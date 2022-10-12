Is CNA National Warranty Any Good?

CNA National Warranty is a subsidiary of CNA Financial, one of the oldest commercial insurance companies in the U.S., with over $55 billion in assets. The company was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. You can only purchase CNA Auto Warranties through certain dealerships, and the company does not provide sample contracts or free quotes online.

In addition, CNA National Warranty is a 26-time Dealers’ Choice Awards winner and was the first extended warranty company recognized by J.D. Power for the highest dealer satisfaction and endorsed by the American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA). CNA is a recognized industry leader in the vehicle service contract space, and it has approved and paid over $3.6 billion in claims across all products. The company approves more than 1,200 service contracts, and warranty claims daily.

A car is one of the most significant purchases you can make, and it deserves the best protection you can get. Always shop around for the best price and coverage, and get multiple quotes before signing the contract.

CNA National Warranty BBB: Rating And Reviews

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2010, CNA National Warranty has an A+ rating. It was also a finalist in the 2015 BBB Business Ethics Awards for Arizona.

However, its customer reviews are a mix of positive and negative experiences, with the majority reporting satisfaction with the claims process and service.

Positive CNA National Car Warranty Reviews

“I just got my Honda Pilot back, and CNA covered the repairs! I am glad I purchased this extended warranty, so my deductible was the only amount out of pocket (other than the original warranty purchase price). Even with Honda’s reputation for reliability, there is still the chance that something unexpected can happen, especially with the amount of electronics and computer controlled features with new vehicles today. Both CNA and the Honda dealer got us back on the road.” – Jim and Emily R. via Yelp “I initially had an issue with CNA honoring what is considered to be ‘standard’ suspension repairs in the 3rd party warranty industry. After expressing my concerns to CNA, a claims Manager at CNA named Josh responded to my review and decided that the repairs were warranted. Thanks to CNA staff like Josh, I have a renewed confidence in aftermarket warranty coverages. I believe that folks like Josh are a credit to his organization—who use a ‘3rd’ set of eyes on a difficult situation in righting a wrong! A big kudos to Josh, the claims manager at CNA.” – Demetrius via BBB “I have had CNA service agreements on my last 3 cars. In each case it has proven to be a great decision. Their claims department has handled our claims quickly and fairly.” – David T. via BBB

Negative CNA National Car Warranty Reviews

“I am not at all happy with my CNA Warranty so far. I am feeling a bit ripped off by an insurance company who is using ‘hidden fine print’ to be used as excuses to avoid covering expensive failures, which is EXACTLY why we buy these warranties, and especially, upgrade to the Premium Package to ensure everything would be covered!” – Rich B. via Yelp “Don’t waste your money for this service. They’ll bring the most stupid excuses not to pay your shop. And, pretty much everybody at customer service has an attitude.” – Eleight C. via Yelp “[CNA] is doing everything in its power not to have to pony up the $1,500 to pay off our totaled truck. We paid $893 for this service. They had no problem taking our money. This has been going on for weeks. We call every day to no avail. There is always some issue. Do not use this company.” – Valerie P. via Yelp

CNA National Warranty Complaints Of False Coverage

Some customer complaints on BBB against CNA National Warranty concern parts coverage. With any service contract provider, it is important to read the contract carefully to know which parts are covered in your plan and which are not so you aren’t caught unprepared in the event of a repair.