If you’re offered an extended warranty when purchasing your vehicle at the dealership, it can be difficult to know what type and length of coverage you need, as well as how much it should actually cost.

Our team has put together a few of the pros and cons of buying an extended warranty from a dealership to help you make an informed decision.

Pros Of Dealership Warranties

Consider the pros of dealership warranties to determine if it’s the best option for you:

Reliable coverage : Buying a manufacturer-backed extended warranty from a dealership can give you more comprehensive coverage than one backed by a third party. You’ll gain access to high-quality service from licensed dealerships that employ factory-trained technicians and use factory parts.

: Buying a manufacturer-backed extended warranty from a dealership can give you more comprehensive coverage than one backed by a third party. You’ll gain access to high-quality service from licensed dealerships that employ factory-trained technicians and use factory parts. Benefits : Dealership warranties offer an array of benefits like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Manufacturer’s warranties also remove the hassle of paying for services upfront and having to be reimbursed later.

: Dealership warranties offer an array of benefits like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Manufacturer’s warranties also remove the hassle of paying for services upfront and having to be reimbursed later. Convenient for car buyers: Buying an extended warranty at the same time as when you purchase your used or new vehicle eliminates the need to search later on. Any deals you’re offered during your car purchase may make warranty pricing seem more reasonable as well, and you may be offered a reduced down payment.

Cons Of Dealership Warranties

Also take the time to look over some of the disadvantages of buying a dealership warranty: