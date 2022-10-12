To protect your car from breakdowns, it’s a smart move to consider an extended auto warranty, also called a vehicle service contract. We’ve done a bit of homework to help you know more about your coverage options with one particular provider: Concord Auto Protect.
We’ll talk about Concord Auto Protect’s coverage plans, cost, and what we like and don’t like about the options provided, as well as we’ll give you some alternate suggestions for coverage from our team’s deep dive into the best extended auto warranty providers across the industry.
Overview Of Concord Auto Protect
Concord Auto Protect providers good coverage for vehicles and above-average benefits. The company is a direct provider of its vehicle service contracts, which aren’t backed by a separate insurance provider.
Concord Auto Protect Coverage Options
Concord Auto Protect offers three different protection plans to fit individual consumer vehicle and budget needs: Concord Powertrain, Concord Advanced, and Concord Premium. We’ll go over what’s covered by each one below, but we recommend you do your own research, as each vehicle make and model has different needs when it comes to long-term coverage.
|Premium
|Advanced
|Powertrain
|Engine (gas or diesel)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Drive axle
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Electrical components
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cooling
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|4x4/AWD
|✔
|✔
|Steering system
|✔
|Differential assembly
|✔
|Suspension system
|✔
|Steering system
|✔
|Heater and air conditioning
|✔
|Fuel system
|✔
|ABS-brakes
|✔
|Hi-tech
|✔
What Concord Auto Protect Doesn’t Cover
Since none of the plans offered by Concord Auto Protect include bumper-to-bumper coverage, many parts of your vehicle aren’t covered. We recommend thoroughly reading your policy before signing on the dotted line. Here are just some of the repairs and parts not covered under the Concord Auto Protect extended warranty plans:
- Routine maintenance such as oil changes
- Tires
- Deterioration or any repair due to rust, water, or an environmental act of nature
- Cleaning and polishing
- Broken, chipped, or scratched window glass
- Normal wear or deterioration of any part
- Fluids (unless they are necessary as part of a covered repair)
- Regular maintenance items (filters, brake pads, etc.)
Is Concord Auto Protection Trustworthy?
When shopping for an extended warranty provider, it’s important that you feel you can trust the provider and that they’re known as a reputable company. We like that Concord Auto Protect seems to be pretty transparent with its coverage. You can find a sample of its vehicle service contract right on the website, and the website notes several accreditations and positive customer reviews.
Since Concord Auto Protect is a direct provider – meaning they’re not the middleman between you and the contract administrator – they don’t seem to be backed by a traditional insurer.
Concord Auto Protect was started in 2013. Some providers we reviewed have been in the extended warranty industry for 20 or 30 years, so compared to others, Concord Auto Protect is less experienced. However, this doesn’t mean they’re not a reputable company.
Refund And Cancellation Policy
Like most extended warranty providers, Concord Auto Protect guarantees a refund if you are unsatisfied with the extended warranty coverage or service. Customers who file a request for cancellation of coverage within the first 30 days will receive a full refund. If you take more time to make up your mind on the policy and decide you want to cancel after 30 days, the company will still work with you to refund a prorated amount of your policy based on mileage if you can obtain a legal odometer reading and you don’t mind deducting the $25 administrative fee from your refund.
How Much Does Concord Auto Protect Cost?
Here’s the thing. We know what you really want to know is how much an extended warranty is going to cost. The short – and yes, annoying – answer is: it depends. Because each vehicle make and model is different, and because extended warranty contracts are governed by state regulations, each policy is slightly different. The cost of coverage also changes how much you pay. The more parts you protect, the more you will pay.
To give an idea of ballpark costs, our review team reached out to get a few quotes on different vehicles:
|Vehicle
|Concord Auto Protect Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Deductible
|Honda CR-V
|Premium
|4 years/60,000 miles
|$1,700 upfront or $567 for 3 months
|Full amount
|$50
|Lexus ES 530
|Premium
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$2,238 upfront
|Full amount
|$100
|Lexus ES 530
|Powertrain
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$2,238.00 upfront or $746.00 for 3 months
|Full amount
|$100
|Toyota Camry
|Powertrain
|4 years/60,000 miles
|$1,665.00 upfront or $555.00 for 3 months
|Full amount
|$50
To know for sure what you’ll be paying to protect your vehicle, get a quote.
If you still have a manufacturer’s warranty, it may be a good idea to look into your options for an extended auto warranty or vehicle service contract for the future. Why? Well, it’s kind of like health insurance: the healthier your vehicle is when you get coverage, the lower your rates will be for the plan you choose. It way less expensive to get coverage for a low-mileage vehicle than it is for a seasoned road warrior with a sky-high odometer reading. That way, when your original factory warranty runs out, the vehicle service contract has your back right off the bat.
