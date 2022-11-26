Opting to extend the life of your car? CarShield coverage plans range from essential components to bumper-to-bumper, and can be tailored to fit your needs. With a mileage limit of 300,000, CarShield’s coverage can benefit vehicles ranging from new automobiles to high-mileage used cars – most cars, trucks, and SUVs.
CarShield Coverage Plans
CarShield’s coverage levels include options for high-tech, motorcycles/ATVs, and Spanish speakers. The chart below provides a closer look for CarShield coverage for each of its plans:
|CarShield Warranty Plan
|Overview
|Diamond
|CarShield’s most comprehensive plan. Covers everything from engine and transmission failures to starter and fuel pump issues with only a few exclusions.
|Platinum
|Covers the engine, transmission, air conditioning, electrical system and more. Best for a high-mileage-car owner who wants the most protection.
|Gold
|Covers a variety of major and minor vehicle parts, including your water pump, alternator and starter. Best for an owner of an older or high-mileage vehicle that’s in good shape (components covered are generally related to expensive repairs).
|Silver
|CarShield’s most affordable plan is a powertrain plan covering the most important parts of your vehicle, including the drive axle, transmission and water pump. Best for an owner wanting basic coverage for expensive repairs on an older vehicle without paying a premium price
|Aluminum
|Covers most electrical and computer-related problems, including the engine control module and starter. Best for an owner primarily concerned about potential electrical and/or computer-related vehicle problems.
|Specialty
|Covers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Best for an owner looking to cover their motorcycle or ATV.
|Electric Vehicles
|Covers electric vehicles (EVs) with either basic protection for the electric drive unit or fuller Platinum EV coverage.
What Does CarShield Cover?
CarShield extended warranty coverage ranges from covering essential components to bumper to bumper coverage. Because everyone has different needs, CarShield offers plans for every coverage level. A CarShield bumper-to-bumper warranty covers almost every part of your car, while a powertrain warranty covers all lubricated parts on your engine, transmission and water pump.
CarShield Coverage
CarShield extended warranties can cover hundreds of vehicle components or just the essentials after your factory warranty expires. The list below contains some important info about CarShield warranties and what each plan covers:
CarShield Covered Repairs
|Covered Part
|Silver Plan
|Gold Plan
|Platinum Plan
|Diamond Plan
|Aluminum Plan
|Specialty Plan
|Engine
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Transmission
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Drive Axle(s)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fuel Pump
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Transfer Case
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Water Pump
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Air Conditioner
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fuel Delivery System
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fuel Injector
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Steering
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Suspension
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Braking System
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Alternator
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Electrical System
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Instrument Cluster
|✓
|✓
|✓
|GPS/Navigation
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Factory Audio
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Starter
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Power Windows
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Radiator
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Wiring Harness
|✓
|✓
CarShield Coverage Benefits
CarShield is more than just an extended warranty for your car. In addition to covering repairs, CarShield comes with a number of added perks that can make your life easier. Please keep in mind that not all benefits come with every plan, and amounts of coverage do vary.
- Trip interruption coverage: CarShield will reimburse you for up to $50 per day and $150 total for trip interruption.
- Rental car reimbursement: If you need to rent a car, CarShield will reimburse you for up to $40 per day and $280 per breakdown.
- Emergency roadside assistance: 24-hour roadside assistance ($125 per breakdown and $500 total) is available if you need a tow, jump-start, tire change, locksmith service or fuel delivery.
What Does CarShield Not Cover?
CarShield warranties won’t cover every auto repair, but it’s important to be aware of the most common exclusions before signing a contract. CarShield exclusions, many of which are industry standards, include:
- Repairs performed without prior authorization
- Pre-existing conditions,
- Damage from a lack of maintenance
- Theft or vandalism
- Environmental damage
- Misuse of the car (racing or off-roading)
- Vehicle alterations or modifications
- Damage from normal wear and tear
- *Diamond & Platinum plans cover oil leaks
- Oil leaks that are not a result of engine failure
- Odometer tampering.
CarShield Plans Prices
The average cost of CarShield plans is $129.99 per month, with lower-tier plans only covering essential components starting as cheap as $99.99 per month. As with any warranty, rates wildly vary based on a vehicle’s mileage, age, and other factors specific to your situation.
For more info on the prices of CarShield protection plans, check out our CarShield cost guide.
How Does CarShield Coverage Work?
With a mileage limit of 300,000, CarShield coverage can benefit vehicles ranging from new automobiles to high-mileage used cars. Most cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers are eligible for coverage. Additional rules and restrictions regarding CarShield coverage include:
- Mileage Limit To Be Eligible For Coverage: The company will cover vehicles with up to 300,000 miles
- When Your Coverage Begins: CarShield’s waiting period for coverage is 20 days and 500 miles after purchase. This policy is designed to protect CarShield from a needed repair the customer knew about prior to purchasing coverage. CarShield representatives can even take notes of your vehicle’s problems when you sign up for coverage.
- Transferring Coverage: In addition, CarShield has a transfer policy that allows you to transfer your coverage if you sell your vehicle while it still has coverage. Those who are eligible can pay a $50 administrative fee to have it transferred.
- Coverage Network: If you find yourself in need of auto repairs while your car is under contract, you can take your vehicle to either the dealership or a repair facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) for covered repairs.
How To Use Your CarShield Plan
If you have a CarShield plan, you may be wondering what the process is for filing a claim. Follow these steps to file a claim and use the coverage provided in your CarShield plan:
- The first step is to take your vehicle to a mechanic within CarShield’s network.
- Once at the repair facility, give them your contract and allow them to contact CarShield’s claims department.
- If your claim is approved, the administrator will pay the mechanic directly and you will be responsible for paying your deductible.
- It’s important to note that CarShield has a list of exclusions, so be sure to check those before filing a claim.
While CarShield’s customer service is below average, the company makes up for it with flexible coverage options, which allow you to be more likely to choose the most appropriate coverage level. Also, CarShield’s loose eligibility rules and specialty coverage options means they’ll cover many vehicles the competition won’t. In our CarShield review, we rated the company 9.5 out of 10.0 for coverage (it is rated 9.0 out of 10.0 overall). Essentially, the company’s coverage rating is higher than its overall rating.
For more info on CarShield as a whole, including all ratings categories related to the warranty provider, check out our comprehensive CarShield reviews article.
CarShield Warranty Plans: Conclusion
In guide, we looked at CarShield’s plans, coverage, exclusions, and benefits. We looked at the various components CarShield’s coverage levels protect and how CarShield’s coverage works. We also looked at some user reviews to see what customers think of the company’s service.
Overall, we believe CarShield is a great option if you’re looking for an extended warranty. The company offers many coverage levels to choose from, so you can find one that fits your needs. CarShield also has few eligibility requirements and a wide network of certified repair facilities.
CarShield Coverage Plans: FAQ
Below are some common frequently asked questions about CarShield plans:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
