Chevrolet is a household American car brand that’s been around since 1911. An appealing reason to invest in a new Chevy, or any new vehicle, is that it will be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty for the first several years of ownership. While new cars tend to have fewer issues than those with several years under their tires, Chevrolet was one of the lowest brands in reliability in 2019 and 2020 rankings by Consumer Reports.

Whether you own a Chevy and need to freshen up how long your Chevrolet warranty lasts or are considering purchasing a new Chevy, this guide should help. We’ll share what the Chevy warranty includes and why an extended warranty is recommended for all Chevrolets.

We’ve done a lot of research on the best extended car warranty companies and think they’re worth your consideration. Reach out to some of our top-ranked providers to get free quotes.