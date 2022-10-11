The cost of an extended warranty depends on your vehicle’s mileage, age, and model. Generally, an extended warranty will cost you somewhere between $350 to $1,500 per year.

Century Warranty Services did not provide any information on its warranty cost online, but one customer review revealed that Century’s top plan cost them $4,766, without indicating their plan’s length. It is likely that $4,766 would cover them for at least three to four years.

Regarding deductibles, there doesn’t seem to be one standard deductible for Century Warranty Services, but some customer reviews mentioned that their personal deductible was $100.

For more information on the topic of cost, we recommend that our readers review our article on extended car warranty cost.