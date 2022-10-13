In our review of the industry’s best extended car warranty companies, both CarShield and Endurance ranked in our top three providers. In this head-to-head comparison, we’ll take a look at CarShield vs. Endurance by looking into coverage options, plan costs, and customer satisfaction to help you decide which provider may be the better fit for you.
CarShield vs. Endurance: Overview
Both CarShield and Endurance are very well-known names in the warranty industry and both serve a large customer base. Each of these providers is among our top picks for third-party providers due to their reliable coverage and overall affordability.
Compare Carshield vs. Endurance
Below we have broken down our overall ratings for each company so you can begin to compare them against each other. Each rating is broken down into five core areas of coverage, cost, reputation, customer service, and transparency.
|
|CarShield
|Endurance
|Industry Standing
|3.7
|4.3
|Coverage
|4.6
|4.9
|Cost
|4.5
|4.5
|Transparency
|5
|5
|Customer Service
|3.6
|4.5
|Motor1 Rating
|4.2
|4.6
About Carshield
CarShield has been brokering extended car warranties since 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Peters, Missouri. CarShield offers five comprehensive automobile plans to choose from with coverage terms up to 300,000 miles. It’s also one of the only top-rated providers to sell specialty coverage for ATVs and motorcycles. This provider has the best extended car warranty for drivers on a budget thanks to its low monthly financing options.
About Endurance
Endurance provides the most comprehensive warranty on the market and has been in business since 2006. This company is based in Northbrook, Illinois. Unlike CarShield, Endurance is not a broker – it underwrites its own vehicle service contracts. Of its six plans, one is unique in the industry for combining extended warranty coverage with maintenance coverage. Another notable aspect about Endurance is that each contract comes with a free year of enrollment in the Endurance Elite Benefits program, which provides access to the best benefits in the industry.
CarShield Vs. Endurance: Coverage
When comparing CarShield vs. Endurance coverage, you’ll see that both providers offer a variety of auto coverage plans that can last 200,000+ miles.
|
|CarShield
|Endurance
|Automobile Coverage Levels
|5
|6
|Highest Mileage Limit
|300,000 miles
|200,000+ miles
|Coverage Waiting Period
|30 days and 1,000 miles
|30 days and 1,000 miles
|Online Sample Contracts
|✔
|✔
|Roadside Assistance
|✔
|✔
|Rental Car Reimbursement
|✔
|✔
|Trip Interruption Coverage
|✔
|High-Mileage Vehicle Plan
|✔
|Maintenance Plan
|✔
|Motorcycle and ATV Plan
|✔
|High-Tech Specialty Plan
|✔
Both companies’ coverage lineups include basic powertrain plans, mid-tier plans, and full bumper-to-bumper warranties. However, each provider also offers a unique specialty plan.
The EnduranceAdvantage™ plan is a combination between an extended warranty and a maintenance plan, while CarShield’s Aluminum coverage is tailored to high-tech vehicles with many advanced electrical features.
CarShield Coverage
CarShield offers five coverage plans for cars:
- Diamond: Exclusionary, full coverage warranty for newer vehicles
- Platinum: The highest level of inclusionary coverage for parts like the engine, transmission, cooling system, steering, electrical, and more
- Gold: Enhanced powertrain coverage for the engine, transmission, starter, power window motor, and more
- Silver: Basic powertrain plan that covers lubricated engine parts, the drive axle, water pump, and transmission
- Aluminum: Specialty plan for luxury vehicles and cars with high-tech systems that covers power steering, cruise control, gauges, instrument clusters, LCD screens, GPS, and more
Motorcycle and ATV owners can also find coverage with a plan for specialty vehicles. Every CarShield plan comes with added benefits including:
- 24/7 roadside assistance: This benefit provides help with roadside services as well as towing if your vehicle becomes inoperable.
- Substitute transportation: If your vehicle is in the shop and is scheduled for more than four hours of labor, a rental vehicle can be reimbursed up to $40 per day.
- Trip interruption coverage: If your vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles from your home and must be left at a repair facility overnight, this provides meal and lodging coverage up to $50 per day for a maximum of three days.
Endurance Coverage
Endurance offers six levels of coverage:
- Supreme: Comprehensive bumper-to-bumper plan with a very short list of exclusions
- Superior: The highest level of stated-component coverage, including most major vehicle system components
- Secure Plus: Mid-level stated-component plan that’s more extensive than the lower-tier Select Premier and Secure plans, covering steering components
- Select Premier: Designed for high-mileage vehicles, covering powertrain components as well as the cooling system, electrical components, and fuel delivery components
- Secure: Most basic and affordable Endurance warranty, which provides drivers with powertrain protection to cover the engine, drivetrain, and transmission
- EnduranceAdvantage: Covers mechanical breakdowns as well as regularly scheduled maintenance with three levels of coverage available (Prime, Plus, and Preferred)
Endurance has the best benefits package in the industry. Customers get rental car coverage, 24/7 roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverage for the duration of their contracts, and for their first year of coverage, drivers also get free enrollment into the Endurance Elite Benefits program. This program offers the following perks:
- Tire repairs and replacements
- Key fob replacement
- Identity theft recovery services
- Up to $5,000 in repair financing loans
- Up to $1000 in total loss protection
- Collision discount
After your first year of coverage, you can re-enroll in the Endurance Elite Benefits program for a fee.
CarShield Vs. Endurance: Cost
Our automotive research team reached out to CarShield and Endurance to find out which company offers a better deal on coverage.
We got bumper-to-bumper warranty quotes from both companies for a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles. Each plan came with a $100 deductible. Here’s what CarShield and Endurance offered in terms of pricing:
|
|Term Length
|Financing Terms
|Down Payment
|Total Cost
|Cost Per Year of Coverage
|CarShield Diamond
|Unlimited
|$129.99 monthly
|First month's payment
|Varies
|$1,199.88
|Endurance Supreme
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$86.00 per month for 36 months
|$186.00
|$3,096.00
|$619.20
In our experience, CarShield has more affordable rates for car warranties than Endurance. Although monthly payments are similar, Endurance’s comparable extended warranty costs $580.68 less per year of coverage than CarShield’s bumper-to-bumper coverage
CarShield Vs. Endurance: Customer Service
Neither Endurance nor CarShield has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but Endurance scored better in terms of customer reviews on its BBB page. The company currently holds a 3.38- out of 5-star rating, while CarShield has a 1.45- out of 5-star rating. However, both CarShield and Endurance have received high marks on customer review sites like Trustpilot, currently holding 4.0- and 4.4-star ratings, respectively.
Positive customer service reviews of CarShield report ease of canceling coverage and excellent customer service. Negative reviews report issues with advertising, including unsolicited phone calls and mailers.
Endurance customer reviews shed light on helpful customer service agents and long-term customer satisfaction. But some customers also report receiving unsolicited mailers and hit-or-miss customer service.
Is CarShield or Endurance Better?
When it comes to CarShield vs. Endurance, Endurance wins for overall industry standing, transparency, and customer service. However, CarShield beats Endurance when it comes to pricing. Both are strong choices for extended car warranty coverage.
Endurance vs. CarShield: Conclusion
Both Endurance and CarShield are reputable extended auto warranty providers who offer great coverage plans to give you peace of mind if you need vehicle repairs. However, while each company is comparable to the other they differ slightly in terms of cost, customer service, and reputation.
Based on our reviews of both providers, we believe Endurance slightly edges out CarShield, but we recommend getting quotes from each before making a decision.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company