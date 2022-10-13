While shopping for an extended auto warranty, you may wonder how industry leaders CARCHEX and CarShield compare in quality and service. Below, we put CarShield vs. CARCHEX side by side and evaluate each company’s coverage, cost, claims process, and customer service.
CarShield and CARCHEX are among the best extended car warranty companies in the industry. Read our CarShield vs CARCHEX warranty review below to see which third-party provider could fit your needs.
Overview Of CarShield And CARCHEX
Choosing between CarShield vs. CARCHEX can be a difficult decision for many drivers, as both are leading providers in the car warranty space.
CarShield has covered millions of vehicles since 2005. Known for affordable plan options and low deductibles, the company offers vehicle service contracts for new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as motorcycles.
Started in 1999 as a vehicle inspection service company, CARCHEX has offered extended auto warranty plans since 2004 and is endorsed by a number of industry heavyweights, such as CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com
|CarShield
|CARCHEX
|Motor1 Award
|Best Monthyl Payments
|Best For Used Cars
|Overall Rating
|4.5
|4.4
|Coverage
|4.8
|4.6
|Cost
|4.6
|4.0
|Transparency
|5.0
|5.0
|Customer Service
|4.2
|4.0
|Industry Standing
|3.9
|5.0
CarShield Vs. CARCHEX: Coverage
When choosing between CarShield vs. CARCHEX, it’s important to evaluate the coverage options of each provider.
CarShield offers six coverage plans, including two specialty plans for high-tech vehicle components and motorcycle components. Protection ranges from basic coverage to coverage that more closely resembles a factory warranty. CarShield coverage plans also include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.
Take a glance at this overview of each coverage tier:
|CarShield Plan
|What It Covers
|Diamond
|CarShield offers total new car coverage that protects all major components of the car. This warranty is the highest level of coverage, meaning it's likely the most expensive option.
|Platinum Plan
|This plan is best for high-mileage cars that are likely to need more repairs. Coverage is comprehensive and includes all components from lower-level plans, as well as steering, suspension, braking, electrical, and the radiator.
|Gold Plan
|This level of coverage is considered powertrain plus, which means the plan covers slightly more than powertrain coverage plans that protect only the most basic vehicle systems. Additional coverage of major systems includes the fuel pump and fuel delivery system, air conditioning, starter system, alternator, and power windows.
|Silver Plan
|This powertrain warranty is CarShield’s most affordable plan. It covers the components of the engine, transmission, drive axle, transfer case, and water pump.
|Aluminum
|This specialty plan only covers components related to the car’s technology, such as the factory audio, alternator, power window controls, and other electrical components.
|Motorcycle & ATV
|This plan covers specialty vehicles, such as motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).
CarShield warranty coverage is extensive, and the company offers vehicle service contracts for specialty vehicles, which are expected to increase in market share (compared with standard passenger vehicles) through 2024. For the growing number of motorcycle and ATV owners, an extended warranty may be necessary.
CARCHEX offers more standard vehicle coverage plans but does not offer coverage for specialty vehicles such as motorcycles or ATVs. CARCHEX aims to provide the best coverage for standard vehicles and markets Extended Vehicle Protection Plans across five coverage tiers that span basic powertrain warranties to comprehensive warranties.
Below is an overview of the five CARCHEX levels of coverage:
|CARCHEX Plan
|What It Covers
|Titanium Plan
|This is the highest level of coverage offered by CARCHEX. It’s most similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty and only lists exclusions, such as tires, brake pads, wiper blades, and other wear and tear items. This premium plan is the most expensive of the five tiers.
|Platinum Plan
|Platinum coverage is the highest level of stated component coverage, meaning all covered components are explicitly stated within the contract. Coverage includes suspension, heating, cooling, and enhanced electrical components.
|Gold Plan
|This plan is best for high-mileage vehicles, and it has additional coverage for braking and steering system components.
|Silver Plan
|Silver extended warranty plans are similar to CarShield’s Gold plans. They offer slightly more coverage than the most basic warranty level, but still at an affordable price. Silver plans also include coverage for fuel delivery systems, air conditioning, and electrical components.
|Bronze Plan
|This powertrain warranty is the most affordable option available from CARCHEX, and it’s the most basic. It covers the stated components of the engine, transmission, and drive axle.
In addition, all CARCHEX plans include perks such as 24/7 towing and other roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage. Compared to CarShield, CARCHEX offers more differentiated coverage between tiers. The Titanium plan is available for new and pre-owned vehicles, and optional vehicle coverage for high-tech electronics and windshield repairs is also available.
When you compare CarShield vs. CARCHEX, both companies have strengths depending on what you’re looking for. With CarShield, you can get coverage up to 300,000 miles in every state except California. CARCHEX plans are available for vehicles up to 250,000 miles in all states.
CarShield Vs. CARCHEX: Cost
CarShield is known for its affordable prices – it earned our award for Best Value – but you’ll find competitive rates with CARCHEX too. Warranty costs are customized and depend on several factors, such as the age and model of your vehicle, your driving habits, and your deductible.
