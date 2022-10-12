For repairs covered under your vehicle service contract, you will need to bring your car to a licensed repair shop or car dealer for an inspection. Once a claim has been filed, you must wait until your warranty service authorizes your repairs before any work can begin. With a reliable extended warranty provider, this should not take more than three to five days.

When you purchase a new vehicle, you should be given an owner’s manual with more information about your manufacturer’s warranty, how it works, and what to do if you experience any mechanical problems. The manual reviews what you must do in order to keep the warranty active for any future repairs. This usually includes:

Having your vehicle serviced at regular intervals

Performing routine maintenance (oil changes, fluid flushes, and other services)

Avoiding any vehicle misuse (off-road racing or reckless driving)

If you keep your car well maintained and follow the guidelines, then a warranty repair should be quick and efficient. Make sure you take the time to understand what your warranty covers and how the process works – it will give you greater peace of mind throughout the repair process.

Does Warranty Work Have To Be Done At A Dealership?

Most manufacturer extended warranties require you to have repairs done at a dealership, but third-party extended warranty providers such as Olive and autopom! offer you the option to take your car to a repair shop of your choice. If you want the flexibility to take your car to any licensed repair facility you choose, a third-party warranty might be the best option for you.