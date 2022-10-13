Between its signature programs and custom-tailored offerings, CornerStone United assures there’s a coverage option for anyone. CornerStone’s service contract programs include both standard and extended warranty coverage. Each program can also be set at different deductibles and terms. We rounded up all the available coverage options below:

Auto

CornerStone’s auto coverage alone includes six different plans, which range from standard coverage to extended auto warranties. The company further promises to cover vehicles many others don’t, such as high mileage, highline, or customized automobiles.

CornerStone Auto

This plan is a standard service contract available in four different levels, namely powertrain, basic, select, and ultimate coverage. It also comes with five deductible options to fit every budget.

Xtended Auto

Xtended Auto is comprehensive coverage for used vehicles, regardless of any age or accumulated mileage. This plan is also ideal for those who want to protect their electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, and vehicles with suspension or performance modifications.

Xtended Auto comes with different levels of protection, such as standard engine and transmission to other specific components (i.e., electrical, brake, drive axle, cooling).

Additional levels include Powertrain Plus (engine and transmission, drive axle, cooling, and fuel delivery), Advantage (addition of steering and suspension), and Supreme (addition of AC compressor, electrical, seals and gaskets, brakes, and day one coverage).

Extended Care

This is a service contract program specifically for vehicles with high mileage. You can select your own coverage options, from basic engine and transmission to more comprehensive components. The plan can also be customized according to limits of liability and waiting periods as a way to keep premiums within budget.

Limited Warranties

A highly versatile plan, CornerStone’s limited warranties are best used to provide original factory warranty coverage, extend an original factory warranty, or provide warranty coverage on used vehicles.

Tire and Wheel

This plan comes with three coverage levels, including tire only protection, tire and wheel protection, and expanded tire and wheel with cosmetic repairs. Tire and Wheel coverage is available for new and used cars. Terms last up to five years, with no claims limits and no deductibles.

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP)

GAP is available as a way to cover any cases of vehicle theft or damage beyond repair, particularly if you still have a balance left on the loan. Many plans only pay for the vehicle’s market value at the time of loss (minus the deductible), which leaves you having to pay the amount left on the loan. GAP is available for 125 percent and 150 percent of the MSRP or NADA price.

Tip: Your car insurance provider may also offer GAP insurance.

Other Vehicles

CornerStone also offers several coverage options for many other vehicle types: