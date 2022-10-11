If you are the proud owner of a Dodge vehicle, you might be wondering what kind of warranty coverage is available to you. The Dodge extended warranty picks up where your factory warranty leaves off, so you have continued protection beyond the original term. The great news is, you don’t have to go to the Dodge dealership to get the coverage you desire.
In fact, many reputable third-party companies provide extended protection plans. We recently reviewed the best extended car warranty companies, and we encourage you to use the tool below to explore some of the best options for your Dodge vehicle.
Dodge Extended Warranty Coverage
Dodge offers two extended warranty plans through Mopar® that can protect your vehicle after your new car factory warranty expires. If you’re considering a Dodge Extended Warranty, considering the plan options, term lengths, and costs are essential.
|Dodge Extended Warranty Plan
|Coverage Terms
|Mopar® Maximum Care
|8 years/125,000 miles
|Mopar® Added Care Plus
|5 years/60,000 miles to 8 years/150,000 miles
According to RepairPal, the average annual repair cost for a Dodge is $634. After the factory warranty expires, the owner is responsible for every repair performed if they do not have an extended warranty. While that might not seem like a big deal at $600 a year, consider what happens when something more significant breaks.
Here are a few of the repair costs you might face with a Dodge:
|Model
|Repair
|Average Cost
|Dodge Ram 50
|Powertrain control module replacement
|$637 to $1,194
|Dodge Intrepid
|HVAC air door actuator replacement
|$750 to $903
|Dodge Dart
|Wheel hub assembly replacement
|$619 to $746
|Dodge Ram 3500
|Brake master cylinder replacement
|$261 to $423
|Dodge Ram 1500
|Head gasket failure
|$898 to $2,763
These figures aren’t even looking at major complications, such as if the engine or transmission should fail. The average engine replacement cost is between $600 and $2,500. If that’s not enough, a diesel engine can run up to $11,000. Are these bills that you can afford to pay? For most people, shelling out this kind of money all at once would put a significant strain on their financial situation.
To fully understand the options that are available to you, it’s imperative to start at the beginning. Let’s look at what the factory warranty covers first.
Dodge Factory Warranty
All new Dodge vehicles are covered by a Mopar factory warranty, which includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain protection. Mopar is the organization that supplies all parts and customer care to Dodge and other brands within the Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) umbrella. Here is a breakdown of coverage for new Dodge vehicles:
Dodge Basic Limited Warranty (3 Years/36,000 Miles)
While this type of warranty is often referred to as bumper-to-bumper coverage, there are some exclusions listed in the contract. The warranty covers most parts and components of your vehicle, though.
Compared to other popular car brands, the three-year term length isn’t very long. Most expensive repairs will occur later in a car’s life, so it’s possible you won’t even use the warranty before it expires. Still, it’s nice to know you’re covered in the unlikely event of an early breakdown.
Dodge Powertrain Warranty (5 Years/60,000 Miles)
The powertrain warranty covers your vehicle’s most essential systems for two years longer than the Basic Limited Warranty. Coverage includes the following parts and components:
- Transmission
- Engine
- Transfer case
- Differentials
- Drive axles
Dodge Extended Warranty
Along with factory coverage, have access to two Dodge extended warranty options. These Mopar Vehicle Protection plans can cover vehicles in the long run. Here’s a closer look at the plans:
|Plan
|Coverage
|Maximum Care (up to 8 Years/125,000 miles)
|This plan covers more than 5,000 of your vehicle’s components with a $0, $100, or $200 deductible. It includes rental car coverage, towing services, roadside assistance, and trip interruption protection.
|Added Care Plus (up to 8 Years/150,000 miles)
|This plan covers more than 800 components with a $0, $100, or $200 deductible. You still enjoy rental car coverage, towing services, roadside assistance, and trip interruption protection.
If you want to purchase a Dodge extended warranty, you must do so before your vehicle hits 4 years or 48,000 miles. If you wait more than a year after purchasing the vehicle, you will also pay extra fees. The dealer will allow you to purchase a Dodge extended warranty with up to eight years of coverage. Most of the time, this eight-year period starts from the original purchase date. That means if you decide to add the coverage when the Dodge is three years old, you will only receive five years of protection.
With a Mopar Vehicle Protection plan, you have to use the dealership for all of your repairs. On the bright side, MVP plans are honored at all FCA dealers, not just Dodge dealers.
The Benefits Of Third-Party Protection
If you want some flexibility in protection for your Dodge vehicle, it makes sense to consider purchasing a warranty from a third-party company. You receive fewer restrictions and can generally expect the following benefits:
- Your choice of mechanic: The majority of third-party warranty companies allow you to pick from an extensive network of repair shops. When you need repairs and maintenance, you can select the mechanic you feel comfortable with. You don’t have to take your Dodge to the dealer.
- Flexible terms: You don’t need to purchase the plan within a strict time frame. In fact, there are some plans specifically designed for higher mileage vehicles.
- Affordable premiums: With all of the plan and coverage options available to you, it’s easy to find the right provider for your budget. You can also select a deductible that you feel comfortable with.
- Additional perks: Like MVP plans, many third-party warranty contracts feature extras such as free towing and rental car reimbursement.
Best Dodge Extended Protection: Dealer Vs. Third-Party
As you evaluate your Dodge extended warranty options, consider some of our top choices for protection. We’ve reviewed the industry’s most popular providers in terms of company reputation, coverage levels, and customer service.
Keep reading for a side-by-side look at the Dodge extended warranty and third-party warranty providers Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield.
|Dodge Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Upon expiration of factory warranty
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|8 years/150,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|2
|6
|5 (16 contracts)
|6
|Transferable
|Sometimes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0, $100, or $200
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓ (expires at 100,000 miles)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓ (expires at 100,000 miles)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat dealers only
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-certified repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 60 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Dodge Extended Warranty Cost
When it comes to figuring out what warranty plans offer, you need to perform due diligence. You should make sure that an extended warranty is worth what you pay for it. That’s why you only want the plan that suits your vehicle’s specific needs.
While we agree it’s important to find a low price for a Dodge extended warranty, that can’t be the only criteria you use to pick the provider. Sometimes, the lowest cost also means poor coverage, so you want to factor that into the equation.
We encourage you to reach out to several third-party companies to get quotes. You can then evaluate coverage side by side to determine which plan is right for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.