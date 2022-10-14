Chrysler Roadside Assistance

The roadside assistance that comes with the Chrysler warranty goes for 5 years/100,000 miles. You can use this service to install your vehicle’s temporary spare tire, deliver up to two gallons of fuel, jump-start a depleted battery, or get you into your locked car.

Having roadside assistance until 100,000 miles is a nice perk, but keep in mind the warranty says it will cover the cost of towing your vehicle to the nearest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, or Ram dealer “if your vehicle becomes disabled as a result of a mechanical breakdown.” You could have it towed to a Chrysler dealership closer to home, but you’ll pay out of pocket if the distance exceeds 10 miles.

Also, keep in mind that your Chrysler vehicle would be past its powertrain warranty expiration after 60,000 miles, so whichever dealer you send it to, you may be in for a potentially expensive repair. As an alternative, you could consider having your own roadside assistance, such as through AAA. Buying an extended warranty, either through Chrysler or a third party, such as Endurance or CARCHEX, will also bring a roadside assistance benefit, and you would then have more options for where to send your vehicle for covered repairs.