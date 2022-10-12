Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from CNA Auto Warranty? The company is a reputable nationwide seller of vehicle service contracts, which can help pay for the cost of unexpected car repairs after your factory warranty expires.
In this review, we make it easier for you to decide on this provider by reviewing the company, its coverage, and sharing user reviews. We’ll also compare the CNA Warranty with other providers like Endurance, which was ranked as a top pick in our recent review of the best car warranty companies on the market.
CNA Warranty Reviews
CNA National Warranty has a reputation for good customer service and claims handling. It has four different coverage levels and offers additional benefits such as trip interruption and rental reimbursement. However, all contracts are not transferable nor eligible for cancelation, and rolling the cost into your auto financing can drive up your total cost.
CNA Warranty Pros and Cons
Overall, we think it’s worth getting a quote from CNA National Warranty if you are in the market for an extended warranty for your new or used car. However, since CNA National Warranty services are sold only through dealers, this may or may not be an option for everyone.
Is CNA National Warranty Any Good?
CNA National Warranty is a subsidiary of CNA Financial, one of the oldest commercial insurance companies in the U.S., with over $55 billion in assets. The company was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. You can only purchase CNA Auto Warranties through certain dealerships, and the company does not provide sample contracts or free quotes online.
In addition, CNA National Warranty is a 26-time Dealers’ Choice Awards winner and was the first extended warranty company recognized by J.D. Power for the highest dealer satisfaction and endorsed by the American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA). CNA is a recognized industry leader in the vehicle service contract space, and it has approved and paid over $3.6 billion in claims across all products. The company approves more than 1,200 service contracts, and warranty claims daily.
A car is one of the most significant purchases you can make, and it deserves the best protection you can get. Always shop around for the best price and coverage, and get multiple quotes before signing the contract.
CNA National Warranty BBB: Rating And Reviews
Accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2010, CNA National Warranty has an A+ rating. It was also a finalist in the 2015 BBB Business Ethics Awards for Arizona.
However, its customer reviews are a mix of positive and negative experiences, with the majority reporting satisfaction with the claims process and service.
Positive CNA National Car Warranty Reviews
“I just got my Honda Pilot back, and CNA covered the repairs! I am glad I purchased this extended warranty, so my deductible was the only amount out of pocket (other than the original warranty purchase price). Even with Honda’s reputation for reliability, there is still the chance that something unexpected can happen, especially with the amount of electronics and computer controlled features with new vehicles today. Both CNA and the Honda dealer got us back on the road.” – Jim and Emily R. via Yelp
“I initially had an issue with CNA honoring what is considered to be ‘standard’ suspension repairs in the 3rd party warranty industry. After expressing my concerns to CNA, a claims Manager at CNA named Josh responded to my review and decided that the repairs were warranted. Thanks to CNA staff like Josh, I have a renewed confidence in aftermarket warranty coverages. I believe that folks like Josh are a credit to his organization—who use a ‘3rd’ set of eyes on a difficult situation in righting a wrong! A big kudos to Josh, the claims manager at CNA.” – Demetrius via BBB
“I have had CNA service agreements on my last 3 cars. In each case it has proven to be a great decision. Their claims department has handled our claims quickly and fairly.” – David T. via BBB
Negative CNA National Car Warranty Reviews
“I am not at all happy with my CNA Warranty so far. I am feeling a bit ripped off by an insurance company who is using ‘hidden fine print’ to be used as excuses to avoid covering expensive failures, which is EXACTLY why we buy these warranties, and especially, upgrade to the Premium Package to ensure everything would be covered!” – Rich B. via Yelp
“Don’t waste your money for this service. They’ll bring the most stupid excuses not to pay your shop. And, pretty much everybody at customer service has an attitude.” – Eleight C. via Yelp
“[CNA] is doing everything in its power not to have to pony up the $1,500 to pay off our totaled truck. We paid $893 for this service. They had no problem taking our money. This has been going on for weeks. We call every day to no avail. There is always some issue. Do not use this company.” – Valerie P. via Yelp
CNA National Warranty Complaints Of False Coverage
Some customer complaints on BBB against CNA National Warranty concern parts coverage. With any service contract provider, it is important to read the contract carefully to know which parts are covered in your plan and which are not so you aren’t caught unprepared in the event of a repair.
CNA Warranty Coverage
A CNA Auto Warranty’s coverage depends on the type of warranty you purchase. The company offers four levels of coverage: Powertrain Advantage CareSM, Vehicle Value CareSM, Mechanical Advantage CareSM, and Automotive Preferred CareSM. You can choose the type of coverage you want depending on your specific needs and driving habits.
CNA Extended Warranty Plans
Below is a list of the extended warranty plans offered by CNA National Warranty Corporation and a brief description of coverage and mileage restrictions:
- Powertrain Advantage CareSM*: Powertrain Advantage Care offers protection for specified parts in the engine, transmission, and drivetrain assembly component groups and is available for cars with up to 150,000 miles.
- Vehicle Value CareSM**: This plan offers stated-component coverage for essential car parts and is a value-driven plan for cars up to 150,000 miles. In addition to the parts covered in the basic Powertrain plan, the Vehicle Value Care plan also covers the suspension, front-wheel steering, electrical system, brakes, fuel system, cooling system, and air conditioning and heating.
- Mechanical Advantage CareSM**: This is the highest level of stated-component coverage offered by CNA National Warranty and is available for most vehicles with up to 125,000 miles. In addition to the parts covered in the Value Care plan, the Mechanical Advantage Care plan also covers interior and powertrain electronics, convenience accessories, vehicle hardware, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS).
- Automotive Preferred CareSM**: Automotive Preferred Care is CNA National Warranty’s most premium coverage plan. It is an exclusionary coverage plan that covers all parts of the vehicle unless specified in the contract. It’s the most similar to a factory warranty.
