Purchasing a Chevy extended warranty is one way to extend the life of your vehicle, but is a vehicle service contract from the manufacturer your best option for long-term protection?
In this article, we’ll discuss the Chevy factory warranty and review your Chevrolet extended warranty options for when your original coverage expires. We’ll also take a look at how the manufacturer’s coverage compares to extended warranties from leading brands such as Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX.
Chevrolet Extended Warranty:
A Chevy extended warranty exceeds the basic 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty that the dealership includes with a newly purchased car to protect against factory defects. The extended warranty offers additional protection for up to 5 years/60,000 miles.
After thoroughly researching the market, we ranked the best extended car warranty providers currently available. When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call a few companies and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. That way, you can compare each provider’s prices and get a feel for customer service. Get a free quote from our top three providers below.
Chevy Extended Warranty Plans
When it comes to protecting your vehicle with a Chevy extended warranty after your factory coverage expires, there are two options: the Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty and the Platinum Protection Plan.
|Chevrolet Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Extended Limited Warranty
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Chevy Platinum Protection Plan
|2 years/24,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles
Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty
You can purchase the Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty directly from your dealer to pick up where the factory coverage ends. What’s unique about this vehicle service contract is that it’s actually an extension of the Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty. All of the same components are covered, but with a longer term length. Opting for the extended coverage increases the term from 3 years/36,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles.
The plan can be rolled into your payments when you purchase the vehicle, which some people find convenient. If you choose this option, just remember that you will be paying interest on it.
Chevrolet Platinum Protection Plan
Chevrolet also offers a Platinum Protection Plan. This Chevrolet extended warranty acts as additional bumper-to-bumper coverage that protects more than 1,000 components. This doesn’t just include the engine, transmission, and braking system, but also the air conditioning, seals, video display screen, and other minor components.
With Platinum coverage, you receive additional perks like:
- Rental car coverage
- Towing services
- Trip interruption protection
- Lost key and lockout services
You can transfer or cancel the warranty at any time, with the appropriate fees and paperwork. Not all extended warranties offer these options.
It’s important to note, though, that not all Chevrolet dealerships participate in these plans. The Extended Limited Warranty isn’t available for vehicles purchased in California, Minnesota, Maine, or Florida.
Here is a comprehensive list of parts covered under this Chevy extended warranty:
|Part
|Platinum
|Engine
|✔
|Transmission
|✔
|Drive Axle
|✔
|Factory-Installed Turbocharger/Supercharger
|✔
|Transfer Case
|✔
|Steer
|✔
|(including rear-wheel steering)
|Electrical
|✔
|Enhanced Electrical - OnStar, MyLink
|✔
|(programming and updates not included)
|Airbags/Safety Restraint System
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|(including ABS components)
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|✔
|Compass
|✔
|Rider Control Suspension
|✔
|Heated Seats
|✔
|Blind-spot Sensor
|✔
|Video Display Screen
|✔
|(excluding pixel damage)
|Reverse Warning System
|✔
|(excluding key/key fob)
|Rear Vision Camera and Sensor
|✔
|Factory-Installed Entertainment System
|✔
|Emergency Trunk Release
|✔
|Power Tailgate Lock
|✔
|Automatic Climate Control Programmer
|✔
|Factory-Installed Anti-Theft System
|✔
|(does not include transmitters and receivers)
Do You Need A Chevrolet Extended Auto Warranty?
Once your factory warranty expires, do you need further protection? To help you decide whether a Chevy extended warranty is worth the money, let’s take a look at Chevy’s reliability. According to RepairPal, the brand is rated at 3.5 out of 5.0 for reliability. This rating ranks Chevrolet 20th out of 32 car brands, so it doesn’t exactly sit high in terms of dependability.
Chevy outlines average replacement costs for parts and components on its website. Here are a few examples:
- Water pump replacement: $600
- Fuel pump replacement: $972
- Engine replacement: $6,952
- Rack and pinion steering replacement: $1,355
- Transmission replacement: $3,622
- Air conditioning system replacement: $1,136
When your warranty ends, would you be able to foot the bill for any of these repairs? How about multiple repairs? For many drivers, a couple of trips to the repair shop is enough to create a financial burden.
As a vehicle owner, you want protection for your Chevy, but you also don’t want to break the bank. That brings us to our next question: How much does a Chevrolet extended warranty cost, and is it worth it?
Chevrolet Extended Warranty Coverage
Before buying an extended auto warranty, it’s also good to consider your existing coverage. Any new Chevy owner will walk out of the dealership with some warranty coverage. Plans for new vehicles include:
|Warranty
|Coverage Term
|What It Covers
|Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Covers most parts for repairs due to defects in material or workmanship
|Powertrain Limited Warranty
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Protection for the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.
|Electric and Hybrid Warranty
|8 years/100,000 miles
|Designed for specific electric propulsion systems in electric and hybrid vehicles
How Much Does A Chevrolet Extended Warranty Cost?
For Chevy owners interested in the Extended Limited Warranty, you’ll need to reach out to the dealer directly for a quote. However, Chevrolet provides an online quote tool for its Platinum Protection Plan. Here are sample quotes for this type of Chevy extended warranty for a 2019 Equinox with less than 30,000 miles:
- 2 years/24,000 miles: $2,387.35
- 3 years/ 36,000 miles: $3,202.45
- 4 years/48,000 miles:$3,828.50
- 5 years/60,000 miles: $4,011.85
Compared to other extended auto warranties on the market, Chevrolet’s coverage plans are expensive. Based on our research, the average extended warranty costs $2,862. However, there are a few factors that affect the price point, which is why it’s important to shop around for coverage. Remember, an extended warranty should cost less than outright repair costs.
Chevrolet Vs. Third-Party Extended Warranty
Thankfully, there are a number of reputable companies that provide comprehensive coverage for Chevy vehicles. These plans offer peace of mind while tending to have lower prices than you’d see when buying a Chevrolet extended warranty from the dealership.
The majority of third-party companies allow you to choose your own repair shop, and they handle the claims process directly. This setup provides flexibility and makes it easy to get repairs, even while traveling.
As you look for the best place to buy a Chevy extended warranty, consider Endurance, our top choice for third-party coverage.
|
|Chevrolet Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|5 years/60,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|200,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0 or $100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Chevrolet dealers only
|Repair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-certified repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 60 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Do You Need An Extended Warranty?
We think the answer is clear, but ultimately the decision is up to you. Once you receive quotes from any of the providers above, you can make a decision about whether to purchase a Chevrolet extended warranty. Compare the cost of a monthly payment with potential future repairs, and make sure that any plan you choose provides the right amount of coverage for you.
FAQ: Chevy Extended Warranty
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.