CarShield Reviews And Complaints

Positive reviews for CarShield often mention paid claims, knowledgeable agents, and excellent customer service. On the other hand, some customers are disappointed when certain parts aren’t covered. Below are a few examples of positive and negative reviews. Below are recent examples of positive and negative customer reviews of CarShield from the Better Business Bureau:

Positive CarShield Reviews

“I’ve had two claims paid without a problem. The [first] claim took less than 24 hours to finish and saved me $400. The second claim for my alternator was done the same exact day, and CarShield saved me $1,300. I have no complaints at all!” – Eliza P. via the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

“So far, CarShield has showed up to do exactly what it promised. I appreciate that [service] was timely, professional, and efficient.” – Michele via Trustpilot

CarShield Complaints

“My starter went out in my Infiniti Q56. They only want to pay $178 for a starter. Where in the world [can] you get an Infiniti starter for that price? I called the auto store local to me, and their price was $375. My total bill was $900 with the dealership. They will only pay $563.” – Gloria S. via BBB

“My fuel pump was cracked, and I ended up paying $1,400 for the repair because it was denied for coverage.” – Ni-Ni via Trustpilot

More than 65 percent of CarShield reviews on Trustpilot give the company 5.0 stars. Most negative CarShield reviews come from customers who are surprised when the company denies repairs. When choosing a vehicle protection plan, potential CarShield customers should carefully review their contract so there’s no question about covered repairs.

CarShield App Reviews

CarShield’s mobile app allows customers to view the details of their contracts from their phones. The app has over 300 reviews on Google Play and a 3.8-star rating out of 5.0 overall. CarShield’s app fares slightly worse on the Apple App Store with 3.6 stars from over 190 reviews.