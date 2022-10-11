CARCHEX Customer Reviews

CARCHEX has mostly positive ratings and a solid reputation among customers. Over 1,400 CARCHEX reviews on Trustpilot give the company an average of 3.0 out of 5.0 stars. The CARCHEX customer score on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website is not quite as strong at only 2.1 out of 5.0 stars. However, the average is based on a relatively small number of reviews (just over 150).

Positive CARCHEX Reviews

In CARCHEX reviews, happy customers often praise the company’s customer service and transparency. Several customers also mention being pleased with CARCHEX pricing, especially compared to competitors’ offers. Below are examples of positive customer reviews from drivers that were happy with their coverage from CARCHEX:

“My experience with [CARCHEX] was excellent. Their sales representative was well-informed and very professional. I highly recommend them and their product.”

– Paul L. via BBB

“I had a great experience with [CARCHEX]. The salesman was very thorough when it came to explaining the coverage of the warranty. Great customer service. He even made sure that I understood all of the procedures. I originally checked with other warranty brands, but [CARCHEX] appears to be the best for me. I will be referring friends over to this company for warranties.”

– Jazz H. via BBB

CARCHEX Warranty Complaints

Of course, not everyone is satisfied with CARCHEX. Some customers have posted negative reviews on the BBB website regarding claims service and refunds. Complaints about claims are common for any extended warranty provider.

These complaints come from a small fraction of CARCHEX customers. Still, read your contract carefully before purchasing an extended warranty from any provider. You can find sample contracts on the coverage options page of the CARCHEX website. Below are examples of real complaints from customers that were unhappy with CARCHEX:

“Bought an extended warranty. On October 7, 2020, CARCHEX received a complete packet from me about cancellation and told me I would be receiving a refund in 45-60 days. Here it is, December 23, 2020, and I still have not received a refund.”

– Jordan Kia via BBB

“I had CARCHEX warranty with top coverage. I filed a claim when my shock/strut failed. CARCHEX covers strut but not shock. Although the Mercedes dealer said that it was my strut that failed, CARCHEX called it shock and they did not want to pay for the repair.”

– Basil C. via BBB