- Certified+Plus CareTM *: CNA National Warranty also offers a vehicle service contract specifically for used vehicles that have been inspected and certified by the dealer and come with an extended limited powertrain warranty. It has two levels of coverage – Preferred and Advantage – and extends coverage for basic powertrain parts beyond the expiration of the factory warranty.
*Automotive Preferred CareSM, Mechanical Advantage CareSM, and Vehicle Value CareSM are available for most new, near-new, and used vehicles with up to 125,000 or 150,000 miles.
**Certified+Plus CareTM and Powertrain Advantage CareSM are available for used vehicles. You may be able to choose from multiple deductible options.
CNA Warranty: Additional Benefits
CNA National Warranty offers the following additional perks with its vehicle service contracts:
- Roadside assistance
- Towing
- Rental reimbursement
- Travel and lodging reimbursement
Note that rental reimbursement and trip interruption benefits are offered only with covered repairs.
CNA National Warranty Additional Services
CNA National Warranty also offers or administers the following products:
- Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) waivers
- Tire and Wheel Protection
- Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty and Wrap (through franchised dealers)
- Certified Warranty (through franchised dealers)
CNA Extended Warranty Cost
The cost of an extended auto warranty depends on your car’s make, model, year, mileage, and the type of CNA National Warranty car coverage you want. The company does not list its sample costs online because of this variability. CNA National Warranty Corporation’s extended warranties are sold through dealerships, so you can’t buy a vehicle service contract directly from this company. However, you may be able to get more information from your dealer or by calling the number for CNA National Warranty customer service and claims at 800-345-0191.
You will benefit from just one monthly payment if you buy the service contract from the dealer and roll the cost into your auto loan. However, this could increase your extended warranty cost because you will pay interest on the contract. Most independent warranty companies offer zero-interest financing.
CNA Warranty Claims: Cost
When researching vehicle service contracts, paying attention to the fine print is essential, as some companies require drivers to take their vehicles for repairs at approved dealerships. Taking your car to an unauthorized dealership can increase the total cost of coverage when added to the monthly premium.
Suppose you are a contract holder and would like to file a claim with CNA National Warranty. In that case, you can take your vehicle to the selling dealer or any repair facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). Since the company doesn’t display sample contracts online, we could not determine if and how the repair location would affect your final costs. Previous customers have claimed that you may choose a “disappearing deductible” and lower your costs if you take the car to the dealer for repairs.
No matter where you decide to go for repairs, you should provide the repair facility with your contract number and ask them to contact CNA National Warranty to authorize the repair before beginning any work. CNA National Warranty claims lines are open Monday through Friday, 6 AM to 6 PM MST, and Saturday, 6 AM to 5 PM MST.
If a teardown is needed to diagnose the cause of the breakdown, you are responsible for the costs. CNA National Warranty will refund the teardown cost if the failed part is found to be a covered item. If your contract includes a deductible, you should pay this directly to the repair shop.
CNA National Warranty: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed CNA National Warranty Corporation extended warranty options, coverage, cost, and claims process. Since the CNA National warranties are only offered through dealerships, and their customer service is open five days a week, there may be better choices than CNA vehicle service contracts for customers looking for excellent customer service.
Top Auto Extended Warranty Companies
Our review team believes that CNA’s auto warranties are worth looking into because of CNA’s recent vehicle service contract award from Auto Dealer Today, strong financial backing, and years in business.
However, when we reviewed the industry’s best extended car warranty companies, we found that Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX are more robust providers than CNA in terms of reputation, coverage, customer experience, and cost. Below, we discuss why these three providers stand out compared to CNA.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance is an excellent option for extended warranties as it offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by Endurance. Our team rated it 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and gave it the Best Coverage award.
Here are a few reasons that Endurance came out ahead of CNA in our reviews.
- Free, customizable quotes online: Endurance allows you to receive a free, customized quote online. By requesting a free quote, you can know what you would pay for your extended warranty before talking to a sales representative.
- Sample contracts available online for review: Sample contracts are available online for prospective Endurance customers to review before purchasing a warranty.
- High mileage coverage: If you’re considering an extended warranty for a vehicle with 200,000+ miles, Endurance is one of the few providers in the industry who will work with you.
Endurance is known for its excellent customer service during the quote and claims process. Since they handle everything directly, you don’t have to worry about a middleman or underwriting provider.
Additionally, Endurance warranty plans allow car owners to choose from any repair shop certified by Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to complete their covered repairs.
CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars
CARCHEX is an excellent alternative to Endurance, and our team rated it 4.4 out of 5.0 stars. Here are a few reasons that CARCHEX came out ahead of CNA in our reviews.
- Sample contracts available online for review: Unlike CNA, CARCHEX provides sample contracts online, so you know exactly what you’re getting from them.
- Free, customizable quotes online: CARCHEX allows you to receive a free, customized quote online. This is very convenient because it lets you know what you would pay for your extended warranty before talking to a sales representative.
- Money back guarantee: CARCHEX provides a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee with all of its plans. A customer service representative from CNA informed us that whether a money-back guarantee is offered or not is dependent on the dealership where a warranty is purchased.
CARCHEX maintains an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, and it has received endorsements from industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com.
CARCHEX offers a total of five extended warranty plans, each of which can be customized. All plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption services, and lockout services.
CarShield: Best Monthly Payments
CarShield has a 4.0-star rating on Trustpilot from over 33,000 customers. CarShield is known for its extensive high-mileage coverage and low prices. Used cars can get coverage for up to 300,000 miles. The company also covers high-tech and luxury vehicles. CarShield is the only extended warranty provider we have reviewed that offers warranty coverage for motorcycles and ATVs.
CNA Auto Warranty: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about CNA auto warranties.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.