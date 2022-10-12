The following coverage options are available from Elite Warranty.

Elite Warranty Standard Coverage Plan

The Standard Coverage plan is Elite Warranty’s baseline option. You can add this plan to any passenger vehicle regardless of the mileage that it has. It can be compared to a very basic powertrain warranty in what it covers, which we’ve detailed below.

Engine : All internally lubricated parts (like pistons, connecting rods, and valves) are covered. Other parts like the engine block and cylinder head are only covered if they get damaged by an internally lubricated part. Similarly, seals and gaskets are only covered if they need to be replaced because of an internally lubricated part.

: All internally lubricated parts (like pistons, connecting rods, and valves) are covered. Other parts like the engine block and cylinder head are only covered if they get damaged by an internally lubricated part. Similarly, seals and gaskets are only covered if they need to be replaced because of an internally lubricated part. Transmission : This includes all internally lubricated parts inside the transmission case and torque converter. The actual case is only covered if it gets damaged by an internally lubricated part.

: This includes all internally lubricated parts inside the transmission case and torque converter. The actual case is only covered if it gets damaged by an internally lubricated part. Four-Wheel Drive : The Standard Coverage plan covers the internally lubricated parts in the transfer case and front and rear differential.

: The Standard Coverage plan covers the internally lubricated parts in the transfer case and front and rear differential. Cooling System : This covers the water pump and thermostat.

: This covers the water pump and thermostat. Fuel System: This covers fuel injectors.

Additionally, there are a couple of upgrades you can make on the Standard Coverage plan:

Air Conditioner : This includes the compressor, the compressor clutch, and clutch bearing. It doesn’t cover A/C evacuation or recharge.

: This includes the compressor, the compressor clutch, and clutch bearing. It doesn’t cover A/C evacuation or recharge. Lifted Vehicle : This add-on is required if the extended warranty is for a vehicle with oversized tires or a lift kit.

: This add-on is required if the extended warranty is for a vehicle with oversized tires or a lift kit. Standard Plus: This adds a few components like the alternator, cylinder head gaskets, and fuel pump to the list. It also increases roadside assistance to cover the full term of the warranty. Diesel vehicles are covered under Standard Plus automatically.

Elite Warranty Premium Coverage Plan

A step above Standard is the Premium Coverage plan. This warranty works best for cars with 120,000 miles or less, and it includes:

Engine : Same as Standard Coverage

: Same as Standard Coverage Transmission-Transaxle : Adds coverage for cars with transaxle design

: Adds coverage for cars with transaxle design Four Wheel Drive : Adds wheel bearings, axle shafts, and constant velocity axle joints to coverage

: Adds wheel bearings, axle shafts, and constant velocity axle joints to coverage Steering : Covers internally lubricated parts of steering gear housing and power steering pump

: Covers internally lubricated parts of steering gear housing and power steering pump Seals and Gaskets : Adds cylinder head gaskets and intake manifold gaskets to coverage

: Adds cylinder head gaskets and intake manifold gaskets to coverage Fuel System : Adds fuel pump and fuel pressure regulator

: Adds fuel pump and fuel pressure regulator Cooling System : Adds electrical radiator fan motor and clutch

: Adds electrical radiator fan motor and clutch Air Conditioner : Covers what the A/C add-on option covers in Standard Coverage

: Covers what the A/C add-on option covers in Standard Coverage Electrical: Covers the alternator, stater motor, and voltage regulator

The Premium Coverage plan also offers an optional add-on for lifted vehicle coverage. If you want a bit more coverage, you can go for the Premium Plus plan which adds brake parts and more electrical components to the extended warranty. It also provides for up to $40 per day for six days of rental reimbursement per repair, and it extends roadside assistance for the whole contract.

Elite Warranty Superior Coverage Plan

The Superior Coverage plan is Elite Warranty’s highest tier. It covers everything that the original manufacturer’s warranty covers with these exclusions:

Routine maintenance

Body parts

Any item required for a tune-up

This coverage level also extends roadside assistance for the whole contract and has the same provision for rental reimbursement. There aren’t any more add-ons at this level. The Superior Coverage plan is recommended for cars with 75,000 miles or less.