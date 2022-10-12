So, what happens when you actually need to put your policy to the test and file a claim? The process with Concord Auto Protect seems to be pretty simple: take your vehicle to the repair shop and give the shop service representative your Concord information. Concord Auto Protect will pay for any covered repairs with a company credit card over the phone, minus any deductible you’ve got on your plan. Policyholders are not responsible for any paperwork, and there is no limit to the number of times you can file a claim.

As in most service contracts, prior authorization of the repair is required before Concord Auto Protect will agree to pay for any work to be done on the covered vehicle.

According to our friends over at RepairPal, the average cost for a general diagnosis of a repair is between $88 and $111, and that doesn’t include taxes or fees. The policyholder may be responsible for the inspection of the vehicle by the licensed repair facility prior to any repair work being done. So, even though the company’s plans have a zero-deductible option, you’re still paying something for the repair. Keep that in mind when weighing your options for coverage.

Concord Auto Protect pays all claims directly to the repair facility, so you don’t have to come up with the cash to get your vehicle back, then wait for a reimbursement check.

Who Performs The Repairs?

While the website repeatedly asserts customers can choose any dealer, repair shop or local mechanic to perform the claim repair, the Concord Auto Protect policy itself states that the facility must have at least one ASE certified technician on staff.

Concord Auto Protect recommends you contact you repair facility of choice prior to purchasing one of its plans if you’re worried the facility won’t accept Concord’s coverage. If the shop initially says they won’t, Concord is willing to reach out directly in order to build a relationship with the repair facility before you even purchase your plan.

Transferability Of Coverage

When you’re ready to sell your vehicle, extended warranty policyholders can pass their Concord Auto Protect plan to a new owner, which can be a great value-add for potential buyers. Just let the service contract provider know that you’ve sold the vehicle and are transferring the plan to its new owner. There are a few conditions: