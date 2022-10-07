Whether you have a shiny new vehicle or a trusty used car, one thing’s for sure – auto repairs can be costly. However, extended warranty coverage can also be expensive. So, when choosing a coverage plan that meets your needs, you’ll need to consider your wallet. In this article, we’ll go over the typical costs of extended warranties, the best providers that offer them, and tips for finding a cheap car warranty.
Our reviews team researched the best extended car warranty companies in the country to find those with the most affordable coverage. When shopping for a cheap car warranty, it’s best to compare quotes from a few different providers.
Top 5 Cheap Car Warranty Companies
Our research team conducted an industry-wide review of the best extended auto warranty companies and found several high-quality cheap car warranty providers worthy of your time. During our research, we analyzed each brand through the following criteria:
- Reputation
- Customer service
- Coverage levels
- Additional perks
Here are our top picks for affordable options:
|Cheap Car Warranty Company
|Motor1 Rating
|Coverage Levels
|Benefits
|1. Endurance
|4.6
|6
|Trip interruption, roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, 30-day money-back guarantee, ID theft protection, tire repair/replacement
|2. CARCHEX
|4.4
|5
|Roadside assistance, gas delivery, towing, rental car reimbursement, 30-day money-back guarantee
|3. Protect My Car
|4.3
|3
|Roadside assistance, 30-day money-back guarantee, maintenance plan available
|4. CarShield
|4.2
|6
|Roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursement, 30-day money-back guarantee
|5. Autopom!
|4.2
|4
|Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, 30-day money-back guarantee
Cheap Extended Car Warranty Companies
In the sections below, we will break down each of our top picks for the cheapest extended car warranties companies. For each company, we will explore their coverage options, costs, perks, customer reviews, and industry ratings.
Endurance Aftermarket Warranty: Best Coverage
Founded in 2006, Endurance has spent the last 16 years becoming one of the biggest names in the extended auto warranty industry. We think Endurance has the best coverage overall because it handles all of its warranties in-house. Unlike the other options on this list, you aren’t dealing with a broker for coverage but with a direct provider.
Endurance Extended Warranty Coverage
The company offers six levels of coverage, and each Endurance warranty plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Extended warranties from the provider tend to range from roughly $70 to $125 per month.
Here’s a look at the six-tiered options for coverage that Endurance provides for customers.
|Endurance Plan
|Coverage Details
|Supreme
|This is the most inclusive plan and offers bumper-to-bumper coverage.
|Superior
|This plan protects hundreds of stated components.
|Secure Plus
|This plan has the shortest waiting period (30 days/1,000 miles) and covers the braking system, steering system, and electrical components.
|Select Premier
|Designed for high-mileage vehicles, this plan covers basic components from major systems.
|Secure
|As the most affordable option, this plan includes standard coverage for vital powertrain components.
|EnduranceAdvantage™
|Covers mechanical breakdowns as well as maintenance, like oil changes, engine diagnostics, and brake pad replacements.
Endurance Car Warranty Perks
Endurance offers a long list of benefits, including roadside assistance through its Endurance Elite Benefits program, but these are only included for the first year of your aftermarket warranty contract.
With any of the service plans, you can also expect:
- Quick claims processing
- Included ID theft protection
- Free tire replacement or repair
In addition, Endurance lets you select any repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®), making the search for a repair facility fairly straightforward.
Endurance Warranty Customer Reviews and Ratings
Endurance is also our top pick because of its record for excellent customer service, with a relatively low volume of customer complaints. We’ve seen Endurance have a B+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it has been lowered to a B- due to advertising complaints. These issues have been resolved, but the grade still suffers.
Over 1,000 customer reviews on the BBB website rate the company with 3.4 stars out of 5.0. On Trustpilot, 83 percent of customer reviews are positive, giving the provider an average star rating of 4.2 out of 5.0
To see how much you would pay for an Endurance auto warranty, get a free quote. Learn more in our detailed Endurance warranty review.
CARCHEX Aftermarket Warranty: Best For Used Cars
After an in-depth review of CARCHEX, we found that the provider is one of the most reputable companies in the auto warranty industry. A big selling point is that CARCHEX warranties can last up to 10 years/250,000 miles, which is why we awarded the company Best for Used Cars for 2022.
CARCHEX Extended Warranty Plans
CARCHEX is considered a broker, which means it partners with top-rated administrators like American Auto Shield and Royal Administration Services to find the best coverage at the lowest rate. The company provides five coverage levels for almost any vehicle, including comprehensive options for new, pre-owned, and hybrid cars.
Here are the five aftermarket car warranty coverage options and what each includes:
|CARCHEX Plan
|Maximum Term Length
|Coverage Details
|Titanium
|10 years
|Similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty, this is a comprehensive warranty with a small list of exclusions.
|Platinum
|10 years
|This plan covers hundreds of listed components.
|Gold
|10 years
|Ideal for cars with more than 60,000 miles, this plan covers all major systems.
|Silver
|7 years
|This is a complete powertrain warranty plus coverage for electrical, air conditioning, and fuel systems.
|Bronze
|6 years
|This is a basic powertrain warranty that covers engine components, transmission parts, and the drive axle.
CARCHEX offers low or $0 deductibles and won’t require a down payment. We found monthly payments range from about $100 to $200 with the provider. And if you are unsatisfied for any reason, you can also take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee.
CARCHEX Warranty Perks
Every plan comes complete with several perks, including:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Towing coverage
- Rental cars
- Trip interruption service
- Gas delivery
- Your choice of mechanic
CARCHEX Customer Reviews And Ratings
The Baltimore-based aftermarket car warranty provider maintains an A+ rating with the BBB and consistently ranks high on lists of the top third-party warranty companies. Most importantly, the plans are transferable if you decide to sell the vehicle. You pay a $50 transfer fee, and the new owner can enjoy the benefits of your aftermarket warranty coverage. That protection automatically increases the vehicle’s resale value.
Learn more about coverage from CARCHEX by getting a free, personalized quote. Learn more about the provider in our in-depth CARCHEX review.
Protect My Car Aftermarket Warranty: Best Maintenance Benefits
With almost 15 years in business, Protect My Car is based in Florida and offers three levels of coverage for cars under 200,000 miles: Supreme, Select, and Driveline. The Supreme plan is most similar to bumper-to-bumper coverage, while the Driveline offers enhanced powertrain coverage. However, Protect My Car does not offer vehicle service contracts in several states, including California and Washington.
Protect My Car Extended Warranty Coverage
Protect My Car’s extended warranties typically cost between $80 and $110 per month. Here’s more information on the three different coverage plans provided by Protect My Car, plus the Ambassador Policy.
|Protect My Car Plan
|Coverage Details
|Supreme
|This plan is the most similar to an original warranty and is best for newer cars.
|Select
|This plan is designed for cars with more than 50,000 miles that don’t qualify for Supreme coverage.
|Driveline
|This plan offers basic protection for cars up to 10 years old or with more than 80,000 miles.
|Ambassador Policy
|This maintenance plan includes oil changes, tire rotations, roadside assistance, and repair discounts.
Protect My Car also offers Ambassador maintenance coverage of up to 299,999 miles for older vehicles. While these plans don’t cover 100 percent of claims, they will help reduce maintenance and car repair bills by up to 50 percent for car owners.
Protect My Car Warranty Perks
Protect My Car extended warranty plans come with several perks, including:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Rental car benefits
- Flexible payment terms
- Option to add maintenance coverage
- Your choice of repair facility
Protect My Car Customer Reviews and Ratings
Protect My Car sports an A+ rating from the BBB and a 4.2 out of 5.0-average star rating on the organization’s website.
Learn more about Protect My Car by getting a free quote. You can learn more in our Protect My Car review.
CarShield Aftermarket Warranty: Best Value
CarShield is the most popular extended warranty company on the market. Since its start in 2005, the company’s website says CarShield has covered over two million vehicles and paid out over one billion dollars in administrative claims. CarShield is also an excellent choice for used vehicle warranties, as its contracts can cover cars for up to 300,000 miles.
CarShield Extended Warranty Coverage
Though some of CarShield’s plan options spread the cost out across 24 months, CarShield also offers month-to-month payment plans. This means you could keep your coverage for as long as it’s convenient, which could help you save money. Most CarShield vehicle warranties range from about $90 to $130 monthly.
