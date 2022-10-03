Electric and hybrid vehicles are more popular than ever, and the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to grow. As more people own electric vehicles, demand for EV extended warranties will also increase. But what does an EV extended warranty cover? Where can you get one?
It’s currently hard to find third-party extended warranties for electric vehicles, so when comparing quotes from providers, be sure to thoroughly read the contracts. We’ve taken a look at the best extended car warranty companies to help you find the right coverage for your electric vehicle.
What Is An EV Extended Warranty?
An extended warranty for an electric vehicle is a prolonged service contract that covers the repair or replacement of certain vehicle components. It works in addition to the standard warranty or it may be purchased when the manufacturer warranty expires.
The battery is the most important component of an electric vehicle. Automakers that sell EVs and hybrid cars include special coverage for EV batteries in their new car factory warranties. These warranties cover the cost of repairs or part replacements due to mechanical failure.
Federal regulation requires that carmakers cover electric car batteries for at least eight years, so most manufacturer warranties on electric and hybrid vehicles last 8 years/100,000 miles. Some of these warranties only cover the battery pack in the event of total failure, while others will replace a battery if it drops below a certain charge capacity threshold.
How Do Electric Vehicles Work?
Instead of an internal combustion engine, EVs have an electric motor. These motors are typically powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. In order to “refuel” an EV, the battery pack must be plugged into a power source – usually a wall outlet or other charging equipment. The key components of electric vehicles include:
- Battery
- Charge port
- DC/DC converter
- Electric traction motor
- Onboard charger
- Power electronics controller
- Traction battery pack
Common Electric Vehicle Repairs
According to the January 2022 Consumer Reports study, electric vehicles as a whole aren’t terribly reliable. Compact hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars were found to be the most reliable, while electric SUVs ranked last in the reliability category.
The most common problems found in electric vehicles are failures of in-car electronics, climate systems, and power equipment. If you own an EV, you may have issues with your electric car’s battery, air conditioning, and other electrical components.
When looking for extended warranty coverage for your electric vehicle, it’s important to read the fine print of any extended service agreement to make sure the provider offers coverage for your EV battery.
Top Electric Vehicle Manufacturers
Electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming a larger part of the auto market, especially since they’re the best cars for a cleaner environment. Here are some of the top manufacturers:
- Tesla: Tesla only makes electric vehicles. The company manufactures three electric sedans, known as the Model S, Model 3, and Model Y. The Tesla Model X is the company’s electric SUV.
- Nissan: The Nissan LEAF® is one of the most popular EVs.
- Chevrolet: Chevrolet makes the Bolt and plans to release an electric version of its SIlverado truck in 2023.
- Ford: Ford’s current EV lineup includes the Mustang Mach-E® and the F-15® LightingTM – an all-electric truck.
- Volkswagen: The German carmaker’s electric vehicle lineup includes the e-Golf and ID.4. The company plans to release the ID.Aero and ID.Buzz in 2023.
- Kia: Kia offers the EV6 sedan and Niro EV SUV.
- Hyundai: Hyundai currently offers three electric vehicles – the Ioniq Electric, Ioniq 5, and Kona Electric.
EV Warranty Length
Below are the battery warranties offered by EV manufacturers on new vehicles:
|Manufacturer
|Coverage Terms
|Guarantee Percentage
|Tesla
|8 years/100,000 miles, 120,000 miles, or 150,000 miles depending on model
|70%
|Nissan
|8 years/100,000 miles
|75%
|Chevrolet
|8 years/100,000 miles
|60%
|Ford
|8 years/100,000 miles
|None stated
|Volkswagen
|8 years/100,000 miles
|None stated
|Kia
|10 years/100,000 miles
|None stated
|Hyundai
|10 years/100,000 miles
|None stated
What Does An EV Extended Warranty Cover?
Because of federal regulation around the length of factory coverage for electric vehicle batteries, aftermarket warranties on EVs are not very common at the moment. Due to the long factory warranty period, it’s also not typical for EV manufacturers to offer extended vehicle warranties on batteries. However, some automakers do offer extended warranties that protect vital components like the drivetrain and transmission.
Is An EV Extended Warranty Worth It?
Because EV extended warranties are hard to find, it may be more trouble than it’s worth to seek one out. Most EV factory warranties cover the battery for at least eight years, with some automakers offering coverage for up to 10 years. Eight to 10 years is much longer than the length of typical factory warranties on gas cars.
If you want to protect the other components in your EV, you may want to look into bumper-to-bumper or powertrain warranties. It may help keep your peace of mind if you ever have to take your car to the service center.
Electric vehicles contain wear-and-tear parts like brake pads that need routine maintenance. While your battery is still protected, it may be worth it to find an extended warranty company that offers maintenance packages or mechanical breakdown insurance.
Top Recommendations For EV Extended Warranties
Currently, it’s not too common for third-party providers to offer electric or hybrid battery warranties. However, some of the most reputable extended car warranty companies may have provisions in higher levels of coverage that protect your EV’s battery. It’s best to read through your contract and contact a company representative with any questions.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance is a direct provider of extended warranties, so the company handles all claims and payouts itself. Endurance offers six levels of coverage, each with perks like roadside assistance and towing, as well as a full year of Endurance Elite benefits.
Endurance also has a great track record with customers, as evidenced by over 5,000 reviews on Trustpilot. Eighty-three percent of these reviews are positive, earning the company an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars.
Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits
Protect My Car stands out on the extended warranty market by offering Ambassador Maintenance plans. These comprehensive plans offer protection from almost any breakdown, providing guaranteed discounts on most repairs, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, and much more.
The company also holds accreditation and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Customer reviews on the organization’s website give Protect My Car an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars. Of more than 3,200 reviews on Trustpilot, about 88 percent are positive.
EV Extended Warranty: FAQ
How We Rate Providers
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.