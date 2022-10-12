Endurance is a direct provider of its vehicle protection plans and is known for providing excellent customer service. We looked into some of the most common questions about the Endurance warranty roadside assistance program, which is one of the company’s biggest perks.
Our recent review of the best extended auto warranty companies ranks Endurance highly for its coverage options, cost, and other factors. If you are in the market for an extended warranty, we strongly recommend getting a quote from Endurance.
A Quick Overview Of Endurance
Endurance sells extended warranties directly to customers, removing the middleman or broker from the equation. It is important to note here that extended warranties from third-party companies like Endurance are not strictly “warranties” but vehicle service contracts (VSC) that cover repair bills for covered parts. However, a VSC is often referred to as an extended warranty.
In addition to a number of coverage options, additional perks, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, Endurance also offers its customers interest-free, flexible payment options and the freedom to have your repairs done at any licensed repair shop in the country.
What Is Included In Endurance Warranty’s Roadside Assistance Program?
All Endurance vehicle protection plans come with 24/7 roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. The Endurance warranty roadside assistance benefits are available to you as long as the contract is active and offers you any one service per 72 hours.
Available roadside assistance services include:
- Tire change (must have a spare tire on hand)
- Jump-start services
- Mechanical first aid
- Fluid/fuel delivery service (doesn’t cover fuel costs)
- Towing (up to 25 miles)
- Lockout services
- Trip interruption reimbursement (up to $150 per day for up to 4 days if you have a covered breakdown 100 miles from home)
How To Contact Endurance Warranty Roadside Assistance
You can use your Endurance warranty roadside assistance benefits at any time of the day, 365 days a year, by calling the Endurance warranty roadside assistance phone number (listed on your membership card) or its customer service help desk. The dispatcher may ask you for your service contract number, plan letter, and producer code before sending help.
If you use any of the roadside assistance services, you can claim reimbursement by submitting the claim form and copies of your original receipts. The maximum reimbursement you can get for any single breakdown in $50 unless otherwise listed in your contract.
Overview: Endurance Elite Benefits
All Endurance protection plans come with one free year of Endurance Elite Benefits. After the first year, you will have to buy a membership to continue using the services. Notable benefits of this program include the following:
- Roadside assistance: Coverage starts immediately after you sign up and applies to any car you own, borrow, lease, or rent
- Total loss protection: Up to $1000 toward a replacement vehicle
- Collision discount: Up to $500 per covered collision with a $1000 limit
- Key fob replacement: Up to $500 or a replacement if you lose your key fob
- ID theft: Up to $25,000 of benefits to deal with fraud-related costs if you are a victim of identity theft
- Tire repair/replacement: Coverage for up to two tires per year
- Endurance Protect app: Easy-to-use mobile app access
How To File A Claim With Endurance
If your vehicle needs repair and is covered by Endurance, here’s a quick lowdown on the claims process.
- Your first step in the event of a mechanical breakdown should be to protect your vehicle from further damage. Neglecting a repair or continuing to operate the vehicle despite a failure may result in a provider denying you coverage.
- Take your car to the repair shop. Contact Endurance warranty roadside assistance immediately if you need help taking your car to the shop. Endurance vehicle protection plans allow you to take your vehicle for repairs to any licensed repair shop in the country.
- Give the repair shop your contract number or a copy of the contract and ask them to contact the provider or administrator for authorization. Any repairs done without prior authorization may not be eligible for coverage.
- If a teardown is required, provide authorization. Endurance will cover the cost of the teardown if the breakdown is caused by a covered part. If it is not a covered repair, you will have to bear the cost.
- Review the repairs with the repair shop experts and understand what is covered by your extended warranty.
- Endurance pays the repair shop directly, so you have to wait to be reimbursed. All you pay is your deductible.
How To Get Endurance Warranty Roadside Assistance
Roadside assistance is a huge perk when it comes to purchasing an extended warranty. It provides that extra peace of mind in what could be a stressful, expensive situation.
If you’re shopping around for an extended warranty, Endurance has our vote for its great coverage options, strong industry backing, and good customer service. The Endurance warranty roadside assistance is the cherry on top.
Get a free quote from Endurance to see how much a vehicle protection plan will cost, and make sure to get quotes from other companies, too, so you can compare prices and make the best decision. We recommend checking out CARCHEX and Protect My Car as well as Endurance.
