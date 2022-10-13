There are several factors to consider before buying an extended warranty, including factory warranty coverage, the reliability rating of the manufacturer, and the cost of repairs with and without a vehicle service contract. In the following sections, we will explain how these factors will help you determine if a Chrysler extended car warranty is worth it.

Chrysler Factory Warranty

When you buy or lease a new Chrysler, your vehicle is automatically enrolled and covered by the Mopar Factory Warranty program. Mopar has two factory warranties that come with additional perks. Below we break down the Chrysler Basic Warranty and the Chrysler Powertrain Warranty, including some additional perks thrown in with the coverage.

At one time, Chrysler offered a lifetime powertrain warranty that was almost the stuff of legend. Chrysler (and its sister brands) was the first automaker to offer a lifetime warranty with unlimited mileage. Coverage for vehicles under any Chrysler lifetime plans lasted as long as the purchaser owned it. Sadly, like most legends, it turned out to be too good to be true or too good to last. As of 2009, Chrysler decided to no longer offer lifetime plans.

While this factory offering for new car customers includes an exhaustive list of inclusions, the bumper-to-bumper and roadside assistance warranty durations are shorter than many other manufacturers in the industry, other than the classic towing and transferability – they carry relatively few benefits.