The more miles you put on your car, the more likely it is your car will need costly repairs. We recommend looking for the best extended warranty for cars over 100K miles to keep you covered long-term.
We’ve reviewed the industry’s best extended car warranty companies, and in this article, we’ll point out the best choices for cars with over 100,000 miles on the odometer. We’ll also explain each provider’s coverage options for older cars, as well as customer reviews and ratings by industry leaders such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
High-Mileage Car Warranty
After carefully researching the best extended car warranty companies, we named Endurance Best Coverage for cars with over 100k miles. In order to provide unbiased and informative reviews for customers shopping for an extended warranty, we based our rankings on several important factors like coverage options, average cost, trustworthiness, customer service, and additional perks.
Best Extended Warranty For Cars Over 100K Miles
Here’s an overview of our top picks for the best extended warranties for cars over 100K miles:
|Warranty Company
|Mileage Limit
|Our Award
|Our Rating
|Endurance
|200,000+ miles
|Best Coverage
|4.6 stars
|CarShield
|300,000 miles
|Best Value
|4.2 stars
|CARCHEX
|250,000 miles
|Best For Used Cars
|4.4 stars
Best Extended Warranties For High-Mileage Cars
For drivers with high-mileage vehicles that are interested in purchasing an extended warranty, the sections below provide more detailed information about the top aftermarket providers from the table above.
Endurance: Best Coverage
We choose Endurance as the best extended warranty for cars with over 100K miles. In addition to it’s 4.0-star rating from over 5,500 customers on Trustpilot, Endurance can cover over 200K miles and offers the widest selection of high-mileage warranty options. Also, Endurance is a direct provider of extended warranties, meaning the company services the contracts it sells instead of using plan administrators.
Endurance Warranty Plans
Endurance offers six vehicle protection plans, each of which can last 200,000+ miles. Below is a list of each coverage level offered by Endurance with a brief description of each plan’s coverage:
- Supreme coverage plans provide the most extensive bumper-to-bumper protection.
- Superior offers coverage for hundreds of components integral to your car’s optimal performance. Compared to Supreme, it covers almost everything, except gaskets.
- Secure Plus offers coverage for the steering, electrical system, and brakes. It has a shorter waiting period than most other plans.
- Secure is a lower, budget-friendly option that covers most vital car components for an affordable price.
- Select Premier is the most basic plan for older vehicles, covering your basic powertrain components. It covers a variety of needs for high-mileage vehicles, including engine components, electrical systems, air conditioning, and more.
- EnduranceAdvantage™ covers mechanical breakdowns as well as maintenance such as oil changes and engine diagnostics.
Endurance Mechanical Breakdown Insurance
The Endurance Advantage plan is a form of mechanical breakdown insurance that covers vehicles up to 20 years old. Endurance’s mechanical breakdown insurance is unique because, along with mechanical breakdown insurance, it comes with maintenance benefits that cover manufacturer-recommended service intervals, tire rotations, oil and filter changes, brake pad replacements, cooling system maintenance, batteries, and wiper blades.
Endurance Added Benefits
Customers receive additional perks such as roadside assistance, trip-interruption benefits, and rental car coverage for the duration of their warranties. Extended warranties with Endurance also come with one free year of Elite Benefits, which include perks such as reimbursement for your collision deductible, replacements for lost or broken key fobs, regular maintenance like tire rotations, and tire repair or replacement. These benefits can reduce your out-of-pocket costs for maintenance.
One negative aspect of Endurance to note is that the free Elite Benefits expire after the first year of purchase and require renewal and payment after that. Another downside is that most Endurance plans require a 60-day waiting period before you can make a claim (with the exception of the Secure Plus plan).
Endurance Pros & Cons
CarShield: Best Monthly Payments
CarShield is the most popular warranty provider on the market and has a 4.0-star rating from over 33,000 customers on Trustpilot. With some of its extended car warranties can last up to 300,000 miles, CarShield offers warranty coverage ranging from comprehensive to basic levels.
CarShield Plans
CarShield plans give customers the option of month-to-month contracts. This monthly payment plan gives customers the freedom to cancel their plans before the end of the year. Below you will find a list of the 6 extended warranty plans offered by CarShield as well as a brief description of component part coverage.
- Diamond is similar to new car factory warranties. It is exclusionary, meaning the car warranty lists only the excluded items.
- Platinum is the highest level of inclusionary coverage with CarShield and covers many parts integral to the engine, transmission, cooling system, electrical system, steering, air conditioning unit, and brake system, among others.
- Gold offers enhanced powertrain coverage and includes protection for your car’s engine, transmission, alternator, water pump, starter, air conditioning, and more.
