Extended car warranty cost information is not always easy to find. Many extended warranty companies can be unclear about pricing, especially those that deal exclusively through agents and dealerships. Even companies that are upfront about pricing do not have fixed contract costs. Extended car warranty costs are determined based on the vehicle that is covered.

How Much Does An Extended Warranty Cost?

An extended car warranty typically costs between $2,000 and $5,000. This range varies widely because numerous factors determine how much the specific cost you will pay. Along with these factors, the information below explains the particular car warranty costs you can expect with an extended warranty.

Our team surveyed 1,000 warranty customers on a variety of topics. Half of the respondents paid between $1,615 and $3,208 for their extended warranties, while the median cost was $2,458.

Typical Extended Warranty Costs

There are three types of costs to keep in mind when considering an extended warranty plan: