CarShield Price Range

For both limited and unlimited terms, plans can be as high as $130 and as low as $80 monthly. The $80 figure given at the low end of this range assumes combining the lowest coverage with regularly-offered discounts. You will usually pay closer to $100 a month, at least for CarShield plans.

CarShield Cost Per Month

The CarShield monthly cost starts at $99 per month with a maximum payment plan of two years and the option to pay upfront or over time, according to CarShield. The quotes that our researchers have received have been generally in line with this figure.

CarShield Deductible

CarShield contracts offer no or low deductibles, with $100 being the most common deductible cost. All deductible options include $0, $50, or $100. If you have a deductible, CarShield will pay the repair shop directly, leaving you with a small payment that would cost more without an extended warranty.

Annual Cost of CarShield

Since most plans range between $80 and $130 per month and the typical deductible cost is $100, our researchers have estimated that the annual cost of CarShield ranges from $960 to over $2000/per year. These estimates are figures in quotes from CarShield (see below).

Average Cost of CarShield

The average cost of CarShield for most buyers is around $129 per month, with discounts and promotions that can lower prices to the typical $100 per month. Along with the $100 deductible you pay when your car is in service, you can also expect a $200 down payment.

Is CarShield Expensive?

CarShield’s prices are lower than the competition’s. While the examples above indicate pricing, your specific extended car warranty cost depends on the program selected and your vehicle’s mileage, model, make, age, mechanical issues, service history, and coverage status.