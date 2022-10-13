The last thing you want to think about after buying your new Chrysler is getting it repaired. Still, Chrysler extended warranty plans are among the first things to consider following an auto purchase. The dealership isn’t the only place to provide extended warranties, though they’ll always try to sell you one of their plans.
Our team has researched the ins and outs of your Chrysler extended warranty options, and after we explore the dealer’s plans, we’ll show you a couple of alternatives. We evaluated the best extended car warranty providers and found the top options for Chrysler coverage.
Chrysler Extended Warranty Coverage
All new vehicles come with a limited factory warranty. Want more coverage than the basic factory warranty? Most people do. The Chrysler extended warranty – also known as a vehicle service contract – is an optional plan you can purchase to help pay for the cost of certain repairs your Chrysler may need. In the past, Mopar also offered lifetime coverage with its vehicle protection plans. Now, Mopar provides two options for Chrysler extended warranty coverage for relatively new models nearing the factory warranty expiration.
Researching coverage options for vehicle service contracts is time-consuming, so we’ve done the homework for you. A Chrysler Maximum Care plan extends coverage for up to 8 years/125,000 miles, and Chrysler Added Care Plus plan extends coverage for up to 8 years/150,000 miles. Below is a table for you to compare Chrysler’s extended warranty plans.
|Chrysler Extended Warranty Plan
|Coverage Terms
|Mopar® Maximum Care
|8 years/125,000 miles
|Mopar® Added Care Plus
|5 years/60,000 miles to 8 years/150,000 miles
Chrysler Extended Warranty Plans
Chrysler extended warranty plans are sold and managed by Mopar®, the automotive parts, and accessories division of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Its warranties are available for all FCA brands: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo. Below is a detailed description of the coverage terms and covered parts of Chrysler’s extended warranties.
Chrysler Extended Warranty Maximum Care
Mopar’s tagline for its most comprehensive Chrysler extended warranty is: “If it’s mechanical, it’s covered.” This mechanical protection warrants over 5,000 components and allows consumers a variety of terms and deductibles.
New Chrysler vehicles still covered by their original factory 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty are eligible for a Maximum Care coverage plan within 3 years/36,000 miles of the car’s in-service date. This plan guarantees the following:
- Coverage up to 8 years/125,000 miles
- Comprehensive coverage for over 5,000 critical components
- Certified, factory-trained, expert technicians
- $200, $100, or $0 deductible
- Service at dealerships throughout North America
This service contract can provide additional protection for your brakes, engine, and more when your factory warranty expires. Look at a sample list of covered and non-covered parts in the table below.
|Parts Covered Under The Chrysler Extended Warranty
|Parts Not Covered
|Engine
|Body and paint items
|Transmission
|Maintenance services
|Driveline
|Brake rotors and drums
|Steering
|Glass, plastic lenses, and lightbulbs
|Electrical
|Snowplows, winches, and trailer hitches
|Brakes (including anti-lock braking system components)
|Tires and wheels/rims
|Air conditioning system
Chrysler Added Care Plus
Mopar’s Added Care Plus plan extends your powertrain and component coverage on over 800 major components , and has a variety of terms and deductibles.
Owners whose new vehicles are still under the 5-year/60,000-mile or longer powertrain warranty are eligible to purchase this coverage within 3 years/36,000 miles of the vehicle’s in-service date. Added Care Plus coverage ranges from one to five years for pre-owned vehicles, with mileage intervals of 12,000, 15,000, or unlimited miles.
Mopar offers several different term options for Added Care Plus warranty coverage. Below are the different term options for this plan:
- 60,000 miles
- 75,000 miles
- 85,000 miles
- 100,000 miles
- 125,000 miles
- 150,000 miles
Depending on the plan you choose, deductibles can range from $200, $100, or $0 of the total cost of covered component repairs.
Chrysler Warranty Roadside Assistance And Additional Benefits
Both extended warranty plans offered by Chrysler include additional perks and benefits. When you purchase a Chrysler vehicle service contract, you will also receive the following perks:
- Roadside assistance
- Trip interruption protection
- Car rental allowance
- Key fob repair/replacement
- Transfer Policy
- Towing
Chrysler Extended Warranty Transfer
If your Chrysler had a previous owner, you can also find pre-owned coverage from Mopar. After an inspection of the vehicle, you can get protection for up to 10 model years prior to the current model year. Coverage varies based on the existing warranty. Not all plans are transferable.
Chrysler Extended Warranty Cost
Typically, an extended car warranty can cost auto owners upward of several hundred dollars each year. The cost of an extended warranty depends on several factors, including your car’s model, year, and mileage. As each policy and each vehicle is different, estimating a cost range – even within the same manufacturer – can be difficult.
Chrysler Extended Warranty Prices
From our research on Chrysler’s extended warranty options, the range in price swings widely: Mopar customers will pay anywhere from $1,800 to $4,000 for their extra protection. The best way to get an accurate extended warranty estimate is to get a quote from the provider.
