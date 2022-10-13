Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
Purchasing an extended car warranty can feel like a huge decision. To make this choice easier, we’ve taken a closer look at Endurance, our top extended warranty provider. In this comprehensive Endurance warranty review, we’ll assess the company’s warranty plans, review its coverage and service, and provide our final recommendation.
Endurance Car Warranty Review
We rate Endurance 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and recognize the extended warranty provider for the Best Coverage in 2022. The company review was conducted using the same methodology our researchers use to deliver unbiased reviews of top providers to consumers.
Endurance Warranty Rating
The overall review score was aggregated from Endurance ratings across four key areas including reputation, coverage, price, and customer service:
|Ratings Category
|Score
|Industry Standing
|4.3
|Coverage
|4.9
|Cost
|4.5
|Transparency
|5
|Customer Service
|4.5
|Overall Score
|4.6
Is Endurance Warranty Worth It?
If you’re looking for an extended warranty that is backed by years in the industry, you should consider an Endurance auto warranty for peace of mind. The company is one of the only direct providers of extended warranties, meaning everything is handled directly through Endurance. For these reasons, we consider Endurance a terrific option, and the company is our top pick. Below is a complete list of pros and cons that highlight specific benefits and downsides of Endurance warranties:
Is Endurance Warranty Legit?
Yes, Endurance opened its doors in 2006 and is one of the largest third-party extended warranty companies in the industry. In addition to appearing several times on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing US companies, there are hundreds of positive Endurance reviews online.
Unlike many third party brokers in the extended car warranty industry, Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties. This means warranty services come directly from Endurance, and the company handles all claims itself. Ultimately, having no go-between or separate underwriter allows Endurance to provide superior customer service. The company also has a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Endurance Warranty Customer Reviews
Although Endurance holds a B- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it’s reputation is otherwise positive. For example, Endurance has an average rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.0 on Trustpilot from over 5,100 customer reviews.
Positive Endurance Warranty Customer Reviews
Positive Endurance warranty reviews and the provider’s extensive benefits program and competitive rates make it a strong choice for an extended car warranty. Happy customers also focus on excellent customer service during the quotes and claims processes. Below are actual customer reviews of Endurance’s excellent customer service:
“Near the end of the warranty period, I had an issue with the heater controls. My Subaru dealer worked with Endurance to replace the controller under the Endurance warranty. Other than the $100 deductible, Endurance paid the full amount of the service. Endurance has knowledgeable customer service people, and they were helpful in explaining what was covered under the warranty.” – James via Trustpilot
“Scott went above and beyond when answering my questions and made sure that I wasn’t on hold while finding an answer that he wasn’t sure about. He didn’t transfer me to other departments or make me go through another process, and was very thorough. Very happy with his interaction and positive demeanor.” – David via Best Company
Negative Endurance Warranty Customer Reviews:
Many negative Endurance warranty reviews mention the claims process and specific exclusions. This is a common complaint in the extended warranty industry, so we recommend reviewing your contract fully and reading the fine print before purchasing a plan. Below are some real examples of customer complaints against Endurance:
“When you call in to make a claim, they find every loophole under the sun. I personally [filed] a claim for a timing chain issue requiring engine replacement that was denied due to a clerical error between the dealer and the warranty company. They refuse to acknowledge the error and [reimburse] my money after I paid out of pocket.” – Michelle and Moe via Trustpilot
“Paid $300 to start service, and two months later, my car started having problems. [The] company will only pay for the window’s motor but not my engine, which I was told is covered under the warranty package I purchased. As soon as my window is fixed, I’m canceling this service.” – Gary James Brown Jr. via Trustpilot
Endurance Warranty Coverage
Endurance offers six warranty plans ranging from basic coverage to comprehensive coverage. Below is a description of Endurance’s warranty plans and their component part coverage described in more detail:
- Supreme: This top-tier plan is Endurance’s exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty. It includes coverage for most parts, with only some exclusions. Excluded parts include the safety restraint system, glass, light bulbs/LED lights, battery, high-tech items (which you can add to coverage at an additional cost), and cosmetic portions of the vehicle.
- Superior: This high-tier comprehensive plan provides great coverage for hundreds of listed parts throughout the vehicle.
- Secure Plus: This mid-level warranty provides the shortest wait time among all the coverage plans. The waiting period for coverage is only 30 days and 1,000 miles.
- Secure: The Secure Plan is Endurance’s most basic auto warranty. It only covers parts of the powertrain, meaning the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. Your vehicle’s most vital and expensive parts to repair will be covered.
- Select Premier: The Select Premier plan is Endurance’s warranty plan for high-mileage vehicles. The warranty has a fairly extensive inclusion list focusing on the powertrain. This plan doesn’t include the brakes and suspension.
- EnduranceAdvantage™: The Advantage plan covers both mechanical breakdowns and maintenance, which is uncommon for an extended car warranty. The plan has three levels of coverage – Prime, Plus, and Preferred – which all include high-level stated components. Maintenance covers upkeep such as oil changes, engine diagnostics, and brake pad replacements.
