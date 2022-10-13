In contrast with many other reputable extended car warranty companies, you can only purchase CarvanaCare at the time you purchase your vehicle or by the end of Carvana’s seven-day money-back guarantee period.

CarvanaCare is only offered with some of Carvana’s vehicles being sold online. For example, CarvanaCare was not offered for a 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe being sold on its website.

CarvanaCare’s coverage includes:

Transmission and transfer case

Engine

Fuel system

Heating and air conditioning

Steering

Ignition system

Suspension

Brake system

Cooling system

Electrical systems

Front- and rear-wheel drive

Emissions

Exhaust

Electric and hybrid coverage

Every CarvanaCare plan comes with the roadside assistance offered through Carvana’s limited warranty, including towing, jump-starts, and flat tire assistance. The company’s locksmith assistance and emergency gas/fluid assistance is also provided to Carvana extended warranty customers.

Based on the information provided to us, CarvanaCare seems fairly comprehensive and is competitive with other providers. However, we recommend that our readers study the sample contract they receive for CarvanaCare before purchasing an extended warranty plan.

Sample contracts can reveal differences in coverage between extended warranty providers that are not evident when comparing high-level descriptions on providers’ websites or in brochures.

CarvanaCare Plan Options

CarvanaCare offers two different coverage plans based on the particular vehicle being sold by the company.

In the table below, our review team compared the offered coverage terms for three different Carvana vehicles. As you can see, a Carvana extended warranty offers more coverage in terms of mileage and years of coverage for newer vehicles. The reason for the company doing this is that newer vehicles are less likely to have issues.

CarvanaCare Warranty Plans