Concord Auto Protect Reviews
Although Concord Auto Protect is not an accredited Better Business Bureau member, it’s not hard to find a good number of glowing reviews on the ratings website. The extended vehicle service contract provider earned an B rating and only has 18 complaints in the last 3 years posted on BBB. Here’s what one recent customer had to say about the service they received:
“This company is outstanding! I used my policy several months after purchasing it, and the cost of repairs almost covered the cost of the policy on my BMW. I just purchased another policy for my son’s Jeep! Money well spent!”
– Madison Q. on BBB
You can also check out other customer reviews from online review sites pulled directly to the provider’s website.
“I have another warranty on my last car, and they worked with me on a couple of claims and handled it expertly … I just had to call. I feel secure knowing my new car will be safe and secure for many years and highly recommend them!”
– Gloria, Trustpilot reviewer
How To File A Claim
So, what happens when you actually need to put your policy to the test and file a claim? The process with Concord Auto Protect seems to be pretty simple: take your vehicle to the repair shop and give the shop service representative your Concord information. Concord Auto Protect will pay for any covered repairs with a company credit card over the phone, minus any deductible you’ve got on your plan. Policyholders are not responsible for any paperwork, and there is no limit to the number of times you can file a claim.
As in most service contracts, prior authorization of the repair is required before Concord Auto Protect will agree to pay for any work to be done on the covered vehicle.
According to our friends over at RepairPal, the average cost for a general diagnosis of a repair is between $88 and $111, and that doesn’t include taxes or fees. The policyholder may be responsible for the inspection of the vehicle by the licensed repair facility prior to any repair work being done. So, even though the company’s plans have a zero-deductible option, you’re still paying something for the repair. Keep that in mind when weighing your options for coverage.
Concord Auto Protect pays all claims directly to the repair facility, so you don’t have to come up with the cash to get your vehicle back, then wait for a reimbursement check.
Who Performs The Repairs?
While the website repeatedly asserts customers can choose any dealer, repair shop or local mechanic to perform the claim repair, the Concord Auto Protect policy itself states that the facility must have at least one ASE certified technician on staff.
Concord Auto Protect recommends you contact you repair facility of choice prior to purchasing one of its plans if you’re worried the facility won’t accept Concord’s coverage. If the shop initially says they won’t, Concord is willing to reach out directly in order to build a relationship with the repair facility before you even purchase your plan.
Transferability Of Coverage
When you’re ready to sell your vehicle, extended warranty policyholders can pass their Concord Auto Protect plan to a new owner, which can be a great value-add for potential buyers. Just let the service contract provider know that you’ve sold the vehicle and are transferring the plan to its new owner. There are a few conditions:
- Plans can only be transferred once in the lifetime of coverage (i.e., only the original policy holder can transfer the plan).
- Notice of the transfer has to be received by Concord Auto Protect within 15 days of the vehicle’s sale
- The new owner must also receive a transferred manufacturer or factory warranty (if any still exists on the vehicle), and you’ve got to present some official odometer readings and maintenance records.
Additional Benefits
Concord Auto Protect provides customers with some additional services in the event of a vehicle breakdown. Even though most of the following are somewhat standard for extended warranty policies, they’re very good to have and add to that peace of mind most customers want with any coverage. Concord’s additional services come as reimbursements and include the following:
- Towing: Policyholders can claim $120 per occurrence for towing to the nearest authorized repair facility as a result of a breakdown.
- Emergency Trip Interruption: You’re entitled to reimbursement of $50 per day for up to three days when a breakdown occurs at least 100 miles away from home.
- Flat Tire Support: Concord will pay for one flat tire change using your spare.
- Dead Battery and Fuel Assistance: If your battery needs a boost of you’ve run out of gas, the provider will reimburse you $40 for a battery jolt or jump start, or for a delivery charge to have fuel delivered to your vehicle.
- Lockout Service: You can be reimbursed up to $25 if you’ve locked your keys in the car.
- Rental Car Reimbursement: If you’ve got to have an alternate ride because your vehicle is in the shop because of a Concord-covered breakdown, you’re entitled to reimbursement for a rental car, up to $75 per day for a maximum of four days per incident.
Our Take On Concord Auto Protect: 3.9 Stars
Our team rates Concord Auto Protect at 3.9 out of 5.0 stars and named it the Best for Luxury Cars. The extended warranty company is a direct provider with low rates and three choices for coverage.
Our Take
The coverage, claims process, and benefits are pretty standard. The rental car reimbursement is higher than some providers we’ve seen. In our research, the biggest downside is that it doesn’t look like the company is backed by an insurer.
Find out if Concord Auto Protect coverage is right for you by calling them at 888-390-0204 or visiting the provider’s website to get a free quote and answers for any other questions.
Other Providers We Recommend
Before making your final decision on an extended warranty vehicle service contract, we recommend checking out the competition.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.