Endurance is a direct provider of its vehicle protection plans and is known for providing excellent customer service. We looked into some of the most common questions about the Endurance warranty roadside assistance program, which is one of the company’s biggest perks.

Our recent review of the best extended auto warranty companies ranks Endurance highly for its coverage options, cost, and other factors. If you are in the market for an extended warranty, we strongly recommend getting a quote from Endurance.