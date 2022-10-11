Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from Century Warranty Services? Choosing an extended car warranty company is an important and often time-consuming decision.
In this guide, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on Century Warranty Services by reviewing the company, its coverage, and sharing user reviews. To go ahead and get free quotes from our top picks for extended car warranties, click below.
What Makes Century Warranty Services Appealing?
Century Warranty Services is a company based in Jacksonville, Florida that provides vehicle service contracts for cars through its nationwide authorized retailers.
What Does Century Warranty Services’ Warranty Cover?
Century Warranty Services has three different coverage levels: Sentry Guard Max, Sentry Care, and Power Care. However, the company may only offer one or two of its plans to you depending on your vehicle’s mileage, make, and model.
The components that each plan covers is detailed in the table below. The company’s Sentry Guard Max plan is the highest level of coverage, while its Power Care plan is the lowest level of coverage.
|Component
|Sentry Guard Max
|Sentry Care
|Power Care
|Engine
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Transmission/Transaxle
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Drive Axle
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|Air Conditioning
|✔
|✔
|Front Suspension
|✔
|✔
|Rear Suspension
|✔
|✔
|Electrical (Basic)
|✔
|✔
|Cooling
|✔
|✔
|Electrical (Expanded)
|✔
|Fuel System
|✔
Each plan also comes with these benefits:
-
- Fluid Coverage: Century Warranty Services covers needed fluid replacements during your vehicle’s repair.
- Rental car reimbursement: Century Warranty Services reimburses up to $40 per day for 10 days.
- Towing: Up to $100 per breakdown is covered by Century Warranty Services.
- Trip Interruption Coverage: Century Warranty Services reimburses travel costs up to $100 per day for five days when your car breaks down more than 100 miles away from home.
What Does Century Warranty Services’ Warranty Cost?
The cost of an extended warranty depends on your vehicle’s mileage, age, and model. Generally, an extended warranty will cost you somewhere between $350 to $1,500 per year.
Century Warranty Services did not provide any information on its warranty cost online, but one customer review revealed that Century’s top plan cost them $4,766, without indicating their plan’s length. It is likely that $4,766 would cover them for at least three to four years.
Regarding deductibles, there doesn’t seem to be one standard deductible for Century Warranty Services, but some customer reviews mentioned that their personal deductible was $100.
For more information on the topic of cost, we recommend that our readers review our article on extended car warranty cost.
Century Warranty Services Reviews
When it comes to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Century Warranty Services has a strong A+ score. However, as with all companies, Century Warranty Services received some positive reviews and some negative reviews online.
In general, customers say that Century Warranty Services does a good job of covering expensive repairs, but that their customer service needs improvement.
Below are two sample positive and negative reviews highlighting these themes.
Positive:
“I’m glad I purchased this warranty! It was the top plan, for $4,766.00. I made money with the amount of costly repairs. My vehicle has air suspension, and it was a $1,000 repair x the 4 corners of the vehicle. And, I had a rear motor oil leak that was over $2,000! They covered all the repairs!”
– Peter via Consumer Affairs
“I purchased a 2012 Yukon and have had to use the Century warranty, and it’s been quick. They have come through every time minus my $100 deductible. On any used vehicle I would recommend Century warranty.”
– Scott via Consumer Affairs
Negative:
“I talked to many customer service providers. Few were helpful, many were complete jerks, and none knew how to read the notes about how my contract was updated and I had an open case.”
– Danielle via Consumer Affairs
“According to the dealer and Century, they’ll refund your contract and prorate it accordingly. I have yet to receive a refund or confirmation of a refund being processed and it has been 3 months since I have formally initiated the process through Emich Chevrolet in Lakewood Colorado.”
– James via Consumer Affairs
Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
While Century Warranty Services, Inc. offers fairly comprehensive plans and covers their customers’ repairs, we noticed concerning reviews regarding Century Warranty Services’ customer service online. We recommend choosing a more established third-party provider that can offer greater plan flexibility and better customer care.
Below are the pros and cons for Century Warranty Services:
Our Take
Below are our picks for the best extended car warranty companies. Prices change based on location, vehicle, and more, so it’s best to get at least three quotes before making a decision.
Endurance and CARCHEX come out ahead of Century Warranty Services for the following reasons:
- Free quotes: Endurance and CARCHEX allow prospective customers to enter their vehicle’s details online for a free quote, saving them time.
- Sample contracts available online: By uploading their sample contracts online, Endurance and CARCHEX give prospective customers full transparency to their plan’s details and coverage.
- Industry partnerships: Endurance partners with Andretti Motorsports, a highly successful auto racing company. CARCHEX partners with a number of significant industry companies, including Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com. These partnerships demonstrate leadership in the extended warranty industry.
Deciding Between Endurance And CARCHEX
Deciding between Endurance and CARCHEX? To help you make your decision, we’ve provided a few recommendations below. In general, you can’t go wrong with either of these strong choices for extended warranty coverage.
- Receive a free quote from each provider and compare the cost.
- Read our CARCHEX vs. Endurance review.
- Read a sample contract from each provider and compare their coverage plans against each other.
Below is a breakdown of the most popular companies according to Motor 1’s customer surveys, including CARCHEX, Endurance, and Carshield.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.