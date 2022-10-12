Continental Warranty holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Looking at customer reviews, we are seeing mixed results when it comes to how vehicle owners feel about the company. Customers are either praising the coverage for saving them money, or they are disappointed that repairs they thought would be covered were denied.

What we found most interesting is how the company handles complaints on review sites. It appears the team is extremely responsive and attentive to customer feedback.

One recent complaint left with the BBB states,

“I purchased a Continental Warranty for a 2013 Jaguar XJL which extended the manufacturer’s warranty from 4 years to 8 years with 100k miles. My car had $45k miles on it. I had the car into Jaguar a few months ago and it came to $6k for three separate repairs which Continental said was excluded on the contract. I then had the car in today and it needs a coolant expansion tank which Continental said this too was excluded on the contract. I spent over $3,000 for a warranty that I was told was a top line best in class program and thus far any attempt to use it has resulted in no payment and no support. It appears they have done their homework to not pay out numerous items that need to be repaired. A total rip off.”

The response posted by Continental says,

“In reviewing the vehicle history, there were a couple of repairs that were unfortunately not covered per the terms of the contract. While Continental Warranty, Inc. service contracts do offer an extensive amount of component coverage, there are, understandably, some limitations. However, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Continental Warranty, Inc. has agreed to go outside of the terms and guidelines of the service contract, and will be assisting this customer with the non-covered repairs. We have contacted the customer and made him aware of the situation, and he will be receiving a reimbursement check within the next several days.”

This type of service is not the norm for most warranty companies. After all, exclusions are there for a reason. Yet, Continental appears to have gone ahead and reimbursed the customer anyway purely because the customer was displeased in their review.

Of course, this doesn’t ensure that you will get the same treatment if you experience a similar situation, but we think it shows Continental’s level of dedication.