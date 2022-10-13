Based in Tempe, Arizona, Carvana is an online used car retailer that allows customers to shop, sell, finance, or trade in cars through its website. In addition to its online car business, the company sells a Carvana extended warranty called CarvanaCareTM.
In this article, our review team discusses the details of Carvana’s extended warranty and how it compares to the best extended auto warranty companies in the industry. We’ll help you decide whether or not extended vehicle protection from Carvana is worth it.
About Carvana
Carvana was reportedly the fastest-growing used automobile dealer in the United States in 2018. As of 2020, Carvana offers as soon as next-day delivery for its vehicles in 161 markets across the U.S.
Although the company sells Carvana extended warranty plans, it is not the plan administrator. The CarvanaCare extended warranty is administered by SilverRock, a third-party warranty company.
Carvana’s Limited Warranty
Before evaluating Carvana’s extended warranty, it is worth noting the warranty that comes with every vehicle purchased from Carvana.
Carvana’s limited warranty, or “Worry Free Guarantee,” entitles every new Carvana vehicle to 100 days/4,189 miles of coverage for needed repairs. While Carvana will cover most of the cost of your repairs, there is a $50 copay each time Carvana’s limited warranty is used.
The Worry Free Guarantee covers repairs on all assemblies and parts on your vehicle except:
- Interior or exterior cosmetic imperfections
- Replaceable/wearable parts
- Recommended maintenance
- Aftermarket accessories
Carvana’s limited warranty also comes with roadside assistance, including towing, jump-starts, and flat tire assistance. In addition, locksmith assistance and emergency gas/fluid assistance are offered.
Drivers may find Carvana’s Worry Free Guarantee helpful for the short-term, but most vehicle owners who desire long-term coverage need a warranty much longer than 100 days.
Carvana Care Extended Warranty Coverage
In contrast with many other reputable extended car warranty companies, you can only purchase CarvanaCare at the time you purchase your vehicle or by the end of Carvana’s seven-day money-back guarantee period.
CarvanaCare is only offered with some of Carvana’s vehicles being sold online. For example, CarvanaCare was not offered for a 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe being sold on its website.
CarvanaCare’s coverage includes:
- Transmission and transfer case
- Engine
- Fuel system
- Heating and air conditioning
- Steering
- Ignition system
- Suspension
- Brake system
- Cooling system
- Electrical systems
- Front- and rear-wheel drive
- Emissions
- Exhaust
- Electric and hybrid coverage
Every CarvanaCare plan comes with the roadside assistance offered through Carvana’s limited warranty, including towing, jump-starts, and flat tire assistance. The company’s locksmith assistance and emergency gas/fluid assistance is also provided to Carvana extended warranty customers.
Based on the information provided to us, CarvanaCare seems fairly comprehensive and is competitive with other providers. However, we recommend that our readers study the sample contract they receive for CarvanaCare before purchasing an extended warranty plan.
Sample contracts can reveal differences in coverage between extended warranty providers that are not evident when comparing high-level descriptions on providers’ websites or in brochures.
CarvanaCare Plan Options
CarvanaCare offers two different coverage plans based on the particular vehicle being sold by the company.
In the table below, our review team compared the offered coverage terms for three different Carvana vehicles. As you can see, a Carvana extended warranty offers more coverage in terms of mileage and years of coverage for newer vehicles. The reason for the company doing this is that newer vehicles are less likely to have issues.
CarvanaCare Warranty Plans
|Vehicle
|Mileage
|CarvanaCare Coverage Offered
|2019 Kia Forte
|22,951 miles
|48 months/90,000 miles or 60 months/100,00 miles
|2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|37,478 miles
|36 months/90,000 miles or 60 months/100,000 miles
|2015 Ford Edge
|33,499 miles
|24 months/60,000 miles or 48 months/90,000 miles
Cost Of A Carvana Care Extended Warranty
Carvana does not disclose the cost of CarvanaCare. The cost of an extended warranty depends on a vehicle’s age, model, and mileage. Generally, an extended warranty will cost you somewhere between $350 to $1,500 per year.
The deductible for a Carvana extended warranty is dependent on the plan you purchase, but the highest deductible is only $50.
For more information on pricing, read our article on extended car warranty cost.
Concerns With CarvanaCare
While CarvanaCare could potentially be a good fit for some drivers, we cannot recommend this extended warranty to our readers for the following reasons:
- Strict timeline for purchasing: Our review team believes that an extended warranty should be able to be purchased whenever someone feels that it is a good fit for them. Since a Carvana extended warranty has to be purchased by the end of the company’s seven-day money-back guarantee, some customers may feel rushed to purchase the plan.
- No free quotes or sample contracts online: Free quotes and sample contracts allow prospective customers to compare important plan details and costs so they can make an educated decision on a provider.
Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
Our review team has examined several extended warranty companies, and we found that both CARCHEX and Endurance are excellent providers.
CARCHEX and Endurance come out ahead of Carvana’s extended warranty for the following reasons:
- Transparency: CARCHEX and Endurance allow prospective customers to enter their vehicle’s details online for a free quote, saving them time. They also offer sample contracts online so that customers can compare coverage terms before making a decision.
- Availability: CARCHEX and Endurance are available to all prospective customers, not just Carvana customers.
- Purchase anytime: CARCHEX and Endurance warranties can be purchased whenever a customer wants to purchase them, as long as their vehicle is within their reasonable coverage limits.
Deciding Between CARCHEX And Endurance
Deciding between CARCHEX and Endurance? To help you make your decision, we’ve provided a few recommendations below. In general, you can’t go wrong with either of these strong choices for extended warranty coverage.
- Get a free quote from each provider and compare the cost.
- Learn more in our Endurance warranty review and CARCHEX review, or start comparing Endurance vs. CARCHEX.
- Review a sample contract from each provider and compare their coverage plans against each other.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
*Data accurate at time of publication.