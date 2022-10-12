EasyCare Warranty Exclusions

Like most extended warranty companies, EasyCare doesn’t cover routine maintenance, cosmetic damages, or aftermarket parts. We recommend reading the fine print before signing any contract. It’s important to fully understand the terms and conditions of your vehicle service contract so you’ll know what you’re paying for.

EasyCare Gap Insurance And Other Protection Plans

In addition to its vehicle service contracts, EasyCare provides several other automotive protection and service plans, including:

Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage

Tire and wheel protection

Everyday wear and tear coverage

Scheduled maintenance plans

Interior and exterior appearance protection

EasyCare Claims

EasyCare’s goal is to make its claims process as easy as possible. This is evident in the fact that you can take your car to the licensed repair shop of your choice to start the process. The provider doesn’t clearly state if maintenance records are needed to file a claim.

Once you provide the repair facility with your EasyCare contract information, the mechanic will complete diagnostics and contact the EasyCare claims department to receive approval. Then, the shop will receive payment straight from EasyCare before performing repairs to get you back on the road.

Note that the EasyCare claims department is only open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon EST.

EasyCare Cancellation

EasyCare allows you to cancel your extended warranty at any time. You can cancel by contacting either the provider or the dealership where you purchased your EasyCare warranty. It may take up to five business days for EasyCare to process your cancellation request.