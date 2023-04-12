Buying an extended car warranty is a great way to gain peace of mind and to potentially save on repair costs. The first step to getting protection for your vehicle is to request car warranty quotes from various providers across the industry.
In this article, we’ll break down how to get auto warranty quotes and explain what information you’ll need to provide. Our research team has also looked into the best extended car warranty companies to help you find an option that suits your needs well.
How To Get Car Warranty Quotes
You’ll likely want some cost estimates before getting too far into the extended warranty shopping process. After contacting a warranty provider, you’ll supply the representative with certain pieces of information before receiving a free quote. Once you’ve gotten a few car warranty quotes, compare them to find the best coverage plan for your budget.
What Do I Need To Get A Car Warranty Quote?
Whether you use a warranty provider’s online quote tool or speak to an agent over the phone, you’ll need to provide the following details to receive a personalized quote:
- Make, model, and year of your vehicle
- Your vehicle’s condition
- Your vehicle’s mileage
- Vehicle identification number (VIN)
- Your contact information
After offering this information and mentioning which coverage plan you’re most interested in, you’ll receive a quote via email or phone call.
What Is An Extended Car Warranty?
An extended car warranty helps to cover the cost of certain car repairs and part replacements. You can buy an extended warranty, often called a vehicle service contract, from either a car manufacturer or from a third-party provider.
The main difference between these two options is the timing of your extended coverage purchase. Automakers often require you to buy a plan before the expiration of your manufacturer’s warranty, while third-party companies usually allow you to buy at any point. Another key difference is that aftermarket warranties from third-party providers are often considerably cheaper.
Why Buy An Extended Auto Warranty?
Many people buy extended warranties to prolong the protection given by the factory warranty. The average new vehicle warranty from a dealership lasts around three years, though a few automakers may offer up to five years of coverage. Extended vehicle protection plans take effect when new car coverage expires, so it’s smart to get car warranty quotes as early as possible.
Note that many providers offer mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) rather than extended auto warranties. MBI coverage is not a form of auto insurance, but rather protection against damages caused by vehicle defects.
Extended Car Warranty Costs
According to our research, an extended warranty usually costs a total of between $2,000 and $3,500 and lasts for multiple years. Your prices will likely vary based on your terms and coverage limits, but you shouldn’t have issues finding a standout vehicle service contract with monthly payments of between $80 and $125.
What Factors Change Your Car Warranty Quotes?
The following factors could change the rate you’re offered when receiving car warranty quotes:
- Vehicle type: Car models that are more likely to suffer a mechanical breakdown will typically receive higher quotes than more reliable ones.
- Vehicle condition: Those with an older vehicle or one with high mileage can expect to receive steeper car warranty quotes.
- Deductible amount: If you set a high deductible, you’ll likely get a lower monthly rate. However, this requires you to pay more out of pocket when you head to the repair shop.
- Coverage type: Drivers who decide to get an extensive coverage plan will pay extra but will also receive more benefits than those with slimmed-down versions.
- Coverage length: If your extended service contract lasts for a longer period, it’ll cost more overall, but you’ll potentially pay less per month.
The best way to find out exactly how much you could pay for vehicle protection is by comparing car warranty quotes from various providers.
Extended Car Warranty Coverage Types
An extended auto warranty is designed to cover specific parts and types of auto repairs. The amount of coverage you’ll receive depends on your chosen plan and should be written in your contract. These are the three basic types of extended coverage that you can get car warranty quotes for:
- Exclusionary: Also known as a bumper-to-bumper warranty, this coverage option is the most comprehensive plan available. An exclusionary warranty covers most of a car’s major components, with only a short list of exceptions.
- Stated component: The opposite of an exclusionary plan, a stated component warranty covers a list of specified components. Everything not on the list is considered uncovered.
- Powertrain: Powertrain protection covers critical parts that power a car such as the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive shafts, and differentials. An extended powertrain warranty is a smart option for older vehicles with a lot of miles on them.
If you’re looking for comprehensive coverage on your vehicle, it’s worth checking out an exclusionary warranty plan. After all, basic powertrain coverage won’t protect critical parts such as your vehicle’s air conditioning system, fuel system, or alternator.
Extended Car Warranty Exclusions
An extended car warranty isn’t meant to pay for every expensive repair you face, as they only cover issues related to normal use. Damage from accidents, theft, vandalism, or environmental causes should instead be taken care of by your car insurance company.
Extended warranties rarely cover routine maintenance either, although some providers offer add-on coverage that pays for regular services such as oil changes and tire rotations. Make sure to understand how your vehicle protection plan could work before you get too far into the car warranty quote process.
Parts that are subject to wear and tear through normal use will also be left out of your coverage. Vehicle components that may not be taken care of include the following:
- Brake pads
- Spark plugs
- Belts
- Hoses
- Tires
- Air filters
To find out about which exclusions could apply to your policy, look at the sample contracts offered by leading new and used car warranty companies.
Common Extended Warranty Perks
You’ll find some common bonuses as you explore your extended vehicle warranty options. Here are a few of the extra benefits that auto warranty providers often include with their plans:
- 24-hour roadside assistance: Services can include battery jump-starts, fuel deliveries, flat-tire services, and towing assistance to the closest repair facility.
- Rental car reimbursement: If your vehicle needs a covered repair service, you could be reimbursed for the cost of a rental car.
- Trip interruption coverage: This is especially helpful if you have a covered breakdown over 100 miles away from your home. You’ll receive assistance paying for food and lodging for at least a few days from your extended warranty provider.
Best Extended Car Warranty Providers
Our team examined various extended auto warranty companies and ranked them on a five-star scale. We’d recommend getting car warranty quotes from legitimate providers such as Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car.
|Extended Auto Warranty Provider
|Overall Rating
|Cost Rating
|Coverage Rating
|Endurance
|4.6
|4.5
|4.9
|CARCHEX
|4.4
|4.3
|4.6
|Protect My Car
|4.3
|4.1
|4.1
#1 Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance offers an extremely broad range of warranty coverages and maintenance plans. It takes the top spot in our rankings due to this variety of offerings and because of its terms, which can last for up to 8 years/200,000 miles.
Endurance sets itself apart from the competition by being a direct provider of warranty coverage. There’s no middleman between your claim and Endurance, which makes the company’s claims process simple and fast.
According to the car warranty quotes our team received, Endurance plans have monthly costs of anywhere from $73 to $124. Note that some of the company’s cheaper extended warranty plans have long monthly terms.
Further reading: Endurance warranty review
#2 CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
We rate CARCHEX as the best warranty provider for used vehicles thanks to its long contract terms and high mileage limits. There are five levels of coverage to choose from with flexible options at each level. Drivers often appreciate that the Titanium, Platinum, and Gold plans from CARCHEX can last for up to 10 years/250,000 miles.
Drivers are typically satisfied by the customer service offered by CARCHEX. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and most drivers are content with the coverage for their vehicle repairs.
The car warranty quotes that our team received from CARCHEX show average monthly costs of between $105 and $129.
Further reading: CARCHEX warranty review
#3 Protect My Car: Best Maintenance Benefits
Protect My Car covers oil changes and tire rotations with all three of its extended warranty coverage options. The company also offers competitive maintenance plans for older vehicles that don’t qualify for full-fledged extended warranties.
According to car warranty quotes gathered by our team, Protect My Car plans often cost between $84 and $111 per month. The company offers longer payment terms than most warranty providers, allowing customers to finance for up to 48 months.
Further reading: Protect My Car review
Car Warranty Quotes: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.