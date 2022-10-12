Are you thinking of getting an extended car warranty from CarSure? This guide will review CarSure warranty coverage, share user reviews, and explain whether CarSure is a good choice. Then, we’ll see how CarSure stacks up to the competition by comparing it to the best extended warranty companies on the market.
CarSure Extended Warranty Reviews
As with all car warranty providers, we found various positive and negative reviews.
Positive Reviews For CarSure
“I just want to say what an awesome company these guys are! My dad passed away shortly after purchasing his warranty and they refunded the funds to the family. This is where I will be shopping for my next extended warranty. CarSure made an already difficult situation a little bit easier to deal with. I can’t say enough words to show my appreciation.”
– Cindy R. via Trustpilot
“I must give you a rating of five stars. My claim was handled expertly. I heard no complaints from the shop that handled my repair on my air conditioner.”
– Robert D. via Trustpilot
Negative Reviews For CarSure
“I’ve paid $185 per month for 18 months on a powertrain plus contract that is absolutely no good. It’s costing me almost $1,000 to have this fixed … I do not recommend this service!”
– Jeff B. via Trustpilot
“This is the second time that CarSure will not pay for a repair. The first time was an emission control module that wasn’t covered. This time I had a front wheel bearing hub go. It was not covered because the bearing isn’t directly on the axle.”
– Michael Z. via Trustpilot
What Is CarSure?
CarSure is a nationwide company that markets vehicle service contracts on behalf of third-party administrators. CarSure is a division of Innovative Aftermarket Systems (IAS), an Austin, Texas-based company that specializes in developing vehicle service contracts.
CarSure connects consumers “with all types of cars in all conditions” to applicable extended warranty plans.
What Makes A CarSure Warranty Appealing?
- Superior customer reviews: CarSure holds an excellent rating on Trustpilot. With over 400 customer reviews, CarSure maintains a 4.4-star rating on the review website. The company also encourages customers to rate it on Trustpilot, which demonstrates confidence in services and employees.
- Free quote available online: Unlike many companies that work with third-party administrators, CarSure allows you to get a free quote on its website. This is convenient and allows you to evaluate the cost of a potential extended warranty before talking with a sales representative.
- Four different coverage plans: CarSure offers four vehicle protection plans, more than competitors such as Infinite Auto Protection and Delta Auto Protect.
What Does A CarSure Warranty Cover?
A CarSure warranty’s coverage depends on the exact plan you purchase. The company has four different levels of coverage: Ultimate, Exclusionary, Comprehensive, and Powertrain.
The Exclusionary, Comprehensive, and Powertrain plans each contain three different policy types. So, the coverage you receive will vary based on which specific plan you select within the broader levels of coverage.
Here is a high-level description of CarSure’s four coverage levels.
- Powertrain Plan: The Powertrain plan covers a variety of major and minor components, including your engine, transmission, water pump, alternator, starter, air conditioning system, and electrical system.
- Comprehensive Plan: The Comprehensive plan covers a bit more than the Powertrain plan, including your vehicle’s drive axle, suspension, steering, and fuel system.
- Exclusionary Plan: CarSure’s exclusionary plan is an extensive coverage option. It covers almost all computer, mechanical, and electrical systems in your vehicle.
- Ultimate Plan: Ultimate is the highest level of coverage offered by CarSure. In addition to covering everything from the exclusionary protection plan, it also includes tire and wheel hazard coverage.
CarSure Warranty: Conclusion
In this review, we went over coverage, plans, and reviews for CarSure warranty services. While we think it could be a good option, we recommend checking out other providers as well.
CarSure Warranty Alternatives
While many aspects of the CarSure warranty are appealing, our review team recommends getting quotes from leading providers like CARCHEX and Endurance. That way, you’ll be able to compare coverage and rates to determine which choice actually fits best.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
Here are a few reasons that CARCHEX came out ahead of CarSure in our review.
- Sample contracts available online for review: CARCHEX provides sample contracts online, so you know what you’re getting from each one. CarSure has links to sample contracts on its website, but all of its links are broken.
- More customer support options: CARCHEX provides the ability to chat with or email a customer support representative; with CarSure, you have to call a representative for support.
- Better reputation: CARCHEX maintains an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, and it has received endorsements from industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com.
Read more: CARCHEX review
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance can be an excellent alternative to CarSure. Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by the company.
Here are a few reasons that Endurance ranked higher than CarSure in our reviews.
- Sample contracts available online for review: Sample contracts are available online for prospective Endurance customers to review before purchasing a warranty.
- No middleman: Endurance handles the entire warranty process itself with no third-party administrator or middleman. This allows for a more consistent customer experience since administrators might handle claims differently or treat their customers in less professional ways.
Read more: Endurance warranty review
Having trouble deciding between Endurance and CARCHEX? Read our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.