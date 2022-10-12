When considering any extended auto warranty, you have two options: dealer-backed or third-party plans. Below, we break down each of these options as well as their benefits and drawbacks.

Dealer Extended Warranty

An OEM-backed extended warranty, which is purchased from the original equipment manufacturer, typically provides similar coverage to the factory warranty. While some companies like General Motors allow customers to simply extend their existing factory warranty, most extended warranties are separate plans that protect the vehicle after the original warranty expires. These vehicle service contracts sometimes include added perks like roadside assistance and towing coverage.

Dealer warranties almost always require that you perform all repairs and part replacements at a dealership repair facility with name brand parts. This may mean higher costs and, in some cases, long wait times for repairs. Additionally, some dealer vehicle service contracts request proof of regular maintenance performed at an authorized dealership facility before performing covered repairs.

Third-Party Extended Warranty

Third-party warranties make up a large portion of the extended car warranty market today. Like dealer warranties, they provide coverage for mechanical issues after the factory warranty expires. Although vehicle service contracts vary between third-party providers, most include coverage for anywhere from five to 10 years.

Third-party vehicle service contracts often offer car owners more flexibility. You can generally choose your own repair shop from a network of local mechanics and national chains. The contracts also don’t require brand name parts, allowing the repair facility to use the most cost-effective options. Finally, most third-party warranty companies offer benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage as standard parts of the contract.