CarMax tends to sell used cars that range from one to eleven years old, meaning roughly half of the vehicles will no longer be covered by their original new vehicle warranty. All vehicles sold by CarMax come with a Limited Warranty at no extra cost and have an optional extended warranty program called MaxCare. In the below sections we will highlight each of these warranties and their coverage details.

CarMax Limited Warranty

According to CarMax, its Limited Warranty lasts for 90 days or 4,000 miles and covers “all of your vehicle’s important systems and hundreds of parts inside and out.” Listed below are the vehicle parts and systems covered by the standard limited warranty:

Engine

Transmission

Drivetrain

Electronics

Electrical systems

Steering

Suspension

Cooling system

Climate control

Extensive details on the limited CarMax warranty aren’t available on the company’s website, so you’ll need to contact a local CarMax to fully understand what it does and does not cover.

Regardless of how well the limited CarMax warranty protects your vehicle, the term length is only 90 days, which is a mere fraction of the time you’re likely to own your vehicle. That’s why CarMax offers MaxCare, an extended service plan program.

CarMax MaxCare Extended Warranty

Relatively early in the car buying process at CarMax, you’ll likely be presented with the option to purchase a MaxCare extended service plan. Standard MaxCare plans extend your limited warranty coverage to 5 years and up to 150,000 miles for coverage. Plans with smaller mileage limits are also provided by the company

Added CarMax warranty protection is an appealing option, especially since shoppers leave the lot with a used vehicle, and some may have chosen less-reliable, affordable models in an effort to save money.

Before a CarMax representative offers a MaxCare service plan to you, it’s important to know the facts. Understanding MaxCare plans can keep you from being swayed one way or the other by a CarMax representative who’s simply trying to make the sale. Here’s what you should know:

MaxCare Service Plan Details