In total, CarShield has six coverage levels for consumers to choose from.
|CarShield Plan
|Coverage Details
|Diamond
|This plan offers complete bumper-to-bumper protection similar to the manufacturer’s warranty. Since it has the most coverage, it’s the most expensive option.
|Platinum
|This comprehensive coverage is designed for high-mileage cars and includes the radiator, electrical, braking, suspension, and steering systems, as well as many other parts.
|Gold
|This powertrain plus plan includes the powertrain and a few other key systems, like the fuel system, air conditioner, alternator, and starter.
|Silver
|This powertrain warranty is the most affordable option and covers all lubricated parts on the engine, transmission, and water pump.
|Aluminum
|This is a specialty plan for high-tech components and covers power windows, the audio system, navigation, and other electrical components.
|Motorcycle and ATV
|As the name suggests, this plan covers specialty vehicles like motorcycles and ATVs
Most CarShield aftermarket car warranty plans can be transferred, and we like how you can select a month-to-month contract.
CarShield Warranty Perks
Most CarShield extended warranty plans include:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Courtesy towing
- Rental cars
- Flexible payment plans
- Your choice of mechanic
CarShield Customer Reviews and Ratings
If you look at CarShield reviews, they are a little all over the place. One important thing to remember is that CarShield has a high volume of policies. That means if CarShield gets 500 BBB complaints over three years and has 500,000 policies in place, that’s technically only 0.1 percent of the customers that are unhappy. That’s not too shabby when compared in that light.
On Google, CarShield has over 11,000 reviews with an average star rating of 4.2 out of 5.0. And over 31,800 customers on Trustpilot rate the company with 4.0 stars out of 5.0. Positive reviews mention the ease of CarShield’s claims process and excellent customer service.
See how much it would cost for your vehicle to be covered by CarShield. Read more in our complete CarShield review.
Autopom! Aftermarket Warranty: Best Claims Process
Autopom! has been in business for 10 years. We like how this company focuses on providing a smooth claims process and top-notch customer service.
Autopom! Extended Warranty Coverage
This provider has four levels of coverage, but some plans are only available in California.
|autopom! Plan
|Coverage Details
|Exclusionary
|This is a comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty with a small list of exclusions.
|High-Level
|This stated-component plan covers most major systems and parts.
|Mid-Level
|The Mid-Level plan provides greater protection than the Powertrain Plus plan with added coverage for the suspension, steering, and braking.
|Powertrain Plus
|This aftermarket warranty covers a vehicle’s basic systems like the engine, transmission, drive axle, transfer case, differential assembly, and turbo/supercharger.
Autopom! Car Warranty Perks
All plans come with some additional coverage, such as:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Rental car coverage
- Your choice of repair facility
Autopom! Customer Reviews and Ratings
Autopom! has an A+ rating with the BBB. It has a 4.2- out of 5.0-star customer rating, but that’s coming from less than 30 customer reviews.
Get a free, personalized quote for an autopom! extended warranty to see what you would pay. Also check out our full autopom! review to learn more.
What Is An Extended Car Warranty?
Extended auto warranties – also referred to as vehicle service contracts – are optional protection plans that cover repairs and part replacements for your car in the event of a mechanical breakdown.
New cars purchased at a dealership usually come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Also known as a factory warranty, these car warranties cover nearly all of the vehicle’s components, but have low mileage limits and expire after the first few years of the car’s life. To continue your protection, you may want to consider purchasing extended coverage.
Manufacturer’s Warranties Vs. Third-Party Providers
Your manufacturer likely offers extended warranty coverage, but you typically can’t buy an extended warranty from your own automaker past a certain date – often the day your limited factory warranty expires.
We recommend independent warranty companies because they can offer much more flexibility in coverage options, prices, and mileage limits. It’s not often that you see a car manufacturer providing coverage for vehicles past 125,000 miles, but there are plenty of third-party providers that offer coverage for vehicles up to 250,000 miles and more.
Types Of Extended Car Warranties
When deciding on the kind of coverage you need for your vehicle, you’ll come across two main types of extended warranties, exclusionary and inclusionary.
