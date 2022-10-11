Partner Content: This content was created by a business partner of Motor1.com and researched and written independently of the Motor1.com newsroom. Links in this article may result in us earning a commission. Learn More
CARCHEX has a long-standing reputation in the extended car warranty industry, but is it a good choice for your vehicle? In this review, we’ll break down CARCHEX reviews from customers and look at the cost of coverage to help you decide.
CARCHEX Review
We rate CARCHEX 4.4 out of 5.0 stars and recognize the company as the Best for Used Cars in 2022. CARCHEX extended warranties give consumers more choices and control over their plans, which positive CARCHEX reviews consistently highlight. CARCHEX’s overall review score of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars is determined by the company’s ratings in 5 areas: industry standing, coverage, cost, transparency, and customer service.
CARCHEX Rating
The table below highlights the scores CARCHEX received in each of these categories:
|Ratings Category
|Score
|Industry Standing
|5
|Coverage
|4.6
|Cost
|4.3
|Transparency
|5
|Customer Service
|3.2
|Overall Score
|4.4
*We use the same categories to aggregate the overall review scores for every major extended warranty company in the industry.
Is CARCHEX A Good Extended Warranty?
Yes, CARCHEX is one of our top picks for extended warranty coverage. CARCHEX partners with top-rated and fully insured administrators such as American Auto Shield and Royal Administration Services. Each provider competes for your business, giving you a quality product at the best price. CARCHEX plans can last up to 10 years or 250,000 miles, making the provider an excellent used car warranty option. The table below contains a complete list of the pros and cons of CARCHEX:
Is CARCHEX Worth It?
If you are looking for a good auto service contract, we recommend CARCHEX. CARCHEX can be worth it for those who seek protection against repair costs from unexpected mechanical failures. In addition to being one of the most reputable extended car warranty companies in the industry, CARCHEX can be an excellent choice for owners of used and high mileage vehicles.
Is CARCHEX A Good Company?
Yes, CARCHEX is one of the largest providers of vehicle service contracts in the marketplace. It’s important to thoroughly research any third-party warranty provider to ensure the company is in good standing among industry experts and governing organizations and to feel confident the company is legitimate and reputable. The list below includes summary information about the company:
- Founded: 1999
- Headquarters: Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage options: Five levels of coverage, ranging from powertrain warranty coverage to more comprehensive coverage similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Coverage terms: Up to 10 years
- Endorsements: Edmunds.com, CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and more
Is CARCHEX Legit?
Yes, CARCHEX is one of the most respected and experienced providers in the industry. Along with maintaining strong customer satisfaction scores across several notable platforms (see below), CARCHEX also maintains several partnerships with leading automotive industry experts, including CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and RepairPal.
CARCHEX has been recognized for excellence in the media as well. It was chosen as a 2017 Top Pick by ThoroughlyReviewed and received a five-star rating from TopConsumerReviews.com for six consecutive years. BestReviewsHub.com gave the company its Best Choice Award for four consecutive years, and the Golden Bridge Awards® recognized the company’s customer service with “Silver Status” for three consecutive years.
The company is also partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to heighten awareness about road safety.
CARCHEX BBB Reviews
CARCHEX is in good standing with the BBB, holding an A+ rating with accreditation. This shows the company cares about building trust with consumers. Take a look at how CARCHEX ratings compare to other popular third-party warranty companies:
|Warranty Provider
|Year Founded
|BBB Accreditation
|BBB Rating
|BBB Complaints
|CARCHEX
|$1,999
|Yes
|A+
|$160
|CarShield
|$2,005
|No
|F
|$3,055
|Endurance
|$2,006
|No
|B-
|$1,225
|AA Auto Protection
|$1,989
|No
|F
|$83
|AutoAssure
|$2,010
|No
|Not Rated
|$188
*Accurate as of August 2022
*Complaints in the last three years
CARCHEX Customer Reviews
CARCHEX has mostly positive ratings and a solid reputation among customers. Over 1,400 CARCHEX reviews on Trustpilot give the company an average of 3.0 out of 5.0 stars. The CARCHEX customer score on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website is not quite as strong at only 2.1 out of 5.0 stars. However, the average is based on a relatively small number of reviews (just over 150).