Is Chrysler Extended Warranty Worth It?
There are several factors to consider before buying an extended warranty, including factory warranty coverage, the reliability rating of the manufacturer, and the cost of repairs with and without a vehicle service contract. In the following sections, we will explain how these factors will help you determine if a Chrysler extended car warranty is worth it.
Chrysler Factory Warranty
When you buy or lease a new Chrysler, your vehicle is automatically enrolled and covered by the Mopar Factory Warranty program. Mopar has two factory warranties that come with additional perks. Below we break down the Chrysler Basic Warranty and the Chrysler Powertrain Warranty, including some additional perks thrown in with the coverage.
At one time, Chrysler offered a lifetime powertrain warranty that was almost the stuff of legend. Chrysler (and its sister brands) was the first automaker to offer a lifetime warranty with unlimited mileage. Coverage for vehicles under any Chrysler lifetime plans lasted as long as the purchaser owned it. Sadly, like most legends, it turned out to be too good to be true or too good to last. As of 2009, Chrysler decided to no longer offer lifetime plans.
While this factory offering for new car customers includes an exhaustive list of inclusions, the bumper-to-bumper and roadside assistance warranty durations are shorter than many other manufacturers in the industry, other than the classic towing and transferability – they carry relatively few benefits.
Chrysler Powertrain Warranty
A Chrysler Power Train warranty is the most comprehensive Chrysler factory warranty. This plan covers the engine, transmission, front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, and related parts. This plan protects vehicles for 5 years/60,000 miles. The warranty is transferable to new owners if within the coverage period
Chrysler Basic Warranty
This plan is also known as a bumper-to-bumper warranty and is the lowest level of factory warranty available. The plan covers new vehicles for 3 years/36,000 miles protecting owners from the cost of repairing or replacing defects due to workmanship or materials used.
Chrysler Rust Warranty
The Chrysler Rust Warranty protest vehicles against defects in materials or workmanship resulting in rust perforation of the vehicle body for 5 years/unlimited mileage. Like most warranty coverage, this plan also has its list of exclusions. Cosmetic or surface corrosion resulting from stone chips or scratches in the paint is not covered, and sheet metal panels are only covered for 3 years/unlimited mileage.
Chrysler Roadside Assistance
All new Chrysler vehicles come with roadside assistance. This additional warranty coverage lasts for 5 years/60,000 miles. With this perk, drivers can contact Chrysler Roadside Assistance for the following services:
- Towing to the nearest dealership
- Flat tire service
- Gas delivery
- Battery jump assistance
- Lockout services
Are Chryslers Reliable?
When deciding if an extended car warranty is worth it, it is essential to consider the probability of your car needing future repairs. According to the experts at RepairPal, the average Chrysler visits a repair shop approximately 0.3 times a year for unscheduled repairs – a relatively low frequency compared to all auto brands. Despite the low frequency of unscheduled repairs, it is common for older and high-mileage vehicles to need repairs that could cost thousands of dollars. The following sections will detail the maintenance cost and average repair costs of Chrysler vehicles so that you can make an informed decision regarding the worthiness of an extended car warranty for your Chrysler.
Chrysler Repair Costs
The rub comes in when you consider the average severity of repairs: across all Chrysler models, 13 percent of repairs are considered severe. An issue is considered severe if a repair costs three times the average annual repair cost for all models. Considering Chrysler’s yearly average repair cost ($608 per year), a severe repair could cost over $1,800.
Each model has its own tendencies for repair. Three of the most popular Chrysler models are the Sebring, Crossfire, and the Chrysler 300. To help you forecast the potential benefit of investing in a Chrysler extended warranty for your vehicle, our team has researched some common problems and gathered average repair prices according to RepairPal:
|Model
|Repair
|Cost
|Chrysler Sebring
|Window regulator replacement
|$659 to $703
|Chrysler Crossfire
|Suspension shock or strut replacement
|$514 to $2,203
|Chrysler 300
|Alternator replacement
|$637 to $692
|Chrysler 300
|Active suspension system control module replacement
|$725 to $737
Chrysler Extended Warranty Reviews
For many Chrysler shoppers, the reason for purchasing a new vehicle is reliability, partly due to the factory warranty. To ensure reliability in the long run, purchasing a Chrysler extended warranty can be a smart decision for you. Vehicle service contracts are an investment in peace of mind that limits financial risk for drivers.
You can purchase an extended warranty for your Chrysler directly from a dealership or a reputable third-party warranty company. Either way, getting at least three quotes from extended warranty providers is always a good idea to find the best plan for your vehicle and wallet. It will also give you a feel for the company’s customer service.
Chrysler Aftermarket Warranty
So, is there a Chrysler extended warranty that will last the life of your vehicle without costing you an arm and a leg? Purchasing an extended warranty from a Chrysler dealership isn’t your only option. We recommend considering a third-party extended warranty.
