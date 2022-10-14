Chevrolet is a household American car brand that’s been around since 1911. An appealing reason to invest in a new Chevy, or any new vehicle, is that it will be covered by the manufacturer’s warranty for the first several years of ownership. While new cars tend to have fewer issues than those with several years under their tires, Chevrolet was one of the lowest brands in reliability in 2019 and 2020 rankings by Consumer Reports.
Whether you own a Chevy and need to freshen up how long your Chevrolet warranty lasts or are considering purchasing a new Chevy, this guide should help. We’ll share what the Chevy warranty includes and why an extended warranty is recommended for all Chevrolets.
What Is A Chevy Factory Warranty?
Every major automaker includes a warranty with the purchase of any new vehicle, though the terms benefits vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. For example, some warranties provide up to 10 years of coverage, whereas others offer the industry standard, which is just 3 years.
In all cases, the length of coverage is expressed as a set of time (months or years) and miles driven. The warranty ends when either term is met. For example, Chevy’s warranty lasts 3 years/36,000 miles, whichever comes first.
The factory, or manufacturer’s, warranty for new vehicles is actually a set of warranties that cover the car’s major components. Think of warranties like a package, with each unique warranty contributing coverage to the whole.
Most new cars come with a comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty, powertrain warranty, corrosion warranty, and federally required emissions warranty. The majority also provide roadside assistance plans and added benefits, like rental car reimbursement or towing.
Hybrid and electric Chevy vehicles come with a separate Chevrolet battery warranty.
What Chevrolet’s Factory Warranty Includes
Let’s take a look at the coverage lengths for Chevrolet’s factory warranty.
|Chevrolet Warranty
|Terms
|Bumper-to-Bumper
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Powertrain
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Emission Control
|2 years/24,000 miles
|California Emissions
|3 years/50,000 miles
|Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
|8 years/100,000 miles
|Anti-Corrosion
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Rust-Through
|6 years/100,000 miles
|Roadside Assistance
|Varies
|First Maintenance Visit
|1 year/12,000 miles
Here’s an overview of the terms and inclusions for Chevy’s warranty:
- New Vehicle Limited Warranty: For 3 years/36,000 miles, Chevy covers repairs caused by material or workmanship defects, including parts and labor, for almost all vehicle parts. Unlike most manufacturer warranties, this bumper-to-bumper limited warranty includes tires.
- Powertrain Coverage: For 5 years/60,000 miles, the powertrain warranty covers the engine, transfer case, and transmission/transaxle. Chevy Series Heavy Duty Pickups with 6.6L Duramax® Turbo-Diesel Engines have a specialty 5-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
- Anti-Corrosion Coverage: To protect against rust and corrosion, Chevy’s corrosion warranty provides sheet metal protection for 3 years/36,000 miles. The rust-through coverage lasts 6 years/100,000 miles.
- Emissions Coverage: Depending on whether your car follows the federal regulations or California emissions warranty laws, coverage for related parts and systems lasts anywhere from 2 years/24,000 miles to 8 years/80,000 miles.
- Electric and Hybrid Coverage: Chevrolet covers certain electric and hybrid components, such as the battery, for 8 years/100,000 miles.
- Roadside Assistance: Your warranty includes an emergency roadside assistance program with perks like towing to a Chevrolet dealer, flat tire changes, and jump-starts. Chevy roadside assistance lasts for 5 years/60,000 miles.
- First Maintenance Visit: 2019-2020 models receive first maintenance within 1 year/12,000 miles.
Chevy Warranty Exclusions And Limitations
Like all new car warranties, not every component and part is covered under every circumstance. There are exclusions and events that can render a component ineligible for coverage, so it’s important to thoroughly read the fine print of a Chevy warranty prior to purchase.
Here’s a short list of what’s not included in a Chevrolet warranty:
- Damage from improper maintenance
- Damage from environmental conditions such as rain, hail, or flooding
- Damage from altering or tampering with your Chevy
- Damage from accidents and collision
- Damage from chemical treatment
- Damage from aftermarket products
- Damage from contaminated or poor-quality fuel
- Regular maintenance, including oil changes, tire rotations, and brake pads
- Normal wear and tear
When you purchase your new Chevy, you’ll receive a Chevrolet limited warranty manual for more information on warranty coverage and exclusions. We recommend giving it a good read and asking questions if you have them.
How to Check your Chevy Warranty
To check the warranty on your car, locate your vehicle identification number (VIN), which is on your insurance card or the vehicle’s title. Next, look online or call the dealer, who can look up the vehicle’s purchase date or in-service date. That’s when your warranty coverage began.
Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty
If you’re interested in extending protection for your Chevy beyond the bumper-to-bumper factory warranty coverage, you have the option of purchasing protection from a Chevrolet dealership or third-party extended warranty provider.
General Motors (GM) released the Extended Limited Warranty in 2018. This option allows Chevy customers to extend the 3-year/36,000-mile basic coverage to a 5-year/60,000-mile term.
This option for extended coverage is appealing because you can secure extended protection on the day you purchase your vehicle. However, keep in mind that your Chevy extended warranty plan may be rolled into your car payment plan, which means you’ll pay interest on the extended warranty.
Here are several other limitations to consider if you decide to purchase the Extended Limited Warranty:
- This warranty is not available for vehicles sold in California, Florida, Maine, or Minnesota.
- Replacements and repairs must be carried out at a GM or Chevrolet dealership.
- Only one extended coverage option is available.
Chevrolet Warranty Protection Plans
Chevrolet also offers extended protection through its Protection Plans, which come in two levels of coverage: Silver and Platinum. Silver provides basic component coverage, while Platinum covers mechanical and electrical components.
Term length and mileage options ranging from 24 months/24,000 miles to 60 months/60,000 miles are available for both plans. Here are a few limitations to be aware of when considering a Chevy Protection Plan:
- Your Chevy must have under 80,000 miles to qualify.
- External nuts, bolts, and fasteners, emissions and exhaust modifications, the battery, AM/FM radio, audio/video equipment, trim, moldings, upholstery and carpet, tires, and other components are excluded from coverage.
- Replacements and repairs must be carried out at a GM or Chevrolet dealership.
- The plan is administered through AMT Warranty.
Chevy Vs Third-Party Extended Coverage
As technology and car-manufacturing methods advance, cars last longer on the roads than ever before. It’s estimated that the average vehicle age is nearly 12 years. While it’s exciting to imagine that your Chevrolet Cruze, Malibu, Silverado, or Equinox could be with you for more than a decade, it can also feel overwhelming, all costs and potential repair bills considered.
Third-party extended car warranty companies offer vehicle service contracts that continue protection beyond what Chevy’s warranty or even extended protection options are able to provide. These providers also incorporate more flexibility for customers, from a wider variety of customizable plans to varying term lengths, “choose your own mechanic” models, low deductibles, and flexible payment plans.
