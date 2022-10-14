Out of 32 car brands, Dodge ranked 17th in J.D. Power’s 2021 Vehicle Dependability StudySM. Dodge vehicles exhibited 125 problems per 100 cars, below the industry average of 121.

Most new cars today are reliable, but some are more reliable than others. One important thing to note is that this study looks at cars that are three years old, not ten or fifteen. Many warranties expire at three years, and some drivers even experience problems before then.

Also, mechanical problems are more likely to be severe in nature for Dodge drivers. Severe problems are ones that cost three or more times what someone spends on their car per year, according to RepairPal. This kind of surprise is not fun. An extended warranty doesn’t just cover the average repairs, but it can protect against major repairs that come unannounced as well.

The biggest issue with Dodge’s warranty is that it expires when you’ll really start to need it. From the manufacturer’s perspective, it makes sense that your bumper-to-bumper warranty will only cover your car when it’s brand new. However, the mistake is to assume that you won’t need something like it once it expires.

When big repairs come up, having a coverage plan in place can give you peace of mind. An extended warranty plan spreads your vehicle repair costs out over many months and lets you avoid breaking the bank for one breakdown.