Exclusionary Car Warranty
Also referred to as a bumper-to-bumper warranty, this type of protection plan covers the vast majority of components and major systems in your vehicle, such as the:
- Engine
- Alternator
- Drive axle
- Transmission
- Electrical systems
- Air conditioning
Rather than a list of covered parts, these warranty contracts come with a list of exclusions, or parts that are not covered. Extended exclusionary warranties are usually the highest level of coverage a car warranty provider offers. They are also the most expensive, so you can explore other options if you want more specific protection for a better price.
Inclusionary Car Warranty
Sometimes called “stated-component warranties,” these warranties provide a list of covered components in the contract. There are usually a few tiers of inclusionary coverage to choose from. High-tier inclusionary plans often have comprehensive coverage that’s not quite as extensive as an exclusionary plan. Lower-tier inclusionary contracts tend to resemble basic powertrain warranties.
Some companies offer specialized car warranty plans that cover specific electrical components. These may be of interest if you’re a hybrid or electric car owner.
What’s Not Covered
Extended warranties generally don’t cover routine maintenance such as oil changes or tire replacements. Most warranties do not cover items that are known to wear out, malfunction, or tear after continued use, such as:
- Tires
- Belts
- Hoses
- Bulbs
- Filters
- Spark plugs
- Brake pads
- Wiper blades
However, some providers offer warranty options that do include specialized maintenance plans, so you pay upfront rather than at the time of maintenance. Another option is to purchase mechanical breakdown insurance from your car insurance company.
Added Perks
The best car warranty companies include a number of additional benefits with their service plans, such as:
- 24-hour roadside assistance: This helps with jump-starts, flat tires, and more
- Towing services: Your car will be taken to the nearest authorized repair station
- Trip interruption coverage: Your meals and lodging will be reimbursed if you break down, typically 100 miles or more away from home
- Rental car reimbursement: If you need an alternate car while yours is in the shop, your warranty contract can help cover some of the costs
Factors That Affect Car Warranty Costs
Most providers don’t list their prices because extended car warranty costs fluctuate due to a number of factors. These include your:
- Specific warranty plan: You’ll pay more for higher levels of coverage than more basic coverage plans, such as powertrain warranties.
- Vehicle age and mileage: Warranty coverage for old cars and high-mileage vehicles typically costs more than coverage for newer vehicles.
- Vehicle make and model: Luxury, exotic, and rare vehicles are more expensive to cover under a warranty. In some cases, providers require you to buy specialized coverage for your vehicle as repair costs can be quite a bit higher.
- Location: Risk factors and regulations vary state by state, so the cost of auto protection could be higher or lower than average depending on where you live.
The good rule of thumb is that if a car is more likely to break down or will cost more to repair, the warranty price will be higher.
How To Get A Cheap Car Warranty
When shopping for extended vehicle protection plans, there are a few things you can do to keep the cost of coverage down.
- Compare quotes from multiple providers. Most extended car warranty companies have website tools or ways to contact representatives to get free quotes. Comparing quotes from several providers can give you a sense of the coverage costs for your vehicle and help you select the most affordable coverage plan.
- Ask about discounts. Most providers offer discount opportunities with varying eligibility requirements. Even if you don’t see a discount advertised on a company’s website, it’s always a good idea to ask.
- Negotiate for a better deal. You can negotiate with your car coverage provider to get a better price. Don’t be afraid to haggle.
- Read the contract. Hidden fees or complicated deductible policies may be hidden deep in your warranty contract. Read all of the fine print to make sure you know exactly what your warranty covers – and to avoid getting caught up in any scams.
- Purchase your warranty directly from a provider. Buying your coverage plan from a reputable extended car warranty company will save you money, as dealerships often mark up prices in order to make a higher commission.
- Purchase it soon. The longer you wait to buy extended car coverage, the more costly it’s likely to be. Older cars that have higher mileage are more expensive to cover.
Cheapest Car Warranty: Conclusion
In this article, we highlighted some of our top picks for cheap auto warranties, their coverage, reviews, and perks. Each company has an affordable selection of coverage options with various terms that can suit your specific needs. To get the best deal, we recommend comparing quotes from multiple providers.
To start comparing company offers you can use our free tool below.
Cheap Auto Warranty: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about the cheapest auto warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.