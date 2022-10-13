Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
CarShield extended warranties stand out by offering flexible payment options and month-to-month contracts, but is a CarShield extended warranty a good investment? To help you decide, our team has taken a close look at CarShield reviews, benefits, plans, and exclusions. We summarize everything you need to know in this article.
CarShield Review
We rate CarShield 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and recognize it for having the Best Monthly Payments. This score was based on CarShield’s ratings across five categories, including industry standing, coverage, cost, transparency, and customer service. This is the same ratings methodology used to assess all of the leading extended car warranty companies in the industry. The table below highlights CarShield’s performance in each category:
|Our Rating
|4.5
|Industry Standing
|3.9
|Coverage
|4.8
|Cost
|4.6
|Transparency
|5
|Customer Service
|4.2
Is CarShield Any Good?
According to CarShield reviews from customers, many find affordable monthly payments from the company. Additionally, CarShield is the most popular extended warranty company on the market, and its plans can cover vehicles up to 300,000 miles.
Pros And Cons Of CarShield
Below is a complete pros and cons list that highlights specific benefits and downsides regarding CarShield warranties:
Is CarShield Legit?
Yes, CarShield is a legitimate extended auto warranty broker with coverage for new and used cars. The provider has been in business over 15 years and has served over a million claims during that period. The list below highlights some basic facts about the company:
- Founded: 2005
- Headquarters: St. Peters, Missouri
- Coverage options: Six levels of coverage, including a powertrain warranty, a bumper-to-bumper warranty, and a plan specially designed to cover high-tech electronics
- Coverage terms: Up to 300,000 miles
Note that CarShield extended warranty contracts are not available to drivers in California.
CarShield Customer Reviews
According to CarShield reviews, the company’s representatives and claims adjusters are usually accessible and ready to help. Over 12,000 CarShield reviews on Google give the company an average score of 4.2 out of 5.0 stars. Similarly, over 33,000 CarShield reviews on Trustpilot offer the company an average of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars.
CarShield Reviews And Complaints
Positive reviews for CarShield often mention paid claims, knowledgeable agents, and excellent customer service. On the other hand, some customers are disappointed when certain parts aren’t covered. Below are a few examples of positive and negative reviews. Below are recent examples of positive and negative customer reviews of CarShield from the Better Business Bureau:
Positive CarShield Reviews
“I’ve had two claims paid without a problem. The [first] claim took less than 24 hours to finish and saved me $400. The second claim for my alternator was done the same exact day, and CarShield saved me $1,300. I have no complaints at all!” – Eliza P. via the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
“So far, CarShield has showed up to do exactly what it promised. I appreciate that [service] was timely, professional, and efficient.” – Michele via Trustpilot
CarShield Complaints
“My starter went out in my Infiniti Q56. They only want to pay $178 for a starter. Where in the world [can] you get an Infiniti starter for that price? I called the auto store local to me, and their price was $375. My total bill was $900 with the dealership. They will only pay $563.” – Gloria S. via BBB
“My fuel pump was cracked, and I ended up paying $1,400 for the repair because it was denied for coverage.” – Ni-Ni via Trustpilot
More than 65 percent of CarShield reviews on Trustpilot give the company 5.0 stars. Most negative CarShield reviews come from customers who are surprised when the company denies repairs. When choosing a vehicle protection plan, potential CarShield customers should carefully review their contract so there’s no question about covered repairs.
CarShield App Reviews
CarShield’s mobile app allows customers to view the details of their contracts from their phones. The app has over 300 reviews on Google Play and a 3.8-star rating out of 5.0 overall. CarShield’s app fares slightly worse on the Apple App Store with 3.6 stars from over 190 reviews.
What Does CarShield Cover?
The company offers six types of warranty service plans, ranging from a basic drivetrain warranty to a plan comparable to a new car’s factory warranty. Used car warranties from CarShield can cover up to 300,000 miles, making it a solid choice if you want peace of mind while driving a high-mileage vehicle.
