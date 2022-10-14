Whether you’re thinking about purchasing a new Dodge or you recently became an owner, it’s good to know what your Dodge warranty does and doesn’t cover. That way, you’re prepared before problems start.
Dodge’s warranty package covers different parts of your vehicle for a limited time. The question is whether that will be enough protection to save you from higher bills down the road. Dodge’s bumper-to-bumper coverage lasts for 3 years or 36,000 miles, which is standard for the industry.
If you’re thinking about purchasing an extended auto warranty, there are many options on the market. We reviewed a number of the best extended car warranty providers and think Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX are worth getting a quote from, which you can do below.
Dodge Factory Warranty Coverage
A typical factory warranty is composed of a number of individual warranties of different lengths that cover different parts. This is the case with the Dodge warranty, which is backed by Mopar and includes the following coverages:
- Basic Limited Warranty: Also called a bumper-to-bumper warranty, this covers defects in parts or manufacturing for 3 years or 36,000 miles. Dodge has one of the more comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranties on the market.
- Powertrain Limited Warranty: Dodge’s powertrain warranty covers defective parts of the engine, transmission, and drive systems for 5 years or 60,000 miles. The warranty includes towing to the nearest dealership for repairs as well.
- Anti-Corrosion Limited Warranty: This warranty covers the cost of parts and labor to replace any sheet metal panels that get holes from corrosion. Environmental corrosion or spots of rust that don’t cause a hole aren’t covered. Exterior panels are covered for 5 years/unlimited miles, and panels hidden from view are covered for 3 years/unlimited miles.
- Federal Emissions Warranty: The federal government requires car manufacturers to cover a number of emissions parts for 2 years or 24,000 miles. Dodge covers all of these parts under the bumper-to-bumper warranty for 3 years or 36,000 miles. Additionally, catalytic converters and powertrain control modules are covered for 8 years or 80,000 miles according to federal regulations.
- Roadside Assistance: If you purchase a new Dodge, you get 24/7 roadside assistance for 5 years or 60,000 miles. This includes flat tire service, emergency gas, battery jump assistance, and lockout service. It also includes towing to the nearest dealership if you break down.
Recent Changes In Dodge’s Warranty
If you purchased a new Dodge vehicle in the past few years, your warranty may be a little different. The bumper-to-bumper warranty has stayed the same, but here’s how Dodge’s powertrain warranty and roadside assistance terms have changed:
- Powertrain warranty from 2013–2015: 5 years or 100,000 miles
- Powertrain warranty from 2016–present: 5 years or 60,000 miles
- Roadside assistance from 2013–2016: 5 years or 100,000 miles
- Roadside assistance from 2017–present: 5 years or 60,000 miles
As you can see, Dodge used to offer a 100,000-mile limit on powertrain warranty and roadside assistance, with the same time limit of 5 years. However, current warranties top out at 60,000 miles.
What Isn’t Covered Under Dodge’s Warranty?
The basic limited warranty only lists tires and wireless headphones as exclusions in 2021. However, there are other limitations to the coverage. Dodge’s warranty doesn’t cover issues that arise from lack of maintenance, and it doesn’t cover the natural wear of parts or regular maintenance services.
It also doesn’t cover damage from using the wrong fluids, modifying parts, or installing third-party parts. Modification won’t necessarily void your Dodge warranty, but doing anything that tampers with the odometer definitely will. Damage from driving over curbs or overloading the car isn’t covered under Dodge’s warranty, either.
Also, a number of parts are only covered for 1 year or 12,000 miles under the bumper-to-bumper Dodge warranty. These include:
- Brakes (rotors, pads, linings, and drums)
- Bulbs
- Clutch discs or modular clutch assembly (if equipped)
- Wheel alignment and wheel balancing
- Windshield and rear window
- Wiper blades
That means if your alignment is off during your second year of ownership, it’s not covered. In general, other bumper-to-bumper factory warranties don’t cover many things on that list anyway, so it’s nice that Dodge offers some coverage of these items even if it’s minimal. Looking at the powertrain, manual transmission clutch parts aren’t covered in Dodge’s warranty.
Common Dodge Repair Costs
Dodge’s warranty protects you from some things, but not everything. Many people choose to enhance their car’s coverage to avoid owing on big repairs out of the blue. Below are a few types of repairs for Dodge vehicles, along with RepairPal’s average cost estimates.
|Vehicle
|Repair Type
|Repair Cost
|Dodge Challenger
|Rack and pinion replacement
|$2,641–$2,680
|Dodge Charger
|Window regulator replacement
|$624–$670
|Dodge Durango
|Exhaust manifold replacement
|$803–$1,032
|Dodge Grand Caravan
|Power window motor replacement
|$518–$547
|Dodge Journey
|Brake pad replacement
|$466-$486
Is An Extended Dodge Warranty Worth It?
Out of 32 car brands, Dodge ranked 17th in J.D. Power’s 2021 Vehicle Dependability StudySM. Dodge vehicles exhibited 125 problems per 100 cars, below the industry average of 121.
Most new cars today are reliable, but some are more reliable than others. One important thing to note is that this study looks at cars that are three years old, not ten or fifteen. Many warranties expire at three years, and some drivers even experience problems before then.
Also, mechanical problems are more likely to be severe in nature for Dodge drivers. Severe problems are ones that cost three or more times what someone spends on their car per year, according to RepairPal. This kind of surprise is not fun. An extended warranty doesn’t just cover the average repairs, but it can protect against major repairs that come unannounced as well.
The biggest issue with Dodge’s warranty is that it expires when you’ll really start to need it. From the manufacturer’s perspective, it makes sense that your bumper-to-bumper warranty will only cover your car when it’s brand new. However, the mistake is to assume that you won’t need something like it once it expires.
When big repairs come up, having a coverage plan in place can give you peace of mind. An extended warranty plan spreads your vehicle repair costs out over many months and lets you avoid breaking the bank for one breakdown.
Dodge’s Extended Warranty
Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP) is available for Dodge vehicles still covered by the basic limited warranty. It can add up to a total of 8 years/125,000 miles of coverage. Repairs are made with Mopar parts and certified technicians. There are some restrictions, though. A new MVP plan has to be purchased within 4 years or 48,000 miles of the vehicle in-service date. Mopar can also add surcharges if you purchase it after 1 year or 12,000 miles.
New protection plans don’t start when your factory warranty ends, but when they are purchased. So if you bought a new Dodge in February of 2019 and then added a 5-year MVP plan in August of 2019, that extended warranty would expire in August of 2024. You can also add on more coverage through the Mopar Vehicle Protection Extended (MVPE) before the current MVP expires. The MVPE plan bumps similar coverage up to 12 years or 160,000 miles.
More Options For Dodge Coverage
In addition to MVP and MVPE, there are other vehicle service contract providers that don’t require you to purchase coverage within a certain timeframe. Some offer more coverage than others, and some have better reputations for customer service.
We reviewed the top third-party extended warranty providers in the industry and ranked them on a number of criteria, including coverage options, customer service, business reputation, and perks like roadside assistance. When you need extra coverage, all of those things matter.
Our team conducted a survey in 2021 that saw most respondents choosing CarShield to purchase their vehicle service contract followed by Endurance and Carchex. While it comes down to personal preference, these companies rank among our best third party providers in the industry.
You can start comparing free quotes from our highest-rated extended warranty providers below.
Frequently Asked Questions About Dodge Warranties
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.