Car warranty insurance is a common misapprehension, but car warranty and car insurance are two very different concepts. Generally, when people are looking for car warranty insurance, they are looking for car warranty.

What Is A Car Warranty?

A car warranty is a contract signed between a consumer and a dealership or third-party warranty provider that protects a vehicle from certain costly repairs. The types of auto repairs that car warranty covers are detailed in a warranty provider’s contract.

There are two types of car warranties: factory warranties and extended warranties. A factory warranty, also called a manufacturer’s warranty, covers a new car for a specified period of time or miles, whichever comes first. A new car warranty is provided free of charge by car manufacturers to encourage prospective customers to buy new vehicles.

An extended warranty is an optional warranty intended to protect your vehicle once your factory warranty expires. This warranty is also known as a vehicle service contract or a vehicle protection plan. These warranties can be purchased before or after your factory warranty expires from a dealership or third-party extended warranty company.

How Is A Car Warranty Different From Car Insurance?

A car warranty is designed to pay for natural, mechanical breakdowns which happen over time as your vehicle ages and gains miles. These breakdowns include issues with some of these systems in your vehicle:

Air conditioning and heating systems

Electrical components

Powertrain components (engine, transmission, drivetrain, etc.)

Technological systems (center console, GPS, cameras)

Safety components (seat belts, airbags, etc.)

The purpose of a car insurance policy is a bit different. As you may know already, car insurance is designed to repair your vehicle if it’s damaged in a collision or for other unnatural reasons, including tornadoes, hurricanes, and theft. You are required to insure your car in every state to drive legally, while a warranty is optional.

Because the protection offered by an auto insurance company is so different from the protection offered by a car warranty provider, many car owners choose to purchase both car insurance and a car warranty.