Positive CARCHEX Reviews
In CARCHEX reviews, happy customers often praise the company’s customer service and transparency. Several customers also mention being pleased with CARCHEX pricing, especially compared to competitors’ offers. Below are examples of positive customer reviews from drivers that were happy with their coverage from CARCHEX:
“My experience with [CARCHEX] was excellent. Their sales representative was well-informed and very professional. I highly recommend them and their product.”
– Paul L. via BBB
“I had a great experience with [CARCHEX]. The salesman was very thorough when it came to explaining the coverage of the warranty. Great customer service. He even made sure that I understood all of the procedures. I originally checked with other warranty brands, but [CARCHEX] appears to be the best for me. I will be referring friends over to this company for warranties.”
– Jazz H. via BBB
CARCHEX Warranty Complaints
Of course, not everyone is satisfied with CARCHEX. Some customers have posted negative reviews on the BBB website regarding claims service and refunds. Complaints about claims are common for any extended warranty provider.
These complaints come from a small fraction of CARCHEX customers. Still, read your contract carefully before purchasing an extended warranty from any provider. You can find sample contracts on the coverage options page of the CARCHEX website. Below are examples of real complaints from customers that were unhappy with CARCHEX:
“Bought an extended warranty. On October 7, 2020, CARCHEX received a complete packet from me about cancellation and told me I would be receiving a refund in 45-60 days. Here it is, December 23, 2020, and I still have not received a refund.”
– Jordan Kia via BBB
“I had CARCHEX warranty with top coverage. I filed a claim when my shock/strut failed. CARCHEX covers strut but not shock. Although the Mercedes dealer said that it was my strut that failed, CARCHEX called it shock and they did not want to pay for the repair.”
– Basil C. via BBB
CARCHEX Warranty Cost
According to our research, the median monthly cost for a CARCHEX warranty is between $100 and $200 per month. Total costs range from about $2,500 to $3,000 for the quotes we received, but you may find different prices based on your vehicle. Compared to the market as a whole, CARCHEX prices are about average. According to our survey, the median cost of an extended warranty is $2,458.
CARCHEX Prices
For a five-year plan costing $1,500, expect to pay around 2 cents per mile for coverage. Our review team reached out to get prices for CARCHEX Titanium and Silver coverage on a variety of vehicles, and we were quoted the following prices:
|Vehicle
|CARCHEX Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Deductible
|Honda CR-V
|Titanium
|6 years/125,000 miles
|$185.20 for 18 months
|$100
|Chevy Silverado
|Titanium
|6 years/125,000 miles
|$215 for 18 months
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Platinum
|6 years/100,000 miles
|$195 for 18 months
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Gold
|6 years/100,000 miles
|$192 for 18 months
|$100
|Honda CR-V
|Silver
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$188 for 18 months
|$100
CARCHEX Quote
Warranty costs vary based on the make, model, mileage, and year of your vehicle, so take advantage of free instant quotes online or direct consultations with a customer service representative over the phone. Doing so will give you the most accurate customized quote and help you answer any questions about CARCHEX costs before you make a purchase. CARCHEX mileage quotes typically range from 36,000 to 125,000 miles.
CARCHEX Payment
An extended warranty plan is a service agreement – you pay a bit every month to save more when breakdowns and repairs happen. While CARCHEX doesn’t require down payments for its extended warranties, they do have a maximum payment schedule of 24-months.
CARCHEX Deductible
CARCHEX warranty plans usually come with a deductible. You can choose between a deductible of $0, $50, $100, or $200 when you purchase your plan. Generally, the higher you set your deductible, the lower your CARCHEX warranty payments will be (and vice versa).
CARCHEX Warranty Coverage
CARCHEX extended warranty coverage protects customers against unexpected costs due to mechanical breakdowns. As an extended warranty broker, CARCHEX offers five coverage levels with contract terms running from 12 to 84 months. CARCHEX covers most cars and trucks, but be aware that the company doesn’t cover RVs and ATVs.
