EasyCare Warranty Reviews
EasyCare offers four levels of extended warranty coverage from basic parts up to comprehensive coverage. Like most extended warranty providers, EasyCare includes additional perks like 24/7 roadside assistance and towing reimbursement.
Is EasyCare Legit?
EasyCare is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A+ rating. After more than 30 years in business and providing service to more than 7 million customers, it’s clear why EasyCare warranties receive accolades.
Concerned by the state of the car buying and servicing experience, Larry Dorfman set out to create peace of mind for vehicle owners in 1984. His idea soon turned into a business, and by the early 1990s, Automobile Protection Corporation and its EasyCare warranty brand became known by consumers on a national scale.
EasyCare Warranty Cost
EasyCare does not provide online quotes. Our research shows that the cost of an extended auto warranty is determined by your car’s make, model, year, and mileage. The EasyCare extended warranty plan you choose also affects the cost of the vehicle service contract. On average, most vehicle service contracts cost between $350 and $700 per year. Total costs range from about $2,000 to $4,000.
You’ll need to call EasyCare customer service at 1-800-538-4181 for a free quote. As with an insurance policy, the riskier your car is to the provider, the higher your extended warranty premium will likely be.
What Does EasyCare Cover?
EasyCare provides vehicle service contracts with varying coverage levels so you can choose the plan that best fits your needs. EasyCare doesn’t state on its website what ages of vehicles it will cover, but you need that information on hand to obtain a quote. EasyCare also doesn’t clearly state if maintenance records are required to approve coverage.
In the following sections, we’ll explain the four levels of EasyCare warranty coverage, any exclusions, and additional protection plans.
EasyCare offers four extended warranty plans. Although the provider doesn’t list term durations on its website, it does mention that terms are negotiable, along with deductibles and payment plans. This provides vehicle owners with great flexibility. If you want to compare EasyCare extended warranty plans, the table below shows each plan and the parts that they cover.
|Plan
|Coverage Details
|TotalCare
|EasyCare’s most comprehensive plan is comparable to a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty with hundreds of parts included and only a short list of exclusions.
|StatedCare
|The StatedCare plan includes all components covered in lower-tier plans, as well as electrical, suspension, and steering systems.
|PrimaryCare
|This warranty covers the powertrain, plus the heating, air conditioning, cooling, fuel delivery, and brake systems.
|PowerCare
|The PowerCare plan provides basic powertrain coverage.
EasyCare Car Warranty Additional Benefits
- 24/7 roadside assistance: All EasyCare plans include roadside assistance benefits. This service includes items like gas delivery, jump-start service, lockout assistance, and tire changes.
- Rental car reimbursement: When your vehicle is in the repair shop for authorized repairs, your EasyCare warranty will keep you on the road with reimbursement for car rentals. All contracts come with $30/day coverage, or you can pay to upgrade your plan to $50/day coverage.
- Trip interruption coverage: When traveling, you won’t have to worry about accruing extra expenses if you end up stranded with a mechanical breakdown. All plans include trip interruption coverage for up to $300 if you’re more than 50 miles from home.
- Tire and wheel road hazard coverage: One great perk that EasyCare provides is tire and wheel coverage. With some restrictions, it will repair or replace tires and wheels that sustain damage from a road hazard.
- Towing reimbursement: Sometimes, you can’t make it to the repair shop before your vehicle fails. An EasyCare warranty includes up to $100 per tow.
EasyCare Warranty Exclusions
Like most extended warranty companies, EasyCare doesn’t cover routine maintenance, cosmetic damages, or aftermarket parts. We recommend reading the fine print before signing any contract. It’s important to fully understand the terms and conditions of your vehicle service contract so you’ll know what you’re paying for.
EasyCare Gap Insurance And Other Protection Plans
In addition to its vehicle service contracts, EasyCare provides several other automotive protection and service plans, including:
- Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage
- Tire and wheel protection
- Everyday wear and tear coverage
- Scheduled maintenance plans
- Interior and exterior appearance protection
EasyCare Claims
EasyCare’s goal is to make its claims process as easy as possible. This is evident in the fact that you can take your car to the licensed repair shop of your choice to start the process. The provider doesn’t clearly state if maintenance records are needed to file a claim.
Once you provide the repair facility with your EasyCare contract information, the mechanic will complete diagnostics and contact the EasyCare claims department to receive approval. Then, the shop will receive payment straight from EasyCare before performing repairs to get you back on the road.
Note that the EasyCare claims department is only open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon EST.
EasyCare Cancellation
EasyCare allows you to cancel your extended warranty at any time. You can cancel by contacting either the provider or the dealership where you purchased your EasyCare warranty. It may take up to five business days for EasyCare to process your cancellation request.
EasyCare Extended Warranty: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed EasyCare warranty plans, coverage, additional benefits, and services. While EasyCare has affordable, comprehensive extended warranty plans, the company’s coverage terms are shorter than from industry leaders.
Aftermarket Auto Warranty Companies: Recommended Providers
We recommend getting at least three quotes from extended warranty companies to find the plan that best suits your needs. When researching the top extended warranty companies, we found Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX to be among the best. As you compare providers, remember to consider the following: level of coverage, company reputation, additional benefits, customer satisfaction, and price.
Endurance: 4.6 Stars
Our choice for Best Coverage is Endurance. It’s a direct provider, meaning that warranty services and claims processes come straight from Endurance. There’s no middleman or underwritten provider, and excellent customer service during the quote and claims processes is the focus of many positive Endurance warranty reviews.
Endurance offers six different plans, ranging from Select Premier Coverage to the bumper-to-bumper warranty of Supreme Coverage. The sixth plan, EnduranceAdvantage™, combines an extended auto warranty with a maintenance contract. Under each plan, you can get additional coverage for hybrid components, commercial use, high-tech parts, or lift-modified components.
Endurance’s benefits include choosing any licensed repair shop, filing direct claims, and using zero-interest monthly payment plans. You’ll also receive one free year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which include roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, towing coverage, key fob replacement, and repair financing.
Read more: Endurance warranty review
CARCHEX: 4.4 Stars
An outstanding customer experience made CARCHEX our pick for the “Best for Used Cars” award. The popular provider is accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating and holds several awards and industry endorsements.
Among its five plans, the Titanium plan provides the most protection with comprehensive coverage. In contrast, the Bronze plan provides basic powertrain protection to cover your vehicle if an essential system fails. All five plans are customizable, and coverage is available for 10 years with higher-level plans.
Along with warranty coverage, a CARCHEX plan comes with 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and other perks. A 30-day money-back guarantee allows for peace of mind with your warranty purchase.
Read more: CARCHEX review
CarShield: 4.5 Stars
Our choice for Best Monthly Payments is CarShield. The extended warranty provider has covered more than 1 million vehicles since opening its doors 15 years ago.
In addition to five versatile plans ranging from comprehensive to powertrain coverage, CarShield has an option designed specifically to protect high-tech components and a plan for specialty vehicles like motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).
Month-to-month contracts can be canceled at any time, and there is a money-back guarantee for contracts canceled within the first 30 days. CarShield offers roadside assistance and other benefits with most plans.
Read more: CarShield review
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.