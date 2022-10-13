Positive Endurance Warranty Customer Reviews

Positive Endurance warranty reviews and the provider’s extensive benefits program and competitive rates make it a strong choice for an extended car warranty. Happy customers also focus on excellent customer service during the quotes and claims processes. Below are actual customer reviews of Endurance’s excellent customer service:

“Near the end of the warranty period, I had an issue with the heater controls. My Subaru dealer worked with Endurance to replace the controller under the Endurance warranty. Other than the $100 deductible, Endurance paid the full amount of the service. Endurance has knowledgeable customer service people, and they were helpful in explaining what was covered under the warranty.” – James via Trustpilot

“Scott went above and beyond when answering my questions and made sure that I wasn’t on hold while finding an answer that he wasn’t sure about. He didn’t transfer me to other departments or make me go through another process, and was very thorough. Very happy with his interaction and positive demeanor.” – David via Best Company

Negative Endurance Warranty Customer Reviews:

Many negative Endurance warranty reviews mention the claims process and specific exclusions. This is a common complaint in the extended warranty industry, so we recommend reviewing your contract fully and reading the fine print before purchasing a plan. Below are some real examples of customer complaints against Endurance:

“When you call in to make a claim, they find every loophole under the sun. I personally [filed] a claim for a timing chain issue requiring engine replacement that was denied due to a clerical error between the dealer and the warranty company. They refuse to acknowledge the error and [reimburse] my money after I paid out of pocket.” – Michelle and Moe via Trustpilot

“Paid $300 to start service, and two months later, my car started having problems. [The] company will only pay for the window’s motor but not my engine, which I was told is covered under the warranty package I purchased. As soon as my window is fixed, I’m canceling this service.” – Gary James Brown Jr. via Trustpilot