Additionally, CARCHEX coverage can last up to 10 years or 250,000 miles, making the provider an excellent used car warranty option. All CARCHEX protection plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind after purchasing coverage. After 30 days, you can still cancel plans at any time for a prorated refund.
CARCHEX Plans
CARCHEX vehicle protection plans come in five coverage levels. Plans are customizable for all vehicles – including hybrids and new cars or pre-owned vehicles – and each plan comes with additional benefits such as 24/7 roadside assistance and coverage for towing, rental cars, gas delivery, and trip interruption. The table below provides basic information about each CARCHEX plan:
|CARCHEX Extended Warranty
|Years of Coverage
|Coverage Overview
|Titanium
|Up to 10
|Exclusionary coverage, similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty
|Platinum
|Up to 10
|Comprehensive stated-component coverage
|Gold
|Up to 10
|Coverage for most major vehicle systems, with flexible terms
|Silver
|Up to 7
|Coverage for essential systems, similar to an enhanced powertrain plan
|Bronze
|Up to 6
|Coverage for only the most basic, essential components
What Does CARCHEX Cover?
The sections below provide more detailed information about the specific components covered in each CARCHEX coverage plan.
CARCHEX Titanium Coverage
The CARCHEX Titanium plan provides coverage similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty, with a term of 7 to 10 years. Similar to your car’s factory warranty coverage, this plan covers most parts of your vehicle and has only a short list of exclusions. It’s the highest level of coverage available.
We surveyed 1,000 extended warranty customers on their shopping preferences and found the majority (51 percent) purchased bumper-to-bumper coverage instead of other plans.
CARCHEX Platinum Coverage
The Platinum plan covers hundreds of components and offers the most comprehensive level of stated-component coverage with a service term ranging from five to ten years.
In addition to components covered in the lower-tier Gold, Silver, and Bronze plans, Platinum coverage includes:
- Suspension components such as struts, mounting plates, and the upper and lower ball joints
- Enhanced electrical components such as wiper motors and solenoids
- Heating components such as the water pump, thermostat, and radiator and mounting brackets
CARCHEX Bronze Coverage
The Bronze plan provides 5 to 6 years of coverage for the major systems of your vehicle. It’s designed to protect you from the most expensive and common breakdowns. You will be covered for powertrain components, including:
- Engine components such as pistons, connecting rods and bearings, crankshaft and main bearings, pushrods, valves, and timing gear
- Transmission components for an automatic or manual vehicle
- Drive axle components for front and rear parts such as those within the differential housing, transaxle housing, and final drive housing
The Bronze plan is a good choice for vehicles with 150,000 miles or more.
CARCHEX Roadside Assistance (And Other Benefits)
Along with the coverage offered with each CARCHEX plan for mechanical breakdowns, CARCHEX warranties come with additional benefits that include:
- Freedom to choose your repair facility: Manufacturer warranties typically restrict where you can take your car, often forcing customers to go to the nearest dealership, regardless of distance. With CARCHEX warranties, you can take your vehicle to any of the 30,000 licensed repair shops for an assessment by a certified mechanic. Because each plan is different, it’s a good idea to call in advance to ensure the shop is approved for your plan.
- Direct payments: CARCHEX will pay the repair costs to the shop directly (minus your deductible), so you don’t have to worry about paying for any expensive repairs upfront. Note that some plans may come with a small deductible you must pay when you pick your car up.
- 24/7 Roadside Assistance: Emergency roadside assistance includes flat tire changes, fuel delivery, and lockout services. This benefit also includes towing services, which provides customers with reimbursements for expenses incurred when your vehicle is towed to a repair facility.
- Trip Interruption: CARCHEX reimburses customers for loading and meal expenses that come as a result of mechanical breakdown that happens during a trip.
- Rental Coverage: CARCHEX reimburses customers for rental car costs that are incurred while your car is in the shop for covered repairs.
