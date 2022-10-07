Extended auto warranties – also referred to as vehicle service contracts – are optional protection plans that cover repairs and part replacements for your car in the event of a mechanical breakdown.

New cars purchased at a dealership usually come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Also known as a factory warranty, these car warranties cover nearly all of the vehicle’s components, but have low mileage limits and expire after the first few years of the car’s life. To continue your protection, you may want to consider purchasing extended coverage.

Manufacturer’s Warranties Vs. Third-Party Providers

Your manufacturer likely offers extended warranty coverage, but you typically can’t buy an extended warranty from your own automaker past a certain date – often the day your limited factory warranty expires.

We recommend independent warranty companies because they can offer much more flexibility in coverage options, prices, and mileage limits. It’s not often that you see a car manufacturer providing coverage for vehicles past 125,000 miles, but there are plenty of third-party providers that offer coverage for vehicles up to 250,000 miles and more.

Types Of Extended Car Warranties

When deciding on the kind of coverage you need for your vehicle, you’ll come across two main types of extended warranties, exclusionary and inclusionary.

Exclusionary Car Warranty

Also referred to as a bumper-to-bumper warranty, this type of protection plan covers the vast majority of components and major systems in your vehicle, such as the:

Engine

Alternator

Drive axle

Transmission

Electrical systems

Air conditioning

Rather than a list of covered parts, these warranty contracts come with a list of exclusions, or parts that are not covered. Extended exclusionary warranties are usually the highest level of coverage a car warranty provider offers. They are also the most expensive, so you can explore other options if you want more specific protection for a better price.

Inclusionary Car Warranty

Sometimes called “stated-component warranties,” these warranties provide a list of covered components in the contract. There are usually a few tiers of inclusionary coverage to choose from. High-tier inclusionary plans often have comprehensive coverage that’s not quite as extensive as an exclusionary plan. Lower-tier inclusionary contracts tend to resemble basic powertrain warranties.

Some companies offer specialized car warranty plans that cover specific electrical components. These may be of interest if you’re a hybrid or electric car owner.

What’s Not Covered

Extended warranties generally don’t cover routine maintenance such as oil changes or tire replacements. Most warranties do not cover items that are known to wear out, malfunction, or tear after continued use, such as:

Tires

Belts

Hoses

Bulbs

Filters

Spark plugs

Brake pads

Wiper blades

However, some providers offer warranty options that do include specialized maintenance plans, so you pay upfront rather than at the time of maintenance. Another option is to purchase mechanical breakdown insurance from your car insurance company.

Added Perks

The best car warranty companies include a number of additional benefits with their service plans, such as: