About Carshield

CarShield has been brokering extended car warranties since 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Peters, Missouri. CarShield offers five comprehensive automobile plans to choose from with coverage terms up to 300,000 miles. It’s also one of the only top-rated providers to sell specialty coverage for ATVs and motorcycles. This provider has the best extended car warranty for drivers on a budget thanks to its low monthly financing options.

About Endurance

Endurance provides the most comprehensive warranty on the market and has been in business since 2006. This company is based in Northbrook, Illinois. Unlike CarShield, Endurance is not a broker – it underwrites its own vehicle service contracts. Of its six plans, one is unique in the industry for combining extended warranty coverage with maintenance coverage. Another notable aspect about Endurance is that each contract comes with a free year of enrollment in the Endurance Elite Benefits program, which provides access to the best benefits in the industry.