Are you thinking of purchasing a certified pre-owned (CPO) Dodge? Buying CPO is cheaper than buying new but more reputable than buying used from an individual seller. The Dodge CPO program includes a multi-point inspection, repairing or replacing any faulty components. For long-term protection, these vehicles also come with Dodge CPO warranty coverage.
This article explains the Dodge CPO program, Dodge CPO warranty coverage, and the best options to extend your car warranty. We’ll help you decide if a certified pre-owned Dodge is the best choice for your next car.
Dodge CPO Warranty Overview
Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram all fall under the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) US LLC umbrella. These brands undergo the same CPO inspections and come with the same CPO warranty coverage backed by Mopar®, the Chrysler parts division. The coverage includes two warranties: a 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a 3-month/3,000-mile Maximum Care warranty.
- 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty: This warranty pays to repair powertrain components such as the transmission, engine, and driveline should they break down due to mechanical failure. Coverage begins after the vehicle was first sold and is effectively a two-year extension of the original five-year powertrain warranty.
- 3-month/3,000-mile Maximum Care warranty: Maximum Care is similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty and protects most major vehicle components with a few exceptions. Coverage begins after the three-year/36,000-mile Basic New Vehicle Warranty expires or after you purchase the vehicle, whichever comes last.
Both warranties include a deductible that varies by dealership, usually either $100 or $200. The coverage is also transferable with a $50 fee and comes with the following perks:
- 24-hour towing
- Roadside assistance
- Car rental allowance
When you purchase a CPO Dodge, you will also receive a free CARFAX® vehicle history report and a 3-month subscription to SiriusXM® Satellite Radio.
The Mopar CPO warranty is average compared to other brands. At seven years, the powertrain protection is standard, though few manufacturers offer longer coverage. The Maximum Care coverage length – three months after the original bumper-to-bumper warranty expires – is shorter than many CPO warranties. The deductible is not uncommon, but it is a hassle to pay up to $200 per repair visit.
Dodge Pre-Owned Certification Process
Any vehicle sold under the Dodge CPO program can have no more than 75,000 miles on the odometer and cannot be older than five model years. Cars cannot have any frame damage and must have a clean title, meaning no salvage or total loss declarations.
Eligible vehicles pass a 125-point inspection process, which includes examining every major system and completing a road test. Any faulty components are repaired or replaced with brand new parts.
Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?
While CPO Dodge vehicles come with a specialized warranty, this coverage is brief. Powertrain coverage ends when the odometer hits 100,000 miles, and coverage for other components expires at 39,000 miles or 3,000 miles beyond the car’s original bumper-to-bumper warranty.
Mechanical problems are more likely to occur as the vehicle ages. If you’re hoping to keep your CPO Dodge for some time, you may be concerned with reliability in the long run. You can protect against the cost of unexpected mechanical repairs with an extended warranty. But is an extended warranty worth it?
With any vehicle, you should consider reliability when deciding whether or not to purchase an extended warranty. So how reliable is Dodge? Automotive cost-estimation site RepairPal rates Dodge vehicles 3.5 out of 5.0 for reliability, or above average. Overall, Dodge ranked 19th out of 32 car brands surveyed. RepairPal considered the following when rating Dodge vehicles:
|Dodge
|Average Across All Vehicle Brands
|Average Annual Repair Cost
|$634
|$652
|Frequency of Repairs
|0.2 times per year
|0.4 times per year
|Chance of a Severe Repair*
|15%
|12%
*A severe repair costs three or more times the average annual repair cost across all vehicle brands.
If you can afford to pay for unexpected repairs out of pocket, it’s usually better to skip the extended warranty and save for the cost of repairs yourself. However, there is always the chance that you’ll be faced with an especially expensive repair. Consider the commonly reported Dodge repairs below, according to RepairPal users.
|Model
|Repair
|Average Repair Cost
|Dodge Ram 1500
|Exhaust manifold gasket replacement
|$249 to $305
|Dodge Grand Caravan
|Window regulator and regulator motor replacement
|$428 to $577
|Dodge Avenger
|Air conditioning compressor replacement
|$607 to $817
|Dodge Avenger
|Radiator fan motor replacement
|$799 to $815
The average annual repair cost is less than what you can expect to pay for a Dodge extended warranty. However, the added coverage may provide peace of mind, knowing that in the unlikely event of a major repair, you’ll be covered.
What Does A Dodge Extended Warranty Cover?
If you decide to purchase extended warranty coverage for your CPO Dodge, you can do so through the Dodge dealership. CPO Dodges can be covered by one of four Mopar Vehicle Protection plans. Each plan promises to pay for the repair or replacement of certain vehicle components and requires repairs be performed at a certified Chrysler dealership.
|Maximum CareSM
|Added Care PlusSM
|Added CareSM
|Powertrain Care PlusSM
|Engine
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Driveline
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Air Conditioning
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Power Group
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Engine Cooling and Fuel Systems
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Front Suspension
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Rear Suspension
|✔
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|✔
|Luxury Group
|✔
|✔
|Instrumentation
|✔
|✔
|Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
|✔
|✔
|Expanded Electrical
|✔
|✔
|Body Mechanisms (Handles and Latches)
|✔
|Manual Interior Mechanisms
|✔
|Safety and Security
|✔
|Full Mechanical
|✔
The Maximum Care plan covers virtually every vehicle component, with a few exceptions such as:
- Catalytic converter
- Glass
- Bulbs
- Body
- Paint
- Wear-and-tear items like the tires, clutch, brake pads, and wipers
All coverage levels can add between one and five years and 12,000, 15,000, or unlimited miles to your existing Dodge warranty. Plans include two deductible options: $100 and $200.
Extended Dodge CPO Warranty Cost
The cost of an extended Dodge CPO warranty depends on your dealership. The level of coverage you select, length of coverage, and chosen deductible will also impact the final price. Usually, an extended warranty from the dealership is more expensive than purchasing an extended warranty from an independent provider.
Added Perks
Mopar’s extended warranty contracts come with a few added benefits, including:
- Rental car reimbursement: Covers rental car or taxi costs up to $35 per day ($175 maximum per occurrence) if your vehicle is in the shop for a covered repair
- Roadside assistance: Includes towing, flat tire changes, battery jump-starts, emergency fuel deliveries, and lockout services up to $100 per occurrence
- Trip interruption reimbursement: Covers the cost of food, lodging, and a rental car up to $1,000 if you break down more than 100 miles from home
- Full transferability: Remaining coverage transfers to any subsequent owner for a $50 fee
Other Choices For Dodge Coverage
We’ve reviewed several of the best extended car warranty companies. While you may be familiar with the scam calls offering to sell you an extended warranty, reputable extended car warranty companies don’t cause or endorse such harassment.
A quality extended auto warranty has a number of advantages over the extended Dodge CPO warranty, including a wider choice of repair shops, coverage for older vehicles, and more customizable protection. Top-rated providers also offer longer-lasting contracts, some of which extend up to 25,000 miles.
As mentioned, warranty coverage from an independent provider is usually less expensive than the manufacturer-backed option. Based on our research, extended warranties cost between $1,600 and $4,500 for three to seven years of coverage. However, contract pricing is highly individualized. To see how much a contract would cost from our top-recommended providers, click below for free quotes.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.