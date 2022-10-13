Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty

You can purchase the Chevrolet Extended Limited Warranty directly from your dealer to pick up where the factory coverage ends. What’s unique about this vehicle service contract is that it’s actually an extension of the Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty. All of the same components are covered, but with a longer term length. Opting for the extended coverage increases the term from 3 years/36,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles.

The plan can be rolled into your payments when you purchase the vehicle, which some people find convenient. If you choose this option, just remember that you will be paying interest on it.

Chevrolet Platinum Protection Plan

Chevrolet also offers a Platinum Protection Plan. This Chevrolet extended warranty acts as additional bumper-to-bumper coverage that protects more than 1,000 components. This doesn’t just include the engine, transmission, and braking system, but also the air conditioning, seals, video display screen, and other minor components.

With Platinum coverage, you receive additional perks like:

Rental car coverage

Towing services

Trip interruption protection

Lost key and lockout services

You can transfer or cancel the warranty at any time, with the appropriate fees and paperwork. Not all extended warranties offer these options.

It’s important to note, though, that not all Chevrolet dealerships participate in these plans. The Extended Limited Warranty isn’t available for vehicles purchased in California, Minnesota, Maine, or Florida.

Here is a comprehensive list of parts covered under this Chevy extended warranty: