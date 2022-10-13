Endurance has been in the vehicle service contract industry for over 10 years and was called “the most customer-driven company in the industry” in the 2018 Inc. 5000. It holds a Gold-Level Certification from the Vehicle Protection Association and has a well-known reputation for customer service.

Since 2004, CARCHEX has been a central player in the auto warranty industry, offering a variety of tiered extended protection plans and differentiating itself with its No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™. It is endorsed by CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com.

Below, we pull back the curtain on both companies to better understand their coverage options, the claims process, customer reviews, and more. Read on for a full analysis of Endurance and CARCHEX extended warranty plans and who we recommend for your vehicle coverage.