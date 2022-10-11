When the costs of extended warranties and repairs from above are taken into account, it’s obvious that purchasing an extended car warranty does not make sense from a pure financial point of view, as the cost of the warranty will almost always be higher than what you pay for maintenance. Instead of purchasing an extended car warranty, the more economically-sound option would be to purchase and properly maintain a vehicle model with high reliability ratings.

Why Extended Warranties Are A Waste of Money

Based on this information, it’s clear extended car warranties are a loosing proposition. Along with the fact that they cost an average of two-times more than the dollar amount of coverage benefits they provide, the most common mechanical issues may not even be covered because extended warranties usually contain many coverage exclusions.

Are Extended Warranties A Scam?

Though it may seem like a good idea in principle, we’ve shown that extended car warranties are expensive relative to repair costs and don’t cover every possible issue. Along with costing more money than they are worth, over half of the customers that purchase vehicle service contracts never use their coverage.

Such customers pay for warranty coverage on a monthly basis and get nothing in return. Yet, while extended car warranties may not add up when you look at them form a pure financial perspective, there must be some good reason why some many customers purchase them.

In addition to functioning similar to insurance with regards the coverage they provide, extended car warranties and insurance are also similar from an economic standpoint. Much like customers that purchase an extended warranty, insurance customers also pay more in insurance premiums, on average, than they receive in claims.

If this weren’t the case, like warranty companies, insurance providers wouldn’t be able to make a profit. That said, nobody thinks that car insurance is a scam. Even though extended car warranties work like car insurance, why do many people have the perception that they are more of a rip-off?