9 GMC Yukon

#10 Honda Ridgeline

#11 Toyota Tundra

#12 Honda Odyssey

#13 Toyota Avalon

#14 Lincoln Navigator

#15 Toyota Tacoma

