When evaluating the claims processes of CarShield vs. CARCHEX, we found that claims are made in the same manner for both companies.

Your claims department representative will take care of fulfillment, and payments are made directly from the provider to the car repair facility, so you don’t have to pay out of pocket (with the exception of a small deductible). When it’s time for an auto repair, you ask your mechanic to call your claims representative by telephone. The representative will speak to the repair facility about approvals, costs, and payment.

Who Fulfills The Contract?

CarShield primarily uses administrator American Auto Shield, an insurance-backed provider. If you’re considering a CarShield warranty, read your contract carefully to fully understand exclusions and what your plan covers.

CARCHEX plans are provided by American Auto Shield and Royal Administration Services. Both companies provide reliable vehicle service contracts, so you won’t be stuck paying for repairs on your own. As previously mentioned, CARCHEX also follows the regulations necessary to provide vehicle service contracts to California drivers.

Repair Facility Options

Both CarShield and CARCHEX are third-party extended warranty providers that offer the flexibility to choose from a larger network of mechanics rather than being limited to your vehicle’s dealership. The extent of CarShield’s approved network is not specified on its website, whereas CARCHEX makes it easy to find an approved repair shop through its app, which lists approved mechanics closest to you for your convenience.