- Silver is the most basic powertrain warranty plan and covers all lubricated engine parts and the drive axle, transmission, and water pump.
- Aluminum offers protection for complex electronic systems including power seat control, voice activation control, sensors, cruise control, gauges, GPS, and more.
- Motorcycle & ATV offers a variety of coverage levels for Motorcycles and ATVs
CarShield Pros & Cons
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX offers five extended warranty coverage options that you can customize to fit your car’s needs. Many cars can carry coverage until they hit 250,000 miles. This extended warranty provider also has many online customer reviews giving the company its good name.
CARCHEX Plans
CARCHEX extended vehicle protection plans are available for most vehicles, including new and pre-owned cars, hybrids, and high-mileage vehicles. Below you will find a description of the five extended warranty plans offered by CARCHEX:
- Titanium is exclusionary coverage, similar to a bumper-to-bumper extended warranty, that can cover your vehicle up to 10 years.
- Platinum is the second-highest plan offered by CARCHEX and lasts from five to ten years. It covers hundreds of components, which are listed in your contract. Since coverage is so comprehensive, some high-mileage vehicles may not be eligible.
- Gold coverage protects all major systems in your vehicle for five to ten years. This makes it a good option for cars that have over 60,000 miles and are no longer protected by factory warranties. Gold plans are highly customizable and considered the best value.
- Silver plans last up to six or seven years and cover your car’s major systems, such as the powertrain, fuel delivery, electrical, and air conditioning. They protect you from the most common repairs that older cars need.
- Bronze coverage is the most basic plan offered by CARCHEX and is recommended for cars with over 150,000 miles. It lasts five or six years and is designed to protect you from the most expensive repairs and most common breakdowns to drivetrain components. These include engine parts, transmission components, and drive axle components.
With CARCHEX warranties, you’ll also get 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption services. You’ll be able to take your vehicle to one of over 30,000 authorized repair shops, and CARCHEX pays claims directly to the facility so you’ll never have to wait around for a reimbursement check.
CARCHEX Pros & Cons
High-Mileage Extended Car Warranty
It can be difficult to get a car warranty for cars that have high mileage, but not impossible. While we reviewed the best extended warranty for cars over 100k miles, some of the used car warranty companies we mentioned above offer car warranties for cars with far more than 100,000 miles. Since extended warranty eligibility periods are usually based on both age and mileage, there are many high mileage warranties for vehicles that are older as well.
Longest Extended Car Warranty
Below is a list of companies that offer extended warranties for cars with high mileage:
|Longest Extended Warranties for Cars Over 100K Miles
|Coverage Limit
|CARCHEX
|250,000 miles
|Endurance
|200,000 miles
|CarShield
|300,000 miles
|ForeverCar
|Unlimited miles
|Olive
|Unlimited miles
|Protect My Car
|200,000 miles
|Omega Auto Care
|250,000 miles
There are several pros and cons of extended car warranties for high-mileage cars. Some things to look out for when considering an extended car warranty company are BBB ratings, online reviews, additional perks available, and customizable options to make a plan that will best protect your high-mileage vehicle.
Extended Warranty for Cars Over 150K Miles
CarShield offers an affordable extended warranty for cars with over 150k miles, with a coverage limit ranging as high as 300,000 miles. Additionally, Olive, ForeverCar, and Protect My Car can all cover vehicles over 150,000 miles.
Warranty for Cars over 200K Miles
The Endurance advantage plan is the highest tier of coverage offered by the Best Overall provider from our reviews and covers vehicles over 200k miles. CARCHEX, which we’ve rated as Best For Used Cars, offers warranties for cars with up to 250k miles.
Unlimited Mileage Extended Warranty
Though they aren’t a pure traditional warranty, Protect My Car’s Ambassador Plans are a hybrid between an extended car warranty and a vehicle maintenance plan that will cover any vehicle, regardless of age or odometer readings. Along with discounts for benefits like oil changes, tire repairs, and roadside assistance, Protect My Car Ambassador plans come with a deductible that kicks in at around 50% of covered repairs. These unlimited-mile extended warranties provide coverage for between 25 and 75 percent of common repairs.
Olive and ForeverCar also offer unlimited-mileage warranties. Be aware that there are time restrictions, though, so the warranty won’t last forever.
Extended Warranties For Cars Over 100K Miles Cost
The average extended car warranty for used vehicles ranges from $350-$700 per year. Every car and policy is different as age and mileage are huge factors in determining extended car warranty cost. Generally, cars with higher age and miles have higher prices. That said, there are many providers who offer very affordable powertrain plans that are very affordable for cars with over 100k miles.
Are Extended Warranties Worth It For Cars Over 100K Miles?