- Satellite Radio: If you drive an eligible vehicle, you may receive access to free Sirius satellite radio.
*The maximum amount CARCHEX provides for several benefits is typically $50. The amount of benefits you receive generally depends on the coverage level you choose.
CARCHEX Exclusions
All CARCHEX plans exclude certain parts and types of damage. Here are a few examples:
- Damage from misuse or lack of maintenance
- Regular maintenance like oil changes or filter replacements
- Pre-existing conditions
- Certain emissions components
- Cosmetic items
- Regular wear and tear
- Damage from the environment, accidents, or vandalism
CARCHEX Customer Service
CARCHEX offers several options for assistance, including 24-hour support for contract holders. Here’s how CARCHEX customer service offerings compare to those of other top warranty providers:
|Provider
|24-Hour Support*
|Live Chat
|Telephone Support
|Email Support
|CARCHEX
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|CarShield
|✓
|✓
|Endurance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|autopom!
|✓
|✓
*For contract holders
CARCHEX Claims
When your vehicle requires service, follow these three easy steps to file a claim and get back on the road:
- Gather your warranty documentation and confirm that the needed repair work is covered under your plan.
- Take your car to your preferred repair shop for diagnosis and work.
- Once repairs are complete, the repair shop will receive an authorization number for the covered repairs and CARCHEX will pay the shop directly.
CARCHEX Claims Phone Number
To file a claim with CARCHEX, you need to call the administrator listed on your contract. However, if you have an issue with a claim, you can contact CARCHEX customer service at 1-877-227-2439. See below for a list of administrator phone numbers.
|CARCHEX Warranty Administrator
|Claims Phone Numbers
|American Auto Shield
|1-800-531-1925
|American Guardian Warranty Services
|1-800-579-2233
|Assurant Solutions
|1-866-305-4276
|Enterprise Financial Group
|1-800-527-1984
|National Administration Services Co. (Allegiance)
|1-877-356-1500
|Royal Administration Services
|1-800-871-0467
|The Warranty Group
|1-800-621-2130
|Zurich
|1-800-643-9059
How To Cancel CARCHEX Warranty
To cancel a CARCHEX warranty, you need to mail or fax a notarized odometer statement along with your request for cancellation in writing to the contract administrator. This may be American Auto Shield, Royal, or another administrator. You can get a full refund if you cancel within 30 days or a prorated refund after that.
CARCHEX Warranty Reviews: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed the cost, coverage, plans, and customer service of CARCHEX’s extended warranties. Along with being awarded “Best For Used Cars” in 2022, CARCHEX’s overall review score of 4.4 makes it one of the highest rated extended warranty companies in the industry.
CARCHEX Alternatives
However, we always recommend getting at least three quotes so you can compare your options. We’ve reviewed all the major players in the industry and found that Endurance and CarShield are also among the best extended warranty providers.
Endurance: Best Coverage
We named Endurance “Best Coverage” in 2022. Endurance has a 4.3 star rating on Trustpilot with over 3,600 reviews. from drivers. Endurance offers six vehicle service contract plans that are customizable to your budget and preferred coverage. One nice thing about Endurance is that all plans come with one year of Endurance Elite for free. That includes collision assistance, total loss protection, tire replacement, roadside assistance, and more. Learn more in our review of Endurance.
CarShield: Best Value
We award CarShield “Best Value” in 2022 due to its low rates and positive online reviews. CarShield has an average rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 stars from more than 31,000 Trustpilot reviews and gets 4.2 out of 5.0 stars averaged from more than 11,000 Google reviews. CarShield offers coverage for new and used cars, as well as protection for high-tech systems and components and specialty vehicles.
CarShield plans are convenient and affordable, many of their plans are month-to-month contracts, so you’re not locked in for any number of years. Since your vehicle’s age and mileage help determine eligibility, the best way to find out how long you can cover your vehicle is to contact CarShield.
CARCHEX Warranty: FAQ
Below are common questions asked related to CARCHEX extended warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.