We reached out to CarShield for free quotes for a few vehicles and coverage amounts. Here are the quotes we received:
|Vehicle
|CarShield Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Deductible
|Honda CR-V
|Diamond
|Unlimited; month-to-month
|$139.99
|First payment
|$100
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Diamond
|Unlimited; month-to-month
|$199.99
|First payment
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Platinum
|Unlimited; month-to-month
|$119.99
|First payment
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Gold
|Unlimited; month-to-month
|$109.99
|First payment
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Silver
|Unlimited; month-to-month
|$109.99
|First Payment
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Aluminum
|Unlimited; month-to-month
|$109.99
|First Payment
|$100
When you have your vehicle repaired, your CarShield plan provider will pay the repair facility directly. Either your auto repair will be free or you will have to pay a small deductible of $50 or $100.
With CARCHEX, you can find vehicle service plans on par with industry prices of about $2,900. CARCHEX offers affordable coverage with its No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday GuaranteeTM, and monthly payment plans allow you to pay your contract in full over 24 months or more.
When we reached out to CARCHEX to get quotes for a few vehicles, this is what we found:
|Vehicle
|CarShield Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Deductible
|Honda CR-V
|Titanium
|6 years/125,000 miles
|$182.28
|First payment
|$100
|Chevrolet Silverado
|Titanium
|6 years/125,000 miles
|$218.00
|First payment
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Platinum
|6 years/100,000 miles
|$212.45
|First payment
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Gold
|6 years/100,000 miles
|$222.11
|First payment
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Silver
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$204.11
|First Payment
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Bronze
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$177.28
|First Payment
|$100
CARCHEX plans typically have low deductibles – starting at $0 – with $100 deductibles being more common. Keep in mind that your cost of coverage will depend on your vehicle, driving habits, and deductible.
CarShield Vs. CARCHEX: Claims Process
When evaluating the claims processes of CarShield vs. CARCHEX, we found that claims are made in the same manner for both companies.
Your claims department representative will take care of fulfillment, and payments are made directly from the provider to the car repair facility, so you don’t have to pay out of pocket (with the exception of a small deductible). When it’s time for an auto repair, you ask your mechanic to call your claims representative by telephone. The representative will speak to the repair facility about approvals, costs, and payment.
Who Fulfills The Contract?
CarShield primarily uses administrator American Auto Shield, an insurance-backed provider. If you’re considering a CarShield warranty, read your contract carefully to fully understand exclusions and what your plan covers.
CARCHEX plans are provided by American Auto Shield and Royal Administration Services. Both companies provide reliable vehicle service contracts, so you won’t be stuck paying for repairs on your own. As previously mentioned, CARCHEX also follows the regulations necessary to provide vehicle service contracts to California drivers.
Repair Facility Options
Both CarShield and CARCHEX are third-party extended warranty providers that offer the flexibility to choose from a larger network of mechanics rather than being limited to your vehicle’s dealership. The extent of CarShield’s approved network is not specified on its website, whereas CARCHEX makes it easy to find an approved repair shop through its app, which lists approved mechanics closest to you for your convenience.
CarShield Vs. CARCHEX: Customer Service
CarShield has the largest market share in the used car warranty industry. The company has over 12,000 Google reviews, most of which are positive.
If you research the company online, you will see more than 2,700 customer complaints from the past 3 years on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website. To put this into context, CarShield has sold more than 500,000 plans during the same time. So, the online customer complaint volume is approximately 0.44 percent of all customers. We hear from some companies that they choose not to belong to the BBB because accreditation for large companies can cost more than $10,000.
When we called to get quotes from CarShield, wait times were less than one minute, and the representatives answered our questions without rushing or pushing a sale.
Comparing customer service reviews between CarShield vs. CARCHEX, customer service is where CARCHEX truly shines. CARCHEX is BBB accredited with an A+ rating and fewer than 200 customer complaints over the past 3 years. Customer reviews commonly cite transparency and thorough contract explanations as part of positive experiences with CARCHEX. Representatives willingly answer questions with little pressure to buy, so you get the full picture of what is and isn’t covered by an extended warranty plan.
CARCHEX has received numerous awards for its outstanding customer service, including:
- TopConsumerReviews.com 5-star rating for 6 consecutive years
- 2017 Top Pick by ThoroughlyReviewed
- 2017 Silver Winner in Golden Bridge Awards®
Final Thoughts On CarShield And CARCHEX
Overall, both CarShield and CARCHEX are reputable auto warranty providers that offer plans that provide peace of mind and help car owners avoid unexpected expensive repair costs after their manufacturer warranties end. However, the two providers differ slightly when it comes to coverage, cost, claims processes, and customer service.
Based on our comparison of CarShield vs. CARCHEX, we think CarShield is the better choice for customers looking for low prices and CARCHEX is the better choice for used cars or vehicles with over 100,000 miles.
Our Verdict On CarShield: 4.5 Stars
CarShield is the most popular extended car warranty in the nation by far. It has extensive choices for coverage and some of the lowest prices in the industry. Our research team recognized the company for having the Best Value in our comprehensive CarShield review.
Our Verdict On CARCHEX: 4.5 Stars
When it comes to shopping for comprehensive coverage that you can trust, CARCHEX offers reliable protection plans at competitive prices. If you have a high-mileage or used vehicle, then CARCHEX is an excellent option for covering the cost of expensive repairs. Learn more about the provider in our full CARCHEX review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.