Our team polled 1,000 warranty customers on their experiences. About 40 percent said an extended warranty is worth it, while 45 percent said a warranty may be worth it depending on the situation. Of those who had warranties, 65 percent were satisfied overall.
If you own a vehicle that has over 100k miles and cannot afford costly repairs and you would like to keep your vehicle for at least a couple more years or if you have the ability to purchase a new car in the near future, then an extended warranty might be worth the cost.
Unfortunately, cars that have over 100,000 miles are vulnerable to a variety of costly issues. Here are three common issues car owners experience with high-mileage vehicles and their respective costs:
- Transmission failure: As a car’s transmission gets older, it is more likely to fail. When this happens, an expensive repair is needed. For example, the average cost of a transmission replacement can range anywhere from $1,800 to $3,400.
- Suspension failure: A suspension is what keeps your vehicle riding smoothly. A suspension is made up of several different parts, and if one of these parts fails, it can be very expensive to replace. A new suspension can cost between $1,000 and $5,000 or more, depending on the type of suspension system.
- Camshaft failure: A camshaft controls how an engine takes in air. Over time, a camshaft can break if it gets overly filled with dirt and debris. When this happens, the replacement cost can be between $1,500 and $3,000.
Best High-Mileage Used Cars
For owners that would like to keep their vehicle, another consideration is whether you own a vehicle that is very likely to run for more than 100,000 miles. Fortunately, many vehicles are lasting longer as auto manufacturing technology has improved. The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependable StudySM begins by mentioning vehicle dependability is at an all-time high.
If you have one of the vehicles that Forbes named as most likely to go at least 200,000 miles, you may consider looking for an extended car warranty for cars over 100K miles:
- #1 Toyota Land Cruiser
- #2 Toyota Sequoia
- #3 Ford Expedition
- #4 Chevrolet Suburban
- #5 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- #6 Chevrolet Tahoe
- #7 GMC Yukon XL
- #8 Toyota 4Runner
- #9 GMC Yukon
- #10 Honda Ridgeline
- #11 Toyota Tundra
- #12 Honda Odyssey
- #13 Toyota Avalon
- #14 Lincoln Navigator
- #15 Toyota Tacoma
Warranty for Old Cars
A vehicle’s age can heavily factor into your vehicle’s eligibility for an extended car warranty, sometimes even more than high mileage. For example, if you have a car that is 10 years old and has 180,000 miles, it wouldn’t be eligible for an extended car warranty from most providers on the market.
In this case, car owners will inevitably pay for unexpected repairs out of pocket since the factory warranty might have expired. Unlike in the past, where extended warranties only covered newer cars, older car owners can get a classic car warranty coverage with the providers above, even in cases where vehicles have well over 100k miles.
Why Have An Extended Warranty For Older Cars?
Though the age of a vehicle doesn’t really define how frequently it experiences problems, older cars have a higher likelihood of breaking down more often. Those driving older cars should consider getting extended warranties for unexpected cases to avoid paying bills from their own pockets. However, all vehicles need extended coverage since even new cars can experience challenges, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Used Car Warranty For Cars Over 10-Years Old
Of the extended warranty companies we reviewed, CARCHEX does offer a used car warranty for cars over 10 years old.
Car owners know, as older cars cover more and more mileage, the risk of breaking down increases. In the case of an older car, an extended warranty can go a long way when the vehicle in question breaks down. It covers all the mechanical repair bills, giving you some peace of mind as you drive the car. However, one should note that an extended warranty for older vehicles doesn’t work in the same manner as insurance since insurance only covers the vehicle in an auto accident.
Classic Car Warranty
While classic car warranty coverage can be difficult to come by, it’s not impossible. Companies like Freedom Warranty offer classic car warranties for vehicles that are 10-20 years old. One major difference between classic car warranties and standard extended warranties is that the coverage periods for classic car warranties are often much shorter.
Auto Repair Insurance For Older Cars
Car repair insurance, which is often called mechanical breakdown insurance, covers the cost of repairing a vehicle’s mechanical issues after a warranty has expired. You can get breakdown insurance for older cars from auto insurance companies like Allstate and Geico. While auto repair insurance for older cars may be cheaper than an extended warranty, the coverage isn’t always as expansive.
Extended Warranty For Vehicles Over 100k Miles: Conclusion
Buying an extended warranty for your vehicle that has surpassed the 100,000-mile mark will save you time, money, and frustration in the long run. We recommend getting quotes from a few companies. Start with the three listed above, but do your own research too if you really want to find the best price.
Extended Warranty For Vehicles Over 100K Miles: FAQ
Below are some common frequently asked questions about extended warranties for cars with over 100k miles:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