CarShield Coverage
CarShield extended warranties are more accurately described as vehicle service contracts since the vehicle manufacturer doesn’t fulfill them. CarShield is a vehicle service contract broker, meaning another company administers its plans.
Note that CarShield’s vehicle service contracts only cover specific parts listed on the contract (except the Diamond plan, which lists excluded parts).
Sample contracts on CarShield’s website list American Auto Shield as the administrator, but contracts may use other administrators. This adds to the available options.
CarShield Plans
CarShield’s six plans vary from basic coverage for the most important components to comprehensive coverage for the whole car. Take a look at some details described in the table below:
|CarShield Plan
|What It Covers
|Diamond
|This plan is comparable to a manufacturer's warranty. It is exclusionary, and the contract lists only parts not covered. Excluded parts include aesthetic parts, trim, hoses, belts, and wear items.
|Platinum
|The Platinum plan is the highest level of inclusionary coverage. It covers items that are part of the engine, transmission, cooling system, electrical system, steering, air conditioning, brake system, and more.
|Gold
|This plan offers enhanced powertrain coverage. In addition to the engine, transmission, and drive axle, it covers the alternator, starter, power window motor, and more.
|Silver
|This is CarShield’s basic powertrain plan. It covers all lubricated engine parts and the drive axle, transmission, and water pump.
|Aluminum
|This plan is designed for luxury vehicles and vehicles with complex electronic systems. It includes coverage for power seat control, voice activation control, sensors, GPS, and more.
|Motorcycle & ATV
|This plan offers specialty coverage for motorcycles and ATVs.
CarShield Benefits
In addition to paying for covered repairs, all CarShield contracts include the following perks:
- CarShield roadside assistance: Those with coverage from CarShield gain access to flat-tire services, towing and winching, lockout help, battery jump-starts, and fluid and fuel deliveries.
- Rental car reimbursement: You’ll receive up to $100 per day to cover a rental car if your vehicle heads to the repair shop.
- Trip interruption reimbursement: Get up to $125 per day for a maximum of four days to take care of meal and lodging costs if your car goes to the shop for a covered repair.
- Price lock: Those who maintain CarShield coverage will pay the same rate as long as they continue their policy.
- CarShield rewards: Drivers may receive discounts on rental cars along with lower rates for certain scheduled vehicle maintenance services.
What Does CarShield Not Cover?
CarShield plans don’t cover everything. The vast majority of customers report no issues with CarShield paying for repairs. However, CarShield can deny a claim for a few reasons, which are common in the extended car warranty industry. Exclusions common to CarShield contracts are:
- Repairs performed without prior authorization from the contract administrator
- Damage caused by a lack of maintenance
- Damage caused by acts of nature, theft, vandalism, or falling objects
- Modifications to the vehicle
- Misuses such as racing or off-road driving
- Tampering with the odometer
- Preexisting mechanical issues
- The specific part isn’t covered
- The damage was caused by a non-covered part failing
- The damage was due to a lack of maintenance
- The damage is due to normal wear and tear
CarShield Waiting Period
CarShield plans have a standard waiting period of 20 days and 500 miles before coverage kicks in. This delay protects the company from paying for a repair the customer already knew about. Representatives can note what is wrong with your car when you sign up for an extended vehicle service contract.
CarShield Claims
If you experience a breakdown, contact the roadside assistance provider outlined in your contract to get a tow to the repair shop. Drivers can reach out by phone, through an online portal, or by using the CarShield app. You can take your car to any shop authorized by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). There are over 30,000 across the country.
Make sure the auto repair shop calls a CarShield claims representative for authorization before performing any repairs. The only case when you can authorize a repair is when it’s an emergency after-hours. You’d have to foot the bill and have CarShield reimburse you in that situation.
Does CarShield Pay Its Claims?
If CarShield authorizes the repair, you’ll just pay the deductible to the shop. You can also get reimbursed up to $40 per day ($280 maximum) for a rental car if the shop needs to do more than four hours of work.
Details such as reimbursement amounts may vary from contract to contract, depending on your state and contract administrator. These benefits are typical and come with most extended car warranties.
CarShield Cost
CarShield offers some of the most affordable service contracts on the market. The price you pay depends on the type of plan you want and your vehicle condition. CarShield offers limited and unlimited terms with affordable payments compared to other extended auto warranty providers.
How Much Does CarShield Cost?
CarShield warranties can cost anywhere between $99.99 and $129.99 per month. Each CarShield vehicle service contract requires one month’s payment to begin coverage.
CarShield Deductible
Yes, the quotes we received from CarShield included a $100 deductible per repair. You may find higher or lower deductibles, depending on the plan you select and your vehicle. For example, some extended warranty plans have a $0 deductible.
CarShield Prices
To get an idea of pricing, our review team reached out to CarShield for extended automotive warranty quotes on a few vehicles. The quotes below apply to plans with unlimited mileage and a $100 deductible.
|Vehicle
|CarShield Warranty Plan
|Monthly Payment
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Diamond
|$129.99
|2016 Chevy Silverado
|Diamond
|$129.99
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Platinum
|$119
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Gold
|$119
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Silver
|$119
|2017 Honda CR-V
|Aluminum
|$119
According to data from our 2022 auto warranty survey, most drivers paid between $1,600 and $3,200 for their extended car warranty plan. That makes CarShield’s quotes relatively affordable, though not always the cheapest in the industry.
CarShield Quote
To get a quote from CarShield, you can call the company or submit some quick information in an online form. If you request a quote online, a representative will call you to discuss your options. Factors such as mileage, service history, your current warranty coverage, and recent mechanical issues can impact the price or type of plan available to you.
CarShield Price Quote
During a phone call, you’ll learn about a coverage plan and monthly payments. While some of CarShield’s plans break up the cost over 24 months, most plans are monthly so you can keep the coverage as long as you choose.
To make the best financial decision, we recommend getting a quote from at least three providers, as extended warranty prices vary based on vehicle age, your location, and other factors. Check out our review of the best extended car warranty companies to see our top recommendations.
CarShield Refund Policy
You can get a full refund if you cancel within 30 days and haven’t used the plan. You’ll get a prorated refund based on the time and coverage used after that point. You can also transfer most contracts to secondary buyers if you sell your car.
How To Cancel CarShield
To cancel a CarShield plan, you can contact CarShield’s customer service team at 800-587-4162. American Auto Shield, the contract administrator, requires that all motorists submit a written cancellation request. You can also reach out to a customer service representative at CarShield.com for help during the process.
CarShield Extended Warranty Reviews: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed CarShield’s plan options, affordable prices, and customer reviews. We rate CarShield vehicle protection plans as some of this year’s best extended warranty options. CarShield is an excellent option if you’re looking for the best coverage and best price per month.
Companies Like CarShield
It’s always a good idea to get quotes from more than one company so you can compare pricing and determine what’s right for you. In our review, we found Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car to be industry leaders.
Endurance Warranty: Best Coverage
Endurance offers five standard extended warranties plus a sixth plan that combines warranty coverage with regular maintenance coverage. The warranty company can cover over 250,000 miles and it accepts vehicles up to 20 years old.
Read more: Endurance warranty review
CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars
CARCHEX offers five extended warranties that come with extras like roadside assistance and trip interruption. In our CARCHEX review, we found the provider stood out of the pack for its A+ rating from the BBB and partnerships with industry authorities like Kelley Blue Book. CARCHEX can cover vehicles up to 200,000 miles.
Read more: CARCHEX review
Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits
Protect My Car is known for great customer service, and it scores well on both the BBB and Trustpilot. What makes Protect My Car unique is its Ambassador maintenance plans. These plans cover 50 to 75 percent of all mechanical breakdowns plus a variety of maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations.
Read more: Protect My Car review
CarShield Warranty Reviews: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about CarShield extended warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
*Data accurate at time of publication.