What Does Endurance Warranty Cover?
Here’s a closer look at the specific components that are covered in the main 5 plans offered by Endurance warranty:
|Endurance Warranty
|Select Premier
|Secure
|Secure Plus
|Superior
|Supreme
|Air conditioning
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Brakes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Cooling system
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Drive axle
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Electrical components
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Engine
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Suspension
|✓
|✓
|Fuel
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Gaskets
|✓
|✓
|Steering
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Transfer case
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Transmission
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Turbo/supercharger
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Under each vehicle service contract, you can add Endurance warranty services for hybrid components, commercial use, or lift modified components. You can also add coverage for high-tech components. Endurance plans can cover over 200,000 miles on the odometer, and the EnduranceAdvantage Prime plan has no starting mileage restriction. This makes Endurance an excellent option for a used car warranty.
Who Accepts Endurance Warranty?
Endurance warranty plans allow car owners to choose from any repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). Because of this, it shouldn’t be difficult to find a repair facility quickly no matter where you are when your car breaks down.
Endurance Warranty Roadside Assistance (And Other Benefits)
All Endurance vehicle protection plans come with additional benefits, including:
- 24/7 Endurance warranty roadside assistance
- Rental car reimbursement (limited to $30 per day and $150 per occurrence)
- Trip interruption coverage
- One free year of Endurance Elite Benefits
What Does Endurance Warranty Not Cover?
These plans exclude costs associated with routine maintenance or wear and tear. They also exclude damage caused by pre-existing issues, acts of nature, theft, vandalism, falling objects, and lack of routine maintenance. For more details, read the fine print of Vehicles with more than eight cylinders.
Endurance Warranty Cost
The price of an Endurance warranty depends on various factors, vehicle’s mileage and the plan you choose. Depending on these variables, your rates will be higher or lower.
How Much Does Endurance Warranty Cost?
On average, an Endurance car warranty costs between $70 and $125 per month, including a $100 deductible. These prices are affordable compared to other providers, especially considering the coverage options and extra benefits.
Endurance Warranty Prices
We surveyed 1,000 extended warranty customers across different companies and found that half paid between $1,615 and $3,208 for their warranties. The Endurance plans above range from about $2,615 to $4,464 in total. Endurance’s monthly payment plans don’t include interest, and many consumers take advantage of 12-, 18-, or 24-month terms.
Endurance Car Warranty Quotes
When our review team reached out to Endurance for a bumper-to-bumper quote on a Honda CR-V, the company quoted us $86 for 36 months for a 5-year/100,000-mile Supreme plan. The deductible was $100. Here’s a closer look at the Honda quote and three other Endurance warranty quotes we received:
|Vehicle
|Endurance Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Deductible
|Honda CR-V
|Supreme
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$86 for 36 months
|$186
|$100
|Chevy Silverado
|Supreme
|6 years/100,000 miles
|$124 for 36 months
|$214
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Secure
|5 years/54,000 miles
|$72.65 for 36 months
|$137.65
|$100
|Toyota Camry
|Select Premier
|6 years/75,000 miles
|$103 for 36 months
|$205
|$100
Since warranty quotes vary based on vehicle age, location, and other factors, we suggest getting free quotes from at least three providers so you can make a well-informed financial decision.
Endurance Extended Warranty Reviews: Conclusion
In this guide, we reviewed Endurance’s plan options, affordable prices, and customer reviews. We rate the Endurance warranty for the Best Coverage in 2022. If you’re looking for the best coverage, Endurance is the best option.
Car Warranty Companies Like Endurance
Before you make a final coverage decision, we recommend getting a quote from at least three providers since extended warranty quotes vary based on the vehicle’s age, your location, and other factors. After you get a quote from Endurance, compare it with plans from CarShield and CARCHEX. For more, check out our reviews of CarShield vs. Endurance and Endurance vs. CARCHEX.
Regardless of which plan or provider you choose, always get quotes and compare contracts from multiple sources before making a final decision on vehicle coverage.
In addition to exploring Endurance warranty reviews, we researched 12 of the best car warranty companies and rated them based on reputation, coverage, customer service, and extra benefits. Here’s more on a couple of our other top picks:
CarShield: 4.2 Stars
CarShield is one of the most popular extended warranty companies and has provided coverage for more than one million vehicles since 2005. CarShield offers six types of coverage, including two specialty plans, that can last up to 300,000 miles. CarShield also offers flexible month-to-month contracts. For more information, check out our CarShield review.
CARCHEX: 4.4 Stars
CARCHEX is the warranty company we designated Best for Used Cars. The provider maintains an A+ rating and accreditation with the BBB and has endorsements from industry leaders such as CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com.
CARCHEX offers five plans, all of which are customizable. All plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption service, and lockout service. For more information, check out our CARCHEX review.
Endurance Car Warranty Reviews: FAQ
Below are some common frequently asked questions about Endurance extended warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
*Data accurate at time of publication.