A CarSure warranty’s coverage depends on the exact plan you purchase. The company has four different levels of coverage: Ultimate, Exclusionary, Comprehensive, and Powertrain.

The Exclusionary, Comprehensive, and Powertrain plans each contain three different policy types. So, the coverage you receive will vary based on which specific plan you select within the broader levels of coverage.

Here is a high-level description of CarSure’s four coverage levels.