Buying a vehicle service contract is a big decision, and many competitive third-party choices exist. Some of the many benefits to choosing one of these providers for your Chrysler extended warranty are:
- Competition among providers, resulting in lower costs for consumers
- Freedom to choose your preferred repair location
- Service plans separate from car payments
- No interest charged on the plan
- Coverage lasting longer than many manufacturer offerings
- Coverage available at any time in your vehicle’s life
Chrysler Extended Warranty Companies
When you’re looking to buy an extended warranty for Chrysler vehicles, it’s important to consider not only the coverage you’re receiving but also the comprehensiveness of the plan and the reputation of the provider. Of the 12 third-party competitors we compared in our research, one, in particular, rose to the top: Endurance held the award for “Best Coverage” overall. However, you may find that CarShield and CARCHEX also offer great extended warranty coverage terms for Chrysler vehicles. Here’s a look at how each option compares:
Chrysler Extended Warranties Vs. Third-Party
|Chrysler Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start date
|Upon expiration of factory warranty
|Any time
|Any time
|Any time
|Max length of coverage
|8 years/150,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of plan options
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Transferable
|Sometimes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0, $100, or $200
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip interruption
|✓ (expires at 100,000 miles)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside assistance
|✓ (expires at 100,000 miles)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair network
|Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat dealers only
|Shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-certified repair facilities
|Cancellation policy
|Refund if within 60 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Chrysler Extended Warranties: Conclusion
While Chrysler extended auto warranties offer industry standard coverage terms, other third-party aftermarket warranty companies provide more comprehensive coverage, plan options, and better customer service. While you have to get quotes from local dealerships for Chrysler extended warranties, third-party companies offer free online quotes making the shopping process more accessible and convenient for customers.
Buy Chrysler Extended Warranty: Recommended Providers:
After purchasing your Chrysler vehicle, you should always get at least three quotes if you are shopping for an extended warranty. Our review team has researched the best extended auto warranty providers, so you don’t have to. We recommend Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX for GMC vehicles due to their coverage options, affordable extended warranty plans, and customer service. Below are reviews of the recommended providers, including what we like about them.
Endurance: Best Coverage
In our review of the best extended warranty providers, Endurance came out on top. The company offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties. Unlike many third-party brokers in the extended warranty industry, warranty services come directly from Endurance, and the company handles all claims directly. There’s no go-between or underwritten provider.
Many positive Endurance warranty reviews focus on customer service during the quote and claims processes. A few benefits include:
- High-mileage coverage: Endurance plans can cover up to 200,000+ miles, meaning your car is covered well into its golden years when the most expensive repairs are often needed.
- Flexibility on repair facilities: Endurance allows customers to have their cars serviced by any technician certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) – meaning you can choose from thousands of certified repair shops across the country.
- Money-back guarantee: If you’re not happy with your Endurance plan, you can cancel within the first 30 days of purchase.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
When we looked at CARCHEX, we loved the number of options for customization throughout the five levels of tiered coverage plans. The plans range from comprehensive coverage to the most basic components required to keep your car running smoothly.
CARCHEX has a highly reputable customer service department. With accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an A+ rating, and extensive industry research, it was our pick for the Motor1 Best for Used Cars award.
Purchasing an extended warranty through CARCHEX also comes with several other perks:
- Your choice of repair facilities: All CARCHEX plans allow you to select from more than 30,000 certified repair shops across the country. The company pays your claim up front, never forcing you to front the money for the repair
- Emergency roadside assistance: Every CARCHEX plan comes with 24/7 roadside assistance. This includes allowances for towing and rental cars, trip-interruption services, gas delivery, and more.
- Outstanding customer care: CARCHEX prides itself on its customer-centric approach and will never hassle or use high-pressure tactics to force a decision. CARCHEX representatives are trained to consult potential customers, identifying and outlining the details of the best plan options for them based on their needs and their budget.
CarShield: Best Value
CarShield offers the type of flexibility that modern consumers demand and has proved to be an increasingly popular choice since opening its doors in 2005. Over 1 million consumers have trusted their vehicle protection to CarShield. Its extended warranty plans span six levels of coverage, from comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage to coverage for basic powertrain components.
CarShield has an incredible number of online reviews from customers all over the country. Based on our extensive research, here are a few perks:
- Month-to-month contracts: Many of the company’s plans are month-to-month, making it much easier to work the warranty into your budget. (That’s one reason we named it our Best Value provider.)
- Claims paid directly to repair facilities: Like Endurance, CarShield pays claims directly to auto repair facilities, so there is no need for you to front your hard-earned cash.
- Coverage for high-tech components: CarShield offers additional security with its High Tech coverage. These plans protect your GMC’s state-of-the-art systems, including the engine control module and navigation, and electrical components like the factory audio, alternator, power window controls, and more
FAQ: Auto Chrysler Extended Warranty
Below are common questions related to Chrysler’s extended auto warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.