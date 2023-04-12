An extended auto warranty is designed to cover specific parts and types of auto repairs. The amount of coverage you’ll receive depends on your chosen plan and should be written in your contract. These are the three basic types of extended coverage that you can get car warranty quotes for:

Exclusionary : Also known as a bumper-to-bumper warranty , this coverage option is the most comprehensive plan available. An exclusionary warranty covers most of a car’s major components, with only a short list of exceptions.

Stated component : The opposite of an exclusionary plan, a stated component warranty covers a list of specified components. Everything not on the list is considered uncovered.

Powertrain : Powertrain protection covers critical parts that power a car such as the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive shafts, and differentials. An extended powertrain warranty is a smart option for older vehicles with a lot of miles on them.

If you’re looking for comprehensive coverage on your vehicle, it’s worth checking out an exclusionary warranty plan. After all, basic powertrain coverage won’t protect critical parts such as your vehicle’s air conditioning system, fuel system, or alternator.

Extended Car Warranty Exclusions

An extended car warranty isn’t meant to pay for every expensive repair you face, as they only cover issues related to normal use. Damage from accidents, theft, vandalism, or environmental causes should instead be taken care of by your car insurance company.

Extended warranties rarely cover routine maintenance either, although some providers offer add-on coverage that pays for regular services such as oil changes and tire rotations. Make sure to understand how your vehicle protection plan could work before you get too far into the car warranty quote process.

Parts that are subject to wear and tear through normal use will also be left out of your coverage. Vehicle components that may not be taken care of include the following:

Brake pads

Spark plugs

Belts

Hoses

Tires

Air filters

To find out about which exclusions could apply to your policy, look at the sample contracts offered by leading new and used car warranty companies.

Common Extended Warranty Perks

You’ll find some common bonuses as you explore your extended vehicle warranty options. Here are a few of the extra benefits that auto warranty providers often include with their plans: