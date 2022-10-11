All new Dodge vehicles are covered by a Mopar factory warranty, which includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain protection. Mopar is the organization that supplies all parts and customer care to Dodge and other brands within the Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) umbrella. Here is a breakdown of coverage for new Dodge vehicles:

Dodge Basic Limited Warranty (3 Years/36,000 Miles)

While this type of warranty is often referred to as bumper-to-bumper coverage, there are some exclusions listed in the contract. The warranty covers most parts and components of your vehicle, though.

Compared to other popular car brands, the three-year term length isn’t very long. Most expensive repairs will occur later in a car’s life, so it’s possible you won’t even use the warranty before it expires. Still, it’s nice to know you’re covered in the unlikely event of an early breakdown.

Dodge Powertrain Warranty (5 Years/60,000 Miles)

The powertrain warranty covers your vehicle’s most essential systems for two years longer than the Basic Limited Warranty. Coverage includes the following parts and components: