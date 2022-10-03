An extended warranty for an electric vehicle is a prolonged service contract that covers the repair or replacement of certain vehicle components. It works in addition to the standard warranty or it may be purchased when the manufacturer warranty expires.

The battery is the most important component of an electric vehicle. Automakers that sell EVs and hybrid cars include special coverage for EV batteries in their new car factory warranties. These warranties cover the cost of repairs or part replacements due to mechanical failure.

Federal regulation requires that carmakers cover electric car batteries for at least eight years, so most manufacturer warranties on electric and hybrid vehicles last 8 years/100,000 miles. Some of these warranties only cover the battery pack in the event of total failure, while others will replace a battery if it drops below a certain charge capacity threshold.

How Do Electric Vehicles Work?

Instead of an internal combustion engine, EVs have an electric motor. These motors are typically powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. In order to “refuel” an EV, the battery pack must be plugged into a power source – usually a wall outlet or other charging equipment. The key components of electric vehicles include:

Battery

Charge port

DC/DC converter

Electric traction motor

Onboard charger

Power electronics controller

Traction battery pack

Common Electric Vehicle Repairs

According to the January 2022 Consumer Reports study, electric vehicles as a whole aren’t terribly reliable. Compact hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars were found to be the most reliable, while electric SUVs ranked last in the reliability category.

The most common problems found in electric vehicles are failures of in-car electronics, climate systems, and power equipment. If you own an EV, you may have issues with your electric car’s battery, air conditioning, and other electrical components.

When looking for extended warranty coverage for your electric vehicle, it’s important to read the fine print of any extended service agreement to make sure the provider offers coverage for your EV battery.

Common Electric Vehicle Repairs

According to the January 2022 Consumer Reports study, electric vehicles as a whole aren’t terribly reliable. Compact hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars were found to be the most reliable, while electric SUVs ranked last in the reliability category.

The most common problems found in electric vehicles are failures of in-car electronics, climate systems, and power equipment. If you own an EV, you may have issues with your electric car’s battery, air conditioning, and other electrical components.

When looking for extended warranty coverage for your electric vehicle, it’s important to read the fine print of any extended service agreement to make sure the provider offers coverage for your EV battery.

Top Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

Electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming a larger part of the auto market, especially since they’re the best cars for a cleaner environment. Here are some of the top manufacturers:

Tesla : Tesla only makes electric vehicles . The company manufactures three electric sedans, known as the Model S, Model 3, and Model Y. The Tesla Model X is the company’s electric SUV.

Nissan : The Nissan LEAF ® is one of the most popular EVs.

Chevrolet : Chevrolet makes the Bolt and plans to release an electric version of its SIlverado truck in 2023.

Ford : Ford’s current EV lineup includes the Mustang Mach-E ® and the F-15 ® Lighting TM – an all-electric truck.

Volkswagen : The German carmaker’s electric vehicle lineup includes the e-Golf and ID.4. The company plans to release the ID.Aero and ID.Buzz in 2023.

Kia : Kia offers the EV6 sedan and Niro EV SUV.

Hyundai: Hyundai currently offers three electric vehicles – the Ioniq Electric, Ioniq 5, and Kona Electric.

EV Warranty Length

Below are the battery warranties offered by EV manufacturers on new vehicles: