In this article, we will take a closer look at the factory warranty and extended warranties offered by Chrysler. We’ll also examine the American company’s reliability and what you should know before buying Chrysler’s warranties.
We recommend that you compare quotes from different third-party warranty providers before committing to Chrysler to make sure to find a plan that best suits your car and your budget. To help make it easier for you, we reviewed the best extended car warranties.
Our Breakdown Of Chrysler Warranty Coverage
Here is an overview of Chrysler’s warranty coverage terms.
|Chrysler Warranty
|Terms
|Bumper-to-Bumper
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Powertrain
|5 years/60,000 miles
Even if its coverage isn’t industry-leading, the Chrysler Basic Limited Warranty is refreshingly easy to understand. For 3 years/36,000 miles, whichever comes first, Chrysler’s warranty covers the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair any item on your vehicle that is defective in material, workmanship, or what Chrysler calls “factory preparation.”
Chrysler does not list covered parts, because it says the only exceptions to the warranty are tires and Unwired headphones, the latter a feature in optional rear-seat entertainment systems. Those items are instead covered by their own manufacturers’ warranties.
Chrysler Powertrain Warranty Coverage
Chrysler offers a powertrain limited warranty that covers the vehicle’s powertrain (engine, transmission, drive system) for 5 years/60,000 miles. Chrysler’s only hybrid model is the Pacifica Hybrid, and in addition to the powertrain warranty, coverage for its high voltage battery pack extends to 10 years/100,000 miles. In California and states that have adopted its zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) regulations, the battery pack coverage is 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first.
Chrysler Roadside Assistance
The roadside assistance that comes with the Chrysler warranty goes for 5 years/100,000 miles. You can use this service to install your vehicle’s temporary spare tire, deliver up to two gallons of fuel, jump-start a depleted battery, or get you into your locked car.
Having roadside assistance until 100,000 miles is a nice perk, but keep in mind the warranty says it will cover the cost of towing your vehicle to the nearest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, or Ram dealer “if your vehicle becomes disabled as a result of a mechanical breakdown.” You could have it towed to a Chrysler dealership closer to home, but you’ll pay out of pocket if the distance exceeds 10 miles.
Also, keep in mind that your Chrysler vehicle would be past its powertrain warranty expiration after 60,000 miles, so whichever dealer you send it to, you may be in for a potentially expensive repair. As an alternative, you could consider having your own roadside assistance, such as through AAA. Buying an extended warranty, either through Chrysler or a third party, such as Endurance or CARCHEX, will also bring a roadside assistance benefit, and you would then have more options for where to send your vehicle for covered repairs.
Bonus Chrysler Warranty Coverage
While some carmakers exclude the vehicle’s glass and many wear-prone maintenance items, such as brakes and wiper blades, from the new vehicle warranty, Chrysler covers these items for 12 months/12,000 miles. These include:
- Brakes (rotors, pads, linings, and drums)
- Lightbulbs
- Clutch discs or modular clutch assembly (if equipped with manual transmission)
- Wheel alignment and wheel balancing
- Windshield and rear window
- Wiper blades
The references to a clutch would pertain to FCA’s other divisions, including Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram, since all Chrysler models have automatic transmissions. (FCA is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Chrysler’s parent company.) Likewise, all Chrysler vehicles have disc brakes, so scratch linings and drums from that list.
Coverage For “Additions”
Some carmakers say you could void parts of the warranty if you make any changes to the vehicle, even using “non-approved” engine oil, for example. Chrysler is a bit more lenient, saying only that while such changes do not, by themselves, void the warranties, any additions will not be covered by the Chrysler warranty. Chrysler does specify that you use vehicle fluids that meet the minimum recommendations shown in your vehicle’s owner’s manual. That all seems fair and reasonable.
As examples, Chrysler cites using “special non-FCA US LLC materials or additives” or installing a non FCA USA radio or speed control.
Most customers will not be inclined to race their Chrysler family van or 300 sedan. If you do, the Chrysler warranties will not cover any resulting damage.
Chrysler Emissions Warranty
Chrysler spells out the parts of the emissions system required to be covered by federal law for 2 years/24,000 miles. It’s not a huge list. Though, the powertrain control module and catalytic converter(s) are covered for 8 years/80,000 miles.
In California and states following its emissions regulations, other parts will have longer coverage, as well. If you buy and register a new Chrysler model in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, or Washington, you’ll get a warranty addendum that describes this coverage.
If you should be tempted to tamper with your emissions system for any reason, any damage (and there likely would be some) will not be covered by the warranty. Of course, if you tamper with the emissions system, Chrysler rejecting a warranty claim may be the least of your potential problems.
Chrysler Reliability: Where Does It Rank?
Many people, before buying a particular brand or model, consult industry resources that track vehicle reliability. One of these, the J.D. Power Dependability Study, surveys owners on 77 problems in 3-year-old vehicles. The 2019 edition of this study showed Chrysler tied with Ford and Honda at 146 problems per 100 cars. That’s below the industry average of 136. FCA’s Dodge, Ram, and Fiat brands rank further down, with Fiat bottom on the list.
Should I Consider Chrysler’s Extended Warranty?
You might be thinking of extending Chrysler’s warranty protection for some added peace of mind. The company’s Mopar® Vehicle Protection plans offer two major choices for new and pre-owned cars.
Mopar is the name of the company’s parts, service, and customer care division. These service contracts ensure that only certified technicians work on your car using genuine Mopar parts.
The current Maximum Care plan promises coverage for 5,000 components for up to 8 years/150,000 miles (from when the car was first put into service). It includes all provisions of the Added Care Plus, along with pretty much every part of the car.
The few exceptions include mainly wear parts like tires, brakes and wiper blades, but also the car’s catalytic converter(s), which can be quite costly to replace.
The Mopar Added Care Plus plan is fairly comprehensive, extending coverage to over 800 major components, including the powertrain, major mechanical systems, the car’s audio multimedia systems, and more. You choose the coverage period, from 5 to 8 years. That means 2 to 5 years beyond the original 36-month/36,000-mile basic limited warranty. You also choose mileage limits, from 60,000 to 150,000 (meaning 24,000 to 114,000 miles beyond the original warranty coverage).
Additional features:
- Key fob replacement, with up to three incidents and $600 total, is another benefit. Today’s integrated key fobs can cost hundreds of dollars to replace.
- You can select a $0, $100, or $200 deductible, which is an amount you pay toward each repair. Just as with insurance policies for home, car, and health, a higher deductible lowers the cost of buying the plan by shifting more out-of-pocket costs to you.
- Both plans include Roadside Assistance up to $100 per occurrence.
- There’s also a rental car allowance of $35 per day and up to $1,000 in trip interruption protection. The latter includes reimbursement for lodging, meals, and car rental expenses if a component covered by the warranty fails and leaves you stuck than 100 miles from home.
- For a $50 fee, you can transfer remaining warranty coverage to someone who buys your car, but Chrysler says not all plans are transferable without saying which ones.
A major limitation is that you can only buy a Chrysler extended warranty when you purchase a new Chrysler vehicle, or any time before the 36 months or 36,000 miles of the original warranty pass.
What To Consider Before You Buy Chrysler’s Extended Warranty
Before deciding if you want the extra peace of mind of having extended warranty coverage for a new Chrysler vehicle, take a look at the cars around you. People are keeping their cars longer than ever. Did you know that the average age of cars on the road in 2019 was nearly 12 years?
If you keep a car beyond its original warranty period, it makes sense to see what repair costs might run you. Checking with RepairPal, we pulled a few estimates for the 2016 Chrysler 300 sedan. Depending on its mileage, the original powertrain warranty might still be in force. Otherwise, the owner would be faced with these repair costs.
- 2016 Chrysler 300 (V6 engine), replace cylinder head gasket, both sides: $1,347–$1,624
- 2016 Chrysler 300 (V6 engine), replace alternator: $837–$869
- 2016 Chrysler 300 sunroof motor replacement: $764–$818
The longer you keep a car, the more likely it will need repairs at some point. Even cars that do not accumulate high mileage deteriorate with age.
Third-Party Extended Warranties Offer More Choices
If you want the Chrysler (Mopar) extended warranty, you do not need to buy it when you purchase your new vehicle – you can do so any time before the car reaches the 36 months or 36,000 miles of the original Basic Limited Warranty.
You could use that time to look at the best extended warranties offered by third-party companies. One key advantage of these is that you can have covered repairs done at licensed repair shops of your choosing, not just Chrysler dealerships. Another advantage is that you may find more choices that suit you needs and budget.
As one example, Endurance, our top pick, offers five levels of coverage that go beyond the original Chrysler Basic Limited Warranty. Within the individual plan choices, you can extend mileage up to 200,000+ miles. You can buy plans from basic powertrain coverage to comprehensive coverage.
Endurance, and some other warranty companies, is a direct payer. This means they will pay the service shop for a covered repair, minus the deductible you’ve selected. So, you’re not waiting for a reimbursement check. This company’s plans also include benefits like roadside assistance with fuel delivery, tire changing or jump-starting services, along with reimbursement for towing, a rental car, and trip interruption costs.
In our third-party extended warranty company research, we found several brands we’d recommend. Compare these top providers, and get a quote to find the best fit for your Chrysler
FAQ: Understanding The Chrysler Warranty “Fine Print”
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.