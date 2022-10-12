Vehicle repairs can be very expensive. For example, a common timing belt replacement can cost up to $900 according to Angie’s List. In addition, a broken timing belt replacement may cost up to $2,000 or more if it causes damage to a vehicle’s pistons, water pump, or valves.

For some vehicle owners, purchasing an extended service plan is a wise decision and provides peace of mind. In other cases, a protection plan may not be worth the cost.

In this article, we’ll make it easier for you to decide whether an extended service plan is right for you by describing what extended service plans are, what they cost, and who the most reputable providers in the industry are.

Use the tool below to get free quotes from our top three picks: