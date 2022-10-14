Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram all fall under the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) US LLC umbrella. These brands undergo the same CPO inspections and come with the same CPO warranty coverage backed by Mopar®, the Chrysler parts division. The coverage includes two warranties: a 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a 3-month/3,000-mile Maximum Care warranty.

7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty: This warranty pays to repair powertrain components such as the transmission, engine, and driveline should they break down due to mechanical failure. Coverage begins after the vehicle was first sold and is effectively a two-year extension of the original five-year powertrain warranty.

Maximum Care is similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty and protects most major vehicle components with a few exceptions. Coverage begins after the three-year/36,000-mile Basic New Vehicle Warranty expires or after you purchase the vehicle, whichever comes last.

Both warranties include a deductible that varies by dealership, usually either $100 or $200. The coverage is also transferable with a $50 fee and comes with the following perks:

24-hour towing

Roadside assistance

Car rental allowance

When you purchase a CPO Dodge, you will also receive a free CARFAX® vehicle history report and a 3-month subscription to SiriusXM® Satellite Radio.

The Mopar CPO warranty is average compared to other brands. At seven years, the powertrain protection is standard, though few manufacturers offer longer coverage. The Maximum Care coverage length – three months after the original bumper-to-bumper warranty expires – is shorter than many CPO warranties. The deductible is not uncommon, but it is a hassle to pay